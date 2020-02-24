Hersha Hospitality Trust : Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Schedules

(includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 40 hotels in 2018)
(includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 41 hotels in 2018)
(Recorded from date of acquisition)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date as of
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Variance
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Variance
Rooms Available
571,188
570,444
2,268,749
2,162,058
Rooms Occupied
457,484
451,588
1,861,575
1,753,885
Occupancy
80.1%
79.2%
93 bps
82.1%
81.1%
93 bps
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 230.23
$ 233.42
-1.4%
$ 228.14
$ 226.87
0.6%
Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR)
184.40
184.79
-0.2%
187.20
184.04
1.7%
Room Revenues
105,327,138
105,409,901
$(82,762)
424,702,979
397,900,501
$ 26,802,478
Food & Beverage
17,005,020
18,357,349
(1,352,329)
65,285,442
64,330,979
954,463
Lease Income
1,050,005
675,745
374,260
3,856,744
2,538,963
1,317,782
Other Revenues
8,698,084
7,876,083
822,001
33,749,924
27,921,317
5,828,607
Total Revenues
$ 132,080,246
$ 132,319,077
$(238,830)
$ 527,595,089
$ 492,691,760
$ 34,903,329
GOP
$ 57,249,943
$ 57,923,962
$(674,019)
$ 227,937,369
$ 210,626,223
$ 17,311,146
GOP Margin
43.3%
43.8%
43.2%
42.8%
GOP Margin Growth
-43 bps
45 bps
GOP Flow Through
-282.2%
49.6%
EBITDA
$ 42,457,726
$ 43,355,349
$(897,623)
$ 169,686,259
$ 156,207,080
$ 13,479,180
EBITDA Margin
32.1%
32.8%
32.2%
31.7%
EBITDA Margin Growth
-62 bps
46 bps
Comparable Hotels (1)(2)(3)
(includes 37 hotels in both years)
(includes 36 hotels in both years)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date as of
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Variance
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Variance
Rooms Available
551,172
551,080
2,056,184
2,056,045
Rooms Occupied
440,662
439,018
1,708,997
1,685,128
Occupancy
79.9%
79.7%
28 bps
83.1%
82.0%
116 bps
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 228.78
$ 232.87
-1.8%
$ 226.12
$ 227.31
-0.5%
Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR)
182.91
185.52
-1.4%
187.94
186.31
0.9%
Room Revenues
100,812,886
102,236,267
$(1,423,381)
386,435,450
383,054,540
$ 3,380,909
Food & Beverage
16,455,724
18,123,478
(1,667,755)
63,032,471
63,628,378
(595,907)
Lease Income
1,018,861
675,745
343,116
2,652,374
2,533,648
118,726
Other Revenues
8,210,210
7,773,334
436,875
28,675,221
26,781,967
1,893,254
Total Revenues
$ 126,497,680
$ 128,808,825
$(2,311,145)
$ 480,795,515
$ 475,998,533
$ 4,796,982
GOP
$ 54,604,009
$ 57,186,233
$(2,582,223)
$ 208,322,214
$ 209,094,188
$(771,973)
GOP Margin
43.2%
44.4%
43.3%
43.9%
GOP Margin Growth
-123 bps
-60 bps
GOP Flow Through
-111.7%
-116.1%
EBITDA
$ 40,493,937
$ 43,254,148
$(2,760,211)
$ 155,268,452
$ 158,684,349
$(3,415,897)
EBITDA Margin
32.0%
33.6%
32.3%
33.3%
EBITDA Margin Growth
-157 bps
-104 bps
The following hotel is included in the comparable portfolio, and includes results as reported by the prior owner: Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (Acquired 3/28/2018).
The following dispositions are excluded from the comparable portfolio: Hyatt House Gaithersburg, MD (Sold 2/16/2018), Hampton Inn Financial District, NY (Sold 3/6/2018), and Residence Inn Tysons Corner, VA (Sold 10/31/2018).
Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Three Month Ended or Year to Date comparable results. The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Year to Date comparable results.
2
Comparable Portfolio Metrics
2019 Comparable Metrics
2018 Comparable Metrics
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Occupancy
78.8%
86.6%
86.3%
79.9%
83.1%
76.1%
84.8%
85.6%
79.7%
82.0%
YoY Variance
2.4%
1.8%
0.8%
0.3%
1.2%
ADR
$199.53
$247.53
$228.17
$228.78
$226.12
$201.57
$245.31
$227.55
$232.87
$227.32
YoY % Growth
-1.0%
0.9%
0.3%
-1.8%
-0.5%
RevPAR
$157.31
$214.36
$196.97
$182.91
$187.94
$153.42
$208.13
$194.70
$185.52
$186.31
YoY % Growth
2.0%
3.0%
1.2%
-1.4%
0.9%
EBITDA Margin
23.7%
37.9%
33.6%
32.0%
32.3%
24.4%
37.8%
34.9%
33.6%
33.3%
YoY Variance
-0.7%
0.1%
-1.3%
-1.6%
-1.0%
Notes for Comparable Portfolio Adjustments
The Company presents Comparable Operating Metrics to best reflect the performance of the current portfolio versus the same portfolio of hotels for the prior year period, adjusted for acquisitions and dispositions below.
* Note that comparable results for Q4 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotel: Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage).
** Note that comparable results for FY 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotels: The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL and Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (both closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage).
2019 & 2018 Acquisitions:
The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to reflect the results the Company would have achieved had each acquisition in the table below closed by the beginning of each reporting period.
2019 & 2018 Dispositions:
The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to exclude the results from the dispositions in the table below for all periods. For example, Hampton Inn Financial District results are excluded in Q1 2019, as well as full year 2018 comparable results.
Quarter
Date Acquired Acquired/Sold
2018 Acquisitions
Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD
03/28/2018
Q1
2018 Dispositions
Hyatt House, Gaithersburg, MD
02/16/2018
Q1
Hampton Inn Financial District, NY
03/06/2018
Q1
Residence Inn, Tysons Corner, VA
10/31/2018
Q4
3
TOTAL PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Debt Balance
Year Opened/Complete
as of
Name
Rooms
Renovation
Acquisition Date
12/31/2019
Ownership %
Ritz-Carlton
1.
Coconut Grove, FL
115
2018
02/01/2017
$0
85.0%
2.
Georgetown, DC
86
2014
12/29/2015
(*)
100.0%
Westin
3.
Philadelphia, PA
294
2015
06/29/2017
(*)
100.0%
Marriott
4.
Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa, CT
285
2018
01/03/2017
(*)
100.0%
Hyatt
5.
Union Square, Manhattan, NY
178
2013
04/09/2013
$56,000
100.0%
Independents and Collections
6.
Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD
150
2015
03/28/2018
$28,000
100.0%
7.
The Pan Pacific Hotel, Seattle, WA
153
2014
02/21/2017
(*)
100.0%
8.
The Ambrose Hotel, Santa Monica, CA
77
2015
12/01/2016
(*)
100.0%
9.
The Envoy, Boston Seaport, MA
136
2015
07/21/2016
(*)
100.0%
10.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA
60
2014
01/28/2016
$14,514
(b)
100.0%
11.
The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC
155
2018
06/16/2015
$23,653
(b)
100.0%
12.
Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, Key West, FL
148
2018
05/08/2014
(*)
100.0%
13.
The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA
122
2000
02/28/2014
$22,228
100.0%
14.
The Blue Moon Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
75
2013
12/20/2013
(*)
100.0%
15.
The Winter Haven Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
70
2013
12/20/2013
(*)
100.0%
16.
The Boxer, Boston, MA
80
2013
05/07/2012
(*)
100.0%
17.
The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, PA
118
2018
03/01/2012
(*)
100.0%
18.
The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach, FL
357
2018
11/16/2011
(*)
100.0%
19.
The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC
153
2014
04/15/2011
$25,000
100.0%
20.
NU Hotel, Brooklyn, NY
93
2008
01/14/2008
(*)
100.0%
21.
Duane Street Hotel, Manhattan, NY
43
2013
01/04/2008
(*)
100.0%
22.
Gate Hotel JFK Airport, NY
150
2015
06/13/2008
(*)
100.0%
Sheraton
23.
Wilmington South, DE
192
2011
12/21/2010
(*)
100.0%
Courtyard
24.
Sunnyvale, CA
145
2014
10/20/2016
$40,600
100.0%
25.
Downtown San Diego, CA
245
2013
05/30/2013
(*)
100.0%
26.
Los Angeles Westside, CA
260
2014
05/19/2011
$35,000
100.0%
27.
South Boston, MA
164
2005
07/01/2005
$15,000
50.0%
28.
Brookline, MA
188
2016
06/16/2005
(*)
100.0%
Hilton Garden Inn
29.
M Street, Washington, DC
238
2014
03/09/2016
(*)
100.0%
30.
Manhattan Midtown East, Manhattan, NY
206
2014
05/27/2014
$44,325
100.0%
31.
Tribeca, Manhattan, NY
151
2009
05/01/2009
$45,450
100.0%
32.
JFK International Airport, NY
192
2013
02/16/2006
(*)
100.0%
Residence Inn
33.
Coconut Grove, FL
140
2014
06/12/2013
(*)
100.0%
Hyatt House
34.
White Plains, NY
187
2018
12/28/2006
(*)
100.0%
Hampton Inn
35.
Manhattan/Times Square, Manhattan, NY
184
2009
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
36.
Chelsea, Manhattan, NY
144
2003
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
37.
Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY
136
2005
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
38.
Washington, DC
228
2008
09/01/2010
(*)
100.0%
39.
Seaport, Manhattan, NY
65
2006
02/01/2007
(*)
100.0%
40.
Center City/Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA
250
2018
02/15/2006
(*)
100.0%
Holiday Inn
41.
Wall Street, Manhattan, NY
113
2009
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
Holiday Inn Express
42.
Times Square South, Manhattan, NY
210
2009
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
43.
Wall Street, Manhattan, NY
112
2010
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
44.
Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY
228
2017
06/18/2012
(*)
100.0%
45.
Cambridge, MA
112
2012
05/03/2006
(*)
100.0%
46.
South Boston, MA
174
1998
10/07/2005
$27,117
50.0%
TownePlace Suites
47.
Sunnyvale, CA
94
2003
08/25/2015
(*)
100.0%
Candlewood Suites
48.
Times Square South, Manhattan, NY
188
2009
04/29/2016
(a)
31.2%
TOTAL
7,644
(*) Property is considered borrowing base asset for the Company's credit facility.
Unconsolidated Joint Venture debt encumbers these seven properties held within the Cindat Hersha Joint Venture.
Debt balance reflects original issue premium.
4
PORTFOLIO STATISTICS - Q4 2019 ACTUALS
MARKETS
Consolidated Assets
% of Total
% of Total
Hotels
Rooms
Rooms
EBITDA(1)
New York City
9
1,306
17%
27%
West Coast
8
1,156
15%
15%
Washington, DC
6
1,010
13%
14%
Philadelphia
3
662
9%
13%
Miami & Key West
6
905
12%
12%
Boston
4
516
7%
8%
Other
3
664
9%
4%
Total Consolidated Assets
39
6,219
81%
93%
Total Unconsolidated JV
Assets
9
1,425
19%
7%
TOTAL
48
7,644
100%
100%
OWNERSHIP
% of Total
% of Total
Hotels
Rooms
Rooms
EBITDA(1)
Consolidated Assets
39
6,219
81%
93%
Unconsolidated JV Assets
9
1,425
19%
7%
TOTAL
48
7,644
100%
100%
Reflects the Company's pro rata share of EBITDA based upon ownership interest.
Luxury / Lifestyle includes Upper Upscale hotels.
BRANDED VS INDEPENDENT & COLLECTIONS
% of Total
% of Total
Hotels
Rooms
Rooms
EBITDA(1)
Branded
31
5,504
72%
65%
Independent &
Collections
17
2,140
28%
35%
TOTAL
48
7,644
100%
100%
MANAGERS
% of Total
% of Total
Hotels
Rooms
Rooms
EBITDA(1)
HHM Managed
44
7,105
93%
97%
Marriott Managed
2
201
3%
2%
Jiten Managed
2
338
4%
1%
TOTAL
48
7,644
100%
100%
HOTELS BY CHAINSCALE
% of Total
% of Total
Hotels
Rooms
Rooms
EBITDA(1)
Luxury / Lifestyle (2)
23
3,290
43%
51%
Upscale
11
2,116
28%
28%
Upper Midscale
14
2,238
29%
21%
TOTAL
48
7,644
100%
100%
5
MORTGAGES, NOTES PAYABLE AND UNSECURED DEBT
12/31/2019
Capped or
12/31/2019
Fixed Rate
Fixed
Floating Rate
Floating
Consolidated Properties
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Maturity (1)
The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC
$22,856,997
6.30%
09/2021
Original Issue Premium: The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle,
Washington, DC
$795,711
na
na
Courtyard by Marriott, Los Angeles Westside, CA
$35,000,000
4.43%
08/2022
Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan Midtown East, NY
$44,325,000
3.84%
12/2022
The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA
$22,227,636
4.40%
04/2023
The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA
$14,488,647
5.05%
02/2024
Original Issue Premium: The Sanctuary Resort, Monterey
Bay, CA
$25,406
na
na
Hyatt Union Square, Manhattan, NY
$56,000,000
4.17%
06/2024
Hilton Garden Inn, Tribeca, Manhattan, NY
$45,450,000
4.02%
07/2024
Courtyard by Marriott, Sunnyvale, CA
$40,600,000
4.72%
09/2025
The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC
$25,000,000
LIBOR + 2.00%
01/2023
Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (2)
$28,000,000
LIBOR + 2.65%
04/2024
Sub-Total
$281,769,397
$53,000,000
Total Consolidated Mortgage Debt
$334,769,397
Mortgages Payable Deferred Financing Costs
($2,489,811)
Total Consolidated Mortgages and Notes Payable, Net
of Deferred Financing Costs
$332,279,586
Unsecured Debt
2021 Term Loan ($150M) (3)
$150,000,000
3.54%
08/2021
2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) (4)
$43,900,000
3.52%
08/2021
2022 Term Loan ($207M) (5)
$207,000,000
4.02%
08/2022
2024 Term Loan ($300M) (6)
$300,000,000
3.46%
09/2024
Line of Credit
$48,000,000
LIBOR + 2.25%
08/2022
Trust Preferred Tranche I
$25,774,000
LIBOR + 3.00%
06/2035
Trust Preferred Tranche II
$25,774,000
LIBOR + 3.00%
05/2035
Sub-Total
$700,900,000
$99,548,000
Total Unsecured Debt
$800,448,000
Term Loan Deferred Financing Costs
($3,716,558)
Notes Payable Deferred Financing Costs
($811,597)
Total Unsecured Debt, Net of Deferred Financing Costs
$795,919,845
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED DEBT
$1,128,199,430
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES
12/31/2019
Capped or
12/31/2019
Fixed Rate
Fixed
Floating Rate
Floating
Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Maturity
Courtyard by Marriott, South Boston, MA
$15,000,000
3.14%
04/2021
Holiday Inn Express, South Boston, MA
$27,117,134
4.13%
02/2032
Cindat Hersha - Senior Loan
$300,000,000
LIBOR + 2.72%
02/2021
Cindat Hersha - Mezzanine Loan
$85,000,000
LIBOR + 7.75%
02/2021
Home2 Suites - South Boston
$6,455,844
LIBOR + 2.85%
04/2024
Sub-Total
$42,117,134
391,455,843.65
Total Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt
$433,572,977
Maturity dates reflect exercise of extension options
Annapolis Waterfront Hotel interest rate has a LIBOR cap of 3.35% until 05/01/2021.
The 2021 Term Loan ($150M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.54% in October 2019.
The 2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.52% in September 2019.
The 2022 Term Loan ($207M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 4.02% in September 2019
The 2024 Term Loan ($300M) was refinanced and entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.46% in September 2019.
6
ENTERPRISE VALUE
December 31, 2019
($ Thousands)
December 31, 2019
Cash
$27,012
Unsecured Term Loans*
700,900
Revolving Line of Credit
48,000
Mortgages and Notes Payable - Consolidated Assets*
333,948
Mortgages Payable - HT Portion of Unconsolidated JV Assets*
144,406
Trust Preferred Securities*
51,548
Total Debt
1,278,802
Series C Preferred Shares
75,000
Series D Preferred Shares
192,543
Series E Preferred Shares
100,038
Operating Partnership and LTIP Units (4,279,946 @ $14.55)**
62,273
Class A Common Shares (38,652,650 @ $14.55)**
562,396
Total Equity
992,250
ENTERPRISE VALUE
$2,244,041
Excludes unamortized deferring financing costs and unamortized premiums.
Stock price and share counts as of December 31, 2019.
7
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE EBITDA
(in thousands)
Holiday Inn
Express
Courtyard
Home 2 Suites
Cindat
South Boston
South Boston
South Boston
Hersha JV
Hersha Ownership
50.0%
50.0%
50.0%
31.2%
Hersha Participating Preferred %
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
TOTAL
(1)
(1)
Joint Venture Net Loss
$
(317)
$
(118)
$
(31)
$
(543)
$
(1,009)
Hotel Cash Available for Distribution
Hotel EBITDA
$
556
$
232
$
(31)
$
8,771
$
9,528
Debt Service
(466)
(132)
-
(5,632)
(6,230)
CapEx Reserve & Other
(68)
(68)
-
(906)
(1,042)
Cash Available for Distribution
$
22
$
32
$
(31)
$
2,233
$
2,256
EBITDA
Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV
$
250
(2)
$
(61)
$
(16)
$
-
(2)
$
173
Addback:
Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income
(427)
(2)
-
16
(172)
(2)
(582)
Step up and outside basis amortization
18
(2)
2
-
3
(2)
23
Adjustment for interest in interest
expense, depreciation and
437
175
-
2,906
3,517
amortization of unconsolidated
joint venture
Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV
$
278
$
116
$
-
$
2,737
$
3,131
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
Joint Venture Net (Loss) Income
$
(152)
$
329
$
(175)
$
(11,374)
$
(11,372)
Hotel Cash Available for Distribution
Hotel EBITDA
$
3,188
$
1,723
$
(175)
$
26,867
$
31,603
Debt Service
(1,839)
(524)
-
(23,858)
(26,221)
CapEx Reserve & Other
(341)
(302)
-
(3,154)
(3,797)
Cash Available for Distribution
$
1,008
$
897
$
(175)
$
(145)
$
1,585
EBITDA
Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV
$
625
(2)
$
156
$
(90)
$
-
(2)
$
691
Addback:
Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income
(775)
(2)
-
88
(3,559)
(2)
(4,246)
Step up and outside basis amortization
74
(2)
9
2
11
(2)
96
Adjustment for interest in interest
expense, depreciation and
1,670
697
-
11,931
14,298
amortization of unconsolidated
joint venture
Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV
$
1,594
$
862
$
-
$
8,383
$
10,839
Our joint venture partner maintains a $142,000 senior common equity interest in the Cindat Hersha JV.
For U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, our interest in the joint venture's loss is not recognized since our U.S. GAAP basis in the joint venture has been reduced to $0. Our interest in EBITDA from the joint venture equals our percentage ownership in the venture's EBITDA, including loss we have not recognized for U.S. GAAP reporting.
8
HOTEL EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date as of
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Operating income
$
10,943
$
13,815
$
$ 46,370
$
$ 52,700
Other revenue
(78)
(1,064)
(292)
(1,385)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
(1,508)
-
(13,424)
Property losses in excess of insurance recoveries
12
-
12
775
Depreciation and amortization
24,345
23,467
96,529
89,831
General and administrative
3,756
3,727
15,628
15,445
Share based compensation
3,362
4,639
10,803
11,436
Acquisition and terminated transaction costs
-
19
-
29
Straight-line amortization of ground lease expense
150
(282)
603
847
of prior period assessment
(433)
812
(50)
572
Other
401
(270)
83
(619)
Hotel EBITDA
$
42,458
$
43,355
$
$ 169,686
$
$ 156,207
* Hotel EBITDA reflects consolidated hotels recorded from date of acquisition.
Hersha Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 22:37:21 UTC