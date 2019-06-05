Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (HRTX)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron Therapeutics” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: HRTX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 1, 2019, the Company confirmed receipt of a Complete Response
Letter from the FDA in which the FDA was unable to approve the Company’s
New Drug Application for a new postoperative pain medication it had been
developing, due to the need for additional information.
On this news, shares of Heron Therapeutics fell $3.93 per share, or over
18%, to close at $17.75 on May 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Heron Therapeutics securities, have information or
would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
