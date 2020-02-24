Hersha Hospitality Trust : Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Schedules

Log in
02/24/2020 | 05:38pm EST

Q4 2019 Supplemental Schedules

Page

  1. Key Performance Indicators
  2. Comparable Portfolio Metrics
  3. Total Portfolio Summary
  4. Portfolio Statistics
  5. Mortgages, Notes Payable and Unsecured Debt
  6. Enterprise Value
  7. Unconsolidated Joint Venture EBITDA
  8. Hotel EBITDA Reconciliation

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Consolidated Hotels

(includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 40 hotels in 2018)

(includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 41 hotels in 2018)

(Recorded from date of acquisition)

Three Months Ended

Year to Date as of

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Variance

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Variance

Rooms Available

571,188

570,444

2,268,749

2,162,058

Rooms Occupied

457,484

451,588

1,861,575

1,753,885

Occupancy

80.1%

79.2%

93 bps

82.1%

81.1%

93 bps

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 230.23

$ 233.42

-1.4%

$ 228.14

$ 226.87

0.6%

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR)

184.40

184.79

-0.2%

187.20

184.04

1.7%

Room Revenues

105,327,138

105,409,901

$(82,762)

424,702,979

397,900,501

$ 26,802,478

Food & Beverage

17,005,020

18,357,349

(1,352,329)

65,285,442

64,330,979

954,463

Lease Income

1,050,005

675,745

374,260

3,856,744

2,538,963

1,317,782

Other Revenues

8,698,084

7,876,083

822,001

33,749,924

27,921,317

5,828,607

Total Revenues

$ 132,080,246

$ 132,319,077

$(238,830)

$ 527,595,089

$ 492,691,760

$ 34,903,329

GOP

$ 57,249,943

$ 57,923,962

$(674,019)

$ 227,937,369

$ 210,626,223

$ 17,311,146

GOP Margin

43.3%

43.8%

43.2%

42.8%

GOP Margin Growth

-43 bps

45 bps

GOP Flow Through

-282.2%

49.6%

EBITDA

$ 42,457,726

$ 43,355,349

$(897,623)

$ 169,686,259

$ 156,207,080

$ 13,479,180

EBITDA Margin

32.1%

32.8%

32.2%

31.7%

EBITDA Margin Growth

-62 bps

46 bps

Comparable Hotels (1)(2)(3)

(includes 37 hotels in both years)

(includes 36 hotels in both years)

Three Months Ended

Year to Date as of

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Variance

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Variance

Rooms Available

551,172

551,080

2,056,184

2,056,045

Rooms Occupied

440,662

439,018

1,708,997

1,685,128

Occupancy

79.9%

79.7%

28 bps

83.1%

82.0%

116 bps

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 228.78

$ 232.87

-1.8%

$ 226.12

$ 227.31

-0.5%

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR)

182.91

185.52

-1.4%

187.94

186.31

0.9%

Room Revenues

100,812,886

102,236,267

$(1,423,381)

386,435,450

383,054,540

$ 3,380,909

Food & Beverage

16,455,724

18,123,478

(1,667,755)

63,032,471

63,628,378

(595,907)

Lease Income

1,018,861

675,745

343,116

2,652,374

2,533,648

118,726

Other Revenues

8,210,210

7,773,334

436,875

28,675,221

26,781,967

1,893,254

Total Revenues

$ 126,497,680

$ 128,808,825

$(2,311,145)

$ 480,795,515

$ 475,998,533

$ 4,796,982

GOP

$ 54,604,009

$ 57,186,233

$(2,582,223)

$ 208,322,214

$ 209,094,188

$(771,973)

GOP Margin

43.2%

44.4%

43.3%

43.9%

GOP Margin Growth

-123 bps

-60 bps

GOP Flow Through

-111.7%

-116.1%

EBITDA

$ 40,493,937

$ 43,254,148

$(2,760,211)

$ 155,268,452

$ 158,684,349

$(3,415,897)

EBITDA Margin

32.0%

33.6%

32.3%

33.3%

EBITDA Margin Growth

-157 bps

-104 bps

  1. The following hotel is included in the comparable portfolio, and includes results as reported by the prior owner: Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (Acquired 3/28/2018).
  2. The following dispositions are excluded from the comparable portfolio: Hyatt House Gaithersburg, MD (Sold 2/16/2018), Hampton Inn Financial District, NY (Sold 3/6/2018), and Residence Inn Tysons Corner, VA (Sold 10/31/2018).
  3. Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Three Month Ended or Year to Date comparable results. The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Year to Date comparable results.

2

Comparable Portfolio Metrics

2019 Comparable Metrics

2018 Comparable Metrics

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Occupancy

78.8%

86.6%

86.3%

79.9%

83.1%

76.1%

84.8%

85.6%

79.7%

82.0%

YoY Variance

2.4%

1.8%

0.8%

0.3%

1.2%

ADR

$199.53

$247.53

$228.17

$228.78

$226.12

$201.57

$245.31

$227.55

$232.87

$227.32

YoY % Growth

-1.0%

0.9%

0.3%

-1.8%

-0.5%

RevPAR

$157.31

$214.36

$196.97

$182.91

$187.94

$153.42

$208.13

$194.70

$185.52

$186.31

YoY % Growth

2.0%

3.0%

1.2%

-1.4%

0.9%

EBITDA Margin

23.7%

37.9%

33.6%

32.0%

32.3%

24.4%

37.8%

34.9%

33.6%

33.3%

YoY Variance

-0.7%

0.1%

-1.3%

-1.6%

-1.0%

Notes for Comparable Portfolio Adjustments

The Company presents Comparable Operating Metrics to best reflect the performance of the current portfolio versus the same portfolio of hotels for the prior year period, adjusted for acquisitions and dispositions below.

* Note that comparable results for Q4 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotel: Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage).

** Note that comparable results for FY 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotels: The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL and Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (both closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage).

2019 & 2018 Acquisitions:

The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to reflect the results the Company would have achieved had each acquisition in the table below closed by the beginning of each reporting period.

2019 & 2018 Dispositions:

The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to exclude the results from the dispositions in the table below for all periods. For example, Hampton Inn Financial District results are excluded in Q1 2019, as well as full year 2018 comparable results.

Quarter

Date Acquired Acquired/Sold

2018 Acquisitions

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD

03/28/2018

Q1

2018 Dispositions

Hyatt House, Gaithersburg, MD

02/16/2018

Q1

Hampton Inn Financial District, NY

03/06/2018

Q1

Residence Inn, Tysons Corner, VA

10/31/2018

Q4

3

TOTAL PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Debt Balance

Year Opened/Complete

as of

Name

Rooms

Renovation

Acquisition Date

12/31/2019

Ownership %

Ritz-Carlton

1.

Coconut Grove, FL

115

2018

02/01/2017

$0

85.0%

2.

Georgetown, DC

86

2014

12/29/2015

(*)

100.0%

Westin

3.

Philadelphia, PA

294

2015

06/29/2017

(*)

100.0%

Marriott

4.

Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa, CT

285

2018

01/03/2017

(*)

100.0%

Hyatt

5.

Union Square, Manhattan, NY

178

2013

04/09/2013

$56,000

100.0%

Independents and Collections

6.

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD

150

2015

03/28/2018

$28,000

100.0%

7.

The Pan Pacific Hotel, Seattle, WA

153

2014

02/21/2017

(*)

100.0%

8.

The Ambrose Hotel, Santa Monica, CA

77

2015

12/01/2016

(*)

100.0%

9.

The Envoy, Boston Seaport, MA

136

2015

07/21/2016

(*)

100.0%

10.

The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA

60

2014

01/28/2016

$14,514

(b)

100.0%

11.

The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC

155

2018

06/16/2015

$23,653

(b)

100.0%

12.

Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, Key West, FL

148

2018

05/08/2014

(*)

100.0%

13.

The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA

122

2000

02/28/2014

$22,228

100.0%

14.

The Blue Moon Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

75

2013

12/20/2013

(*)

100.0%

15.

The Winter Haven Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

70

2013

12/20/2013

(*)

100.0%

16.

The Boxer, Boston, MA

80

2013

05/07/2012

(*)

100.0%

17.

The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, PA

118

2018

03/01/2012

(*)

100.0%

18.

The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach, FL

357

2018

11/16/2011

(*)

100.0%

19.

The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC

153

2014

04/15/2011

$25,000

100.0%

20.

NU Hotel, Brooklyn, NY

93

2008

01/14/2008

(*)

100.0%

21.

Duane Street Hotel, Manhattan, NY

43

2013

01/04/2008

(*)

100.0%

22.

Gate Hotel JFK Airport, NY

150

2015

06/13/2008

(*)

100.0%

Sheraton

23.

Wilmington South, DE

192

2011

12/21/2010

(*)

100.0%

Courtyard

24.

Sunnyvale, CA

145

2014

10/20/2016

$40,600

100.0%

25.

Downtown San Diego, CA

245

2013

05/30/2013

(*)

100.0%

26.

Los Angeles Westside, CA

260

2014

05/19/2011

$35,000

100.0%

27.

South Boston, MA

164

2005

07/01/2005

$15,000

50.0%

28.

Brookline, MA

188

2016

06/16/2005

(*)

100.0%

Hilton Garden Inn

29.

M Street, Washington, DC

238

2014

03/09/2016

(*)

100.0%

30.

Manhattan Midtown East, Manhattan, NY

206

2014

05/27/2014

$44,325

100.0%

31.

Tribeca, Manhattan, NY

151

2009

05/01/2009

$45,450

100.0%

32.

JFK International Airport, NY

192

2013

02/16/2006

(*)

100.0%

Residence Inn

33.

Coconut Grove, FL

140

2014

06/12/2013

(*)

100.0%

Hyatt House

34.

White Plains, NY

187

2018

12/28/2006

(*)

100.0%

Hampton Inn

35.

Manhattan/Times Square, Manhattan, NY

184

2009

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

36.

Chelsea, Manhattan, NY

144

2003

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

37.

Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

136

2005

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

38.

Washington, DC

228

2008

09/01/2010

(*)

100.0%

39.

Seaport, Manhattan, NY

65

2006

02/01/2007

(*)

100.0%

40.

Center City/Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

250

2018

02/15/2006

(*)

100.0%

Holiday Inn

41.

Wall Street, Manhattan, NY

113

2009

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

Holiday Inn Express

42.

Times Square South, Manhattan, NY

210

2009

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

43.

Wall Street, Manhattan, NY

112

2010

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

44.

Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

228

2017

06/18/2012

(*)

100.0%

45.

Cambridge, MA

112

2012

05/03/2006

(*)

100.0%

46.

South Boston, MA

174

1998

10/07/2005

$27,117

50.0%

TownePlace Suites

47.

Sunnyvale, CA

94

2003

08/25/2015

(*)

100.0%

Candlewood Suites

48.

Times Square South, Manhattan, NY

188

2009

04/29/2016

(a)

31.2%

TOTAL

7,644

(*) Property is considered borrowing base asset for the Company's credit facility.

  1. Unconsolidated Joint Venture debt encumbers these seven properties held within the Cindat Hersha Joint Venture.
  2. Debt balance reflects original issue premium.

4

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS - Q4 2019 ACTUALS

MARKETS

Consolidated Assets

% of Total

% of Total

Hotels

Rooms

Rooms

EBITDA(1)

New York City

9

1,306

17%

27%

West Coast

8

1,156

15%

15%

Washington, DC

6

1,010

13%

14%

Philadelphia

3

662

9%

13%

Miami & Key West

6

905

12%

12%

Boston

4

516

7%

8%

Other

3

664

9%

4%

Total Consolidated Assets

39

6,219

81%

93%

Total Unconsolidated JV

Assets

9

1,425

19%

7%

TOTAL

48

7,644

100%

100%

OWNERSHIP

% of Total

% of Total

Hotels

Rooms

Rooms

EBITDA(1)

Consolidated Assets

39

6,219

81%

93%

Unconsolidated JV Assets

9

1,425

19%

7%

TOTAL

48

7,644

100%

100%

  1. Reflects the Company's pro rata share of EBITDA based upon ownership interest.
  2. Luxury / Lifestyle includes Upper Upscale hotels.

BRANDED VS INDEPENDENT & COLLECTIONS

% of Total

% of Total

Hotels

Rooms

Rooms

EBITDA(1)

Branded

31

5,504

72%

65%

Independent &

Collections

17

2,140

28%

35%

TOTAL

48

7,644

100%

100%

MANAGERS

% of Total

% of Total

Hotels

Rooms

Rooms

EBITDA(1)

HHM Managed

44

7,105

93%

97%

Marriott Managed

2

201

3%

2%

Jiten Managed

2

338

4%

1%

TOTAL

48

7,644

100%

100%

HOTELS BY CHAINSCALE

% of Total

% of Total

Hotels

Rooms

Rooms

EBITDA(1)

Luxury / Lifestyle (2)

23

3,290

43%

51%

Upscale

11

2,116

28%

28%

Upper Midscale

14

2,238

29%

21%

TOTAL

48

7,644

100%

100%

5

MORTGAGES, NOTES PAYABLE AND UNSECURED DEBT

12/31/2019

Capped or

12/31/2019

Fixed Rate

Fixed

Floating Rate

Floating

Consolidated Properties

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Maturity (1)

The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC

$22,856,997

6.30%

09/2021

Original Issue Premium: The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle,

Washington, DC

$795,711

na

na

Courtyard by Marriott, Los Angeles Westside, CA

$35,000,000

4.43%

08/2022

Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan Midtown East, NY

$44,325,000

3.84%

12/2022

The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA

$22,227,636

4.40%

04/2023

The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA

$14,488,647

5.05%

02/2024

Original Issue Premium: The Sanctuary Resort, Monterey

Bay, CA

$25,406

na

na

Hyatt Union Square, Manhattan, NY

$56,000,000

4.17%

06/2024

Hilton Garden Inn, Tribeca, Manhattan, NY

$45,450,000

4.02%

07/2024

Courtyard by Marriott, Sunnyvale, CA

$40,600,000

4.72%

09/2025

The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC

$25,000,000

LIBOR + 2.00%

01/2023

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (2)

$28,000,000

LIBOR + 2.65%

04/2024

Sub-Total

$281,769,397

$53,000,000

Total Consolidated Mortgage Debt

$334,769,397

Mortgages Payable Deferred Financing Costs

($2,489,811)

Total Consolidated Mortgages and Notes Payable, Net

of Deferred Financing Costs

$332,279,586

Unsecured Debt

2021 Term Loan ($150M) (3)

$150,000,000

3.54%

08/2021

2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) (4)

$43,900,000

3.52%

08/2021

2022 Term Loan ($207M) (5)

$207,000,000

4.02%

08/2022

2024 Term Loan ($300M) (6)

$300,000,000

3.46%

09/2024

Line of Credit

$48,000,000

LIBOR + 2.25%

08/2022

Trust Preferred Tranche I

$25,774,000

LIBOR + 3.00%

06/2035

Trust Preferred Tranche II

$25,774,000

LIBOR + 3.00%

05/2035

Sub-Total

$700,900,000

$99,548,000

Total Unsecured Debt

$800,448,000

Term Loan Deferred Financing Costs

($3,716,558)

Notes Payable Deferred Financing Costs

($811,597)

Total Unsecured Debt, Net of Deferred Financing Costs

$795,919,845

TOTAL CONSOLIDATED DEBT

$1,128,199,430

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES

12/31/2019

Capped or

12/31/2019

Fixed Rate

Fixed

Floating Rate

Floating

Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Maturity

Courtyard by Marriott, South Boston, MA

$15,000,000

3.14%

04/2021

Holiday Inn Express, South Boston, MA

$27,117,134

4.13%

02/2032

Cindat Hersha - Senior Loan

$300,000,000

LIBOR + 2.72%

02/2021

Cindat Hersha - Mezzanine Loan

$85,000,000

LIBOR + 7.75%

02/2021

Home2 Suites - South Boston

$6,455,844

LIBOR + 2.85%

04/2024

Sub-Total

$42,117,134

391,455,843.65

Total Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt

$433,572,977

  1. Maturity dates reflect exercise of extension options
  2. Annapolis Waterfront Hotel interest rate has a LIBOR cap of 3.35% until 05/01/2021.
  3. The 2021 Term Loan ($150M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.54% in October 2019.
  4. The 2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.52% in September 2019.
  5. The 2022 Term Loan ($207M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 4.02% in September 2019
  6. The 2024 Term Loan ($300M) was refinanced and entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.46% in September 2019.

6

ENTERPRISE VALUE

December 31, 2019

($ Thousands)

December 31, 2019

Cash

$27,012

Unsecured Term Loans*

700,900

Revolving Line of Credit

48,000

Mortgages and Notes Payable - Consolidated Assets*

333,948

Mortgages Payable - HT Portion of Unconsolidated JV Assets*

144,406

Trust Preferred Securities*

51,548

Total Debt

1,278,802

Series C Preferred Shares

75,000

Series D Preferred Shares

192,543

Series E Preferred Shares

100,038

Operating Partnership and LTIP Units (4,279,946 @ $14.55)**

62,273

Class A Common Shares (38,652,650 @ $14.55)**

562,396

Total Equity

992,250

ENTERPRISE VALUE

$2,244,041

  • Excludes unamortized deferring financing costs and unamortized premiums.
  • Stock price and share counts as of December 31, 2019.

7

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE EBITDA

(in thousands)

Holiday Inn

Express

Courtyard

Home 2 Suites

Cindat

South Boston

South Boston

South Boston

Hersha JV

Hersha Ownership

50.0%

50.0%

50.0%

31.2%

Hersha Participating Preferred %

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

TOTAL

(1)

(1)

Joint Venture Net Loss

$

(317)

$

(118)

$

(31)

$

(543)

$

(1,009)

Hotel Cash Available for Distribution

Hotel EBITDA

$

556

$

232

$

(31)

$

8,771

$

9,528

Debt Service

(466)

(132)

-

(5,632)

(6,230)

CapEx Reserve & Other

(68)

(68)

-

(906)

(1,042)

Cash Available for Distribution

$

22

$

32

$

(31)

$

2,233

$

2,256

EBITDA

Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV

$

250

(2)

$

(61)

$

(16)

$

-

(2)

$

173

Addback:

Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income

(427)

(2)

-

16

(172)

(2)

(582)

Step up and outside basis amortization

18

(2)

2

-

3

(2)

23

Adjustment for interest in interest

expense, depreciation and

437

175

-

2,906

3,517

amortization of unconsolidated

joint venture

Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV

$

278

$

116

$

-

$

2,737

$

3,131

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Joint Venture Net (Loss) Income

$

(152)

$

329

$

(175)

$

(11,374)

$

(11,372)

Hotel Cash Available for Distribution

Hotel EBITDA

$

3,188

$

1,723

$

(175)

$

26,867

$

31,603

Debt Service

(1,839)

(524)

-

(23,858)

(26,221)

CapEx Reserve & Other

(341)

(302)

-

(3,154)

(3,797)

Cash Available for Distribution

$

1,008

$

897

$

(175)

$

(145)

$

1,585

EBITDA

Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV

$

625

(2)

$

156

$

(90)

$

-

(2)

$

691

Addback:

Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income

(775)

(2)

-

88

(3,559)

(2)

(4,246)

Step up and outside basis amortization

74

(2)

9

2

11

(2)

96

Adjustment for interest in interest

expense, depreciation and

1,670

697

-

11,931

14,298

amortization of unconsolidated

joint venture

Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV

$

1,594

$

862

$

-

$

8,383

$

10,839

  1. Our joint venture partner maintains a $142,000 senior common equity interest in the Cindat Hersha JV.
  2. For U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, our interest in the joint venture's loss is not recognized since our U.S. GAAP basis in the joint venture has been reduced to $0. Our interest in EBITDA from the joint venture equals our percentage ownership in the venture's EBITDA, including loss we have not recognized for U.S. GAAP reporting.

8

HOTEL EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year to Date as of

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Operating income

$

10,943

$

13,815

$

$ 46,370

$

$ 52,700

Other revenue

(78)

(1,064)

(292)

(1,385)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

(1,508)

-

(13,424)

Property losses in excess of insurance recoveries

12

-

12

775

Depreciation and amortization

24,345

23,467

96,529

89,831

General and administrative

3,756

3,727

15,628

15,445

Share based compensation

3,362

4,639

10,803

11,436

Acquisition and terminated transaction costs

-

19

-

29

Straight-line amortization of ground lease expense

150

(282)

603

847

of prior period assessment

(433)

812

(50)

572

Other

401

(270)

83

(619)

Hotel EBITDA

$

42,458

$

43,355

$

$ 169,686

$

$ 156,207

* Hotel EBITDA reflects consolidated hotels recorded from date of acquisition.

9

Disclaimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 22:37:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
