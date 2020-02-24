Hersha Hospitality Trust : Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Schedules 0 02/24/2020 | 05:38pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 2019 Supplemental Schedules Page Key Performance Indicators Comparable Portfolio Metrics Total Portfolio Summary Portfolio Statistics Mortgages, Notes Payable and Unsecured Debt Enterprise Value Unconsolidated Joint Venture EBITDA Hotel EBITDA Reconciliation KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Consolidated Hotels (includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 40 hotels in 2018) (includes 39 hotels in 2019 and 41 hotels in 2018) (Recorded from date of acquisition) Three Months Ended Year to Date as of Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Variance Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Variance Rooms Available 571,188 570,444 2,268,749 2,162,058 Rooms Occupied 457,484 451,588 1,861,575 1,753,885 Occupancy 80.1% 79.2% 93 bps 82.1% 81.1% 93 bps Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 230.23 $ 233.42 -1.4% $ 228.14 $ 226.87 0.6% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) 184.40 184.79 -0.2% 187.20 184.04 1.7% Room Revenues 105,327,138 105,409,901 $(82,762) 424,702,979 397,900,501 $ 26,802,478 Food & Beverage 17,005,020 18,357,349 (1,352,329) 65,285,442 64,330,979 954,463 Lease Income 1,050,005 675,745 374,260 3,856,744 2,538,963 1,317,782 Other Revenues 8,698,084 7,876,083 822,001 33,749,924 27,921,317 5,828,607 Total Revenues $ 132,080,246 $ 132,319,077 $(238,830) $ 527,595,089 $ 492,691,760 $ 34,903,329 GOP $ 57,249,943 $ 57,923,962 $(674,019) $ 227,937,369 $ 210,626,223 $ 17,311,146 GOP Margin 43.3% 43.8% 43.2% 42.8% GOP Margin Growth -43 bps 45 bps GOP Flow Through -282.2% 49.6% EBITDA $ 42,457,726 $ 43,355,349 $(897,623) $ 169,686,259 $ 156,207,080 $ 13,479,180 EBITDA Margin 32.1% 32.8% 32.2% 31.7% EBITDA Margin Growth -62 bps 46 bps Comparable Hotels (1)(2)(3) (includes 37 hotels in both years) (includes 36 hotels in both years) Three Months Ended Year to Date as of Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Variance Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Variance Rooms Available 551,172 551,080 2,056,184 2,056,045 Rooms Occupied 440,662 439,018 1,708,997 1,685,128 Occupancy 79.9% 79.7% 28 bps 83.1% 82.0% 116 bps Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 228.78 $ 232.87 -1.8% $ 226.12 $ 227.31 -0.5% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) 182.91 185.52 -1.4% 187.94 186.31 0.9% Room Revenues 100,812,886 102,236,267 $(1,423,381) 386,435,450 383,054,540 $ 3,380,909 Food & Beverage 16,455,724 18,123,478 (1,667,755) 63,032,471 63,628,378 (595,907) Lease Income 1,018,861 675,745 343,116 2,652,374 2,533,648 118,726 Other Revenues 8,210,210 7,773,334 436,875 28,675,221 26,781,967 1,893,254 Total Revenues $ 126,497,680 $ 128,808,825 $(2,311,145) $ 480,795,515 $ 475,998,533 $ 4,796,982 GOP $ 54,604,009 $ 57,186,233 $(2,582,223) $ 208,322,214 $ 209,094,188 $(771,973) GOP Margin 43.2% 44.4% 43.3% 43.9% GOP Margin Growth -123 bps -60 bps GOP Flow Through -111.7% -116.1% EBITDA $ 40,493,937 $ 43,254,148 $(2,760,211) $ 155,268,452 $ 158,684,349 $(3,415,897) EBITDA Margin 32.0% 33.6% 32.3% 33.3% EBITDA Margin Growth -157 bps -104 bps The following hotel is included in the comparable portfolio, and includes results as reported by the prior owner: Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (Acquired 3/28/2018). The following dispositions are excluded from the comparable portfolio: Hyatt House Gaithersburg, MD (Sold 2/16/2018), Hampton Inn Financial District, NY (Sold 3/6/2018), and Residence Inn Tysons Corner, VA (Sold 10/31/2018). Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Three Month Ended or Year to Date comparable results. The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage) is not included in Year to Date comparable results. 2 Comparable Portfolio Metrics 2019 Comparable Metrics 2018 Comparable Metrics Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Occupancy 78.8% 86.6% 86.3% 79.9% 83.1% 76.1% 84.8% 85.6% 79.7% 82.0% YoY Variance 2.4% 1.8% 0.8% 0.3% 1.2% ADR $199.53 $247.53 $228.17 $228.78 $226.12 $201.57 $245.31 $227.55 $232.87 $227.32 YoY % Growth -1.0% 0.9% 0.3% -1.8% -0.5% RevPAR $157.31 $214.36 $196.97 $182.91 $187.94 $153.42 $208.13 $194.70 $185.52 $186.31 YoY % Growth 2.0% 3.0% 1.2% -1.4% 0.9% EBITDA Margin 23.7% 37.9% 33.6% 32.0% 32.3% 24.4% 37.8% 34.9% 33.6% 33.3% YoY Variance -0.7% 0.1% -1.3% -1.6% -1.0% Notes for Comparable Portfolio Adjustments The Company presents Comparable Operating Metrics to best reflect the performance of the current portfolio versus the same portfolio of hotels for the prior year period, adjusted for acquisitions and dispositions below. * Note that comparable results for Q4 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotel: Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage). ** Note that comparable results for FY 2018 and 2019 exclude the following hotels: The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, FL and Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, FL (both closed in 2018 due to hurricane damage). 2019 & 2018 Acquisitions: The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to reflect the results the Company would have achieved had each acquisition in the table below closed by the beginning of each reporting period. 2019 & 2018 Dispositions: The Comparable Metrics above are adjusted to exclude the results from the dispositions in the table below for all periods. For example, Hampton Inn Financial District results are excluded in Q1 2019, as well as full year 2018 comparable results. Quarter Date Acquired Acquired/Sold 2018 Acquisitions Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD 03/28/2018 Q1 2018 Dispositions Hyatt House, Gaithersburg, MD 02/16/2018 Q1 Hampton Inn Financial District, NY 03/06/2018 Q1 Residence Inn, Tysons Corner, VA 10/31/2018 Q4 3 TOTAL PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Debt Balance Year Opened/Complete as of Name Rooms Renovation Acquisition Date 12/31/2019 Ownership % Ritz-Carlton 1. Coconut Grove, FL 115 2018 02/01/2017 $0 85.0% 2. Georgetown, DC 86 2014 12/29/2015 (*) 100.0% Westin 3. Philadelphia, PA 294 2015 06/29/2017 (*) 100.0% Marriott 4. Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa, CT 285 2018 01/03/2017 (*) 100.0% Hyatt 5. Union Square, Manhattan, NY 178 2013 04/09/2013 $56,000 100.0% Independents and Collections 6. Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD 150 2015 03/28/2018 $28,000 100.0% 7. The Pan Pacific Hotel, Seattle, WA 153 2014 02/21/2017 (*) 100.0% 8. The Ambrose Hotel, Santa Monica, CA 77 2015 12/01/2016 (*) 100.0% 9. The Envoy, Boston Seaport, MA 136 2015 07/21/2016 (*) 100.0% 10. The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA 60 2014 01/28/2016 $14,514 (b) 100.0% 11. The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC 155 2018 06/16/2015 $23,653 (b) 100.0% 12. Parrot Key Hotel & Villas, Key West, FL 148 2018 05/08/2014 (*) 100.0% 13. The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA 122 2000 02/28/2014 $22,228 100.0% 14. The Blue Moon Hotel, Miami Beach, FL 75 2013 12/20/2013 (*) 100.0% 15. The Winter Haven Hotel, Miami Beach, FL 70 2013 12/20/2013 (*) 100.0% 16. The Boxer, Boston, MA 80 2013 05/07/2012 (*) 100.0% 17. The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, PA 118 2018 03/01/2012 (*) 100.0% 18. The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach, FL 357 2018 11/16/2011 (*) 100.0% 19. The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC 153 2014 04/15/2011 $25,000 100.0% 20. NU Hotel, Brooklyn, NY 93 2008 01/14/2008 (*) 100.0% 21. Duane Street Hotel, Manhattan, NY 43 2013 01/04/2008 (*) 100.0% 22. Gate Hotel JFK Airport, NY 150 2015 06/13/2008 (*) 100.0% Sheraton 23. Wilmington South, DE 192 2011 12/21/2010 (*) 100.0% Courtyard 24. Sunnyvale, CA 145 2014 10/20/2016 $40,600 100.0% 25. Downtown San Diego, CA 245 2013 05/30/2013 (*) 100.0% 26. Los Angeles Westside, CA 260 2014 05/19/2011 $35,000 100.0% 27. South Boston, MA 164 2005 07/01/2005 $15,000 50.0% 28. Brookline, MA 188 2016 06/16/2005 (*) 100.0% Hilton Garden Inn 29. M Street, Washington, DC 238 2014 03/09/2016 (*) 100.0% 30. Manhattan Midtown East, Manhattan, NY 206 2014 05/27/2014 $44,325 100.0% 31. Tribeca, Manhattan, NY 151 2009 05/01/2009 $45,450 100.0% 32. JFK International Airport, NY 192 2013 02/16/2006 (*) 100.0% Residence Inn 33. Coconut Grove, FL 140 2014 06/12/2013 (*) 100.0% Hyatt House 34. White Plains, NY 187 2018 12/28/2006 (*) 100.0% Hampton Inn 35. Manhattan/Times Square, Manhattan, NY 184 2009 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% 36. Chelsea, Manhattan, NY 144 2003 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% 37. Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY 136 2005 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% 38. Washington, DC 228 2008 09/01/2010 (*) 100.0% 39. Seaport, Manhattan, NY 65 2006 02/01/2007 (*) 100.0% 40. Center City/Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA 250 2018 02/15/2006 (*) 100.0% Holiday Inn 41. Wall Street, Manhattan, NY 113 2009 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% Holiday Inn Express 42. Times Square South, Manhattan, NY 210 2009 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% 43. Wall Street, Manhattan, NY 112 2010 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% 44. Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY 228 2017 06/18/2012 (*) 100.0% 45. Cambridge, MA 112 2012 05/03/2006 (*) 100.0% 46. South Boston, MA 174 1998 10/07/2005 $27,117 50.0% TownePlace Suites 47. Sunnyvale, CA 94 2003 08/25/2015 (*) 100.0% Candlewood Suites 48. Times Square South, Manhattan, NY 188 2009 04/29/2016 (a) 31.2% TOTAL 7,644 (*) Property is considered borrowing base asset for the Company's credit facility. Unconsolidated Joint Venture debt encumbers these seven properties held within the Cindat Hersha Joint Venture. Debt balance reflects original issue premium. 4 PORTFOLIO STATISTICS - Q4 2019 ACTUALS MARKETS Consolidated Assets % of Total % of Total Hotels Rooms Rooms EBITDA(1) New York City 9 1,306 17% 27% West Coast 8 1,156 15% 15% Washington, DC 6 1,010 13% 14% Philadelphia 3 662 9% 13% Miami & Key West 6 905 12% 12% Boston 4 516 7% 8% Other 3 664 9% 4% Total Consolidated Assets 39 6,219 81% 93% Total Unconsolidated JV Assets 9 1,425 19% 7% TOTAL 48 7,644 100% 100% OWNERSHIP % of Total % of Total Hotels Rooms Rooms EBITDA(1) Consolidated Assets 39 6,219 81% 93% Unconsolidated JV Assets 9 1,425 19% 7% TOTAL 48 7,644 100% 100% Reflects the Company's pro rata share of EBITDA based upon ownership interest. Luxury / Lifestyle includes Upper Upscale hotels. BRANDED VS INDEPENDENT & COLLECTIONS % of Total % of Total Hotels Rooms Rooms EBITDA(1) Branded 31 5,504 72% 65% Independent & Collections 17 2,140 28% 35% TOTAL 48 7,644 100% 100% MANAGERS % of Total % of Total Hotels Rooms Rooms EBITDA(1) HHM Managed 44 7,105 93% 97% Marriott Managed 2 201 3% 2% Jiten Managed 2 338 4% 1% TOTAL 48 7,644 100% 100% HOTELS BY CHAINSCALE % of Total % of Total Hotels Rooms Rooms EBITDA(1) Luxury / Lifestyle (2) 23 3,290 43% 51% Upscale 11 2,116 28% 28% Upper Midscale 14 2,238 29% 21% TOTAL 48 7,644 100% 100% 5 MORTGAGES, NOTES PAYABLE AND UNSECURED DEBT 12/31/2019 Capped or 12/31/2019 Fixed Rate Fixed Floating Rate Floating Consolidated Properties Balance Rate Balance Rate Maturity (1) The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC $22,856,997 6.30% 09/2021 Original Issue Premium: The St. Gregory, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC $795,711 na na Courtyard by Marriott, Los Angeles Westside, CA $35,000,000 4.43% 08/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan Midtown East, NY $44,325,000 3.84% 12/2022 The Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara, CA $22,227,636 4.40% 04/2023 The Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay, CA $14,488,647 5.05% 02/2024 Original Issue Premium: The Sanctuary Resort, Monterey Bay, CA $25,406 na na Hyatt Union Square, Manhattan, NY $56,000,000 4.17% 06/2024 Hilton Garden Inn, Tribeca, Manhattan, NY $45,450,000 4.02% 07/2024 Courtyard by Marriott, Sunnyvale, CA $40,600,000 4.72% 09/2025 The Capitol Hill Hotel, Washington, DC $25,000,000 LIBOR + 2.00% 01/2023 Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, MD (2) $28,000,000 LIBOR + 2.65% 04/2024 Sub-Total $281,769,397 $53,000,000 Total Consolidated Mortgage Debt $334,769,397 Mortgages Payable Deferred Financing Costs ($2,489,811) Total Consolidated Mortgages and Notes Payable, Net of Deferred Financing Costs $332,279,586 Unsecured Debt 2021 Term Loan ($150M) (3) $150,000,000 3.54% 08/2021 2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) (4) $43,900,000 3.52% 08/2021 2022 Term Loan ($207M) (5) $207,000,000 4.02% 08/2022 2024 Term Loan ($300M) (6) $300,000,000 3.46% 09/2024 Line of Credit $48,000,000 LIBOR + 2.25% 08/2022 Trust Preferred Tranche I $25,774,000 LIBOR + 3.00% 06/2035 Trust Preferred Tranche II $25,774,000 LIBOR + 3.00% 05/2035 Sub-Total $700,900,000 $99,548,000 Total Unsecured Debt $800,448,000 Term Loan Deferred Financing Costs ($3,716,558) Notes Payable Deferred Financing Costs ($811,597) Total Unsecured Debt, Net of Deferred Financing Costs $795,919,845 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED DEBT $1,128,199,430 UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES 12/31/2019 Capped or 12/31/2019 Fixed Rate Fixed Floating Rate Floating Unconsolidated Joint Ventures Balance Rate Balance Rate Maturity Courtyard by Marriott, South Boston, MA $15,000,000 3.14% 04/2021 Holiday Inn Express, South Boston, MA $27,117,134 4.13% 02/2032 Cindat Hersha - Senior Loan $300,000,000 LIBOR + 2.72% 02/2021 Cindat Hersha - Mezzanine Loan $85,000,000 LIBOR + 7.75% 02/2021 Home2 Suites - South Boston $6,455,844 LIBOR + 2.85% 04/2024 Sub-Total $42,117,134 391,455,843.65 Total Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt $433,572,977 Maturity dates reflect exercise of extension options Annapolis Waterfront Hotel interest rate has a LIBOR cap of 3.35% until 05/01/2021. The 2021 Term Loan ($150M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.54% in October 2019. The 2021 Term Loan ($43.9M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.52% in September 2019. The 2022 Term Loan ($207M) entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 4.02% in September 2019 The 2024 Term Loan ($300M) was refinanced and entered into an interest rate swap to a fixed rate of 3.46% in September 2019. 6 ENTERPRISE VALUE December 31, 2019 ($ Thousands) December 31, 2019 Cash $27,012 Unsecured Term Loans* 700,900 Revolving Line of Credit 48,000 Mortgages and Notes Payable - Consolidated Assets* 333,948 Mortgages Payable - HT Portion of Unconsolidated JV Assets* 144,406 Trust Preferred Securities* 51,548 Total Debt 1,278,802 Series C Preferred Shares 75,000 Series D Preferred Shares 192,543 Series E Preferred Shares 100,038 Operating Partnership and LTIP Units (4,279,946 @ $14.55)** 62,273 Class A Common Shares (38,652,650 @ $14.55)** 562,396 Total Equity 992,250 ENTERPRISE VALUE $2,244,041 Excludes unamortized deferring financing costs and unamortized premiums.

Stock price and share counts as of December 31, 2019. 7 UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE EBITDA (in thousands) Holiday Inn Express Courtyard Home 2 Suites Cindat South Boston South Boston South Boston Hersha JV Hersha Ownership 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% 31.2% Hersha Participating Preferred % N/A N/A N/A N/A THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 TOTAL (1) (1) Joint Venture Net Loss $ (317) $ (118) $ (31) $ (543) $ (1,009) Hotel Cash Available for Distribution Hotel EBITDA $ 556 $ 232 $ (31) $ 8,771 $ 9,528 Debt Service (466) (132) - (5,632) (6,230) CapEx Reserve & Other (68) (68) - (906) (1,042) Cash Available for Distribution $ 22 $ 32 $ (31) $ 2,233 $ 2,256 EBITDA Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV $ 250 (2) $ (61) $ (16) $ - (2) $ 173 Addback: Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income (427) (2) - 16 (172) (2) (582) Step up and outside basis amortization 18 (2) 2 - 3 (2) 23 Adjustment for interest in interest expense, depreciation and 437 175 - 2,906 3,517 amortization of unconsolidated joint venture Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV $ 278 $ 116 $ - $ 2,737 $ 3,131 YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Joint Venture Net (Loss) Income $ (152) $ 329 $ (175) $ (11,374) $ (11,372) Hotel Cash Available for Distribution Hotel EBITDA $ 3,188 $ 1,723 $ (175) $ 26,867 $ 31,603 Debt Service (1,839) (524) - (23,858) (26,221) CapEx Reserve & Other (341) (302) - (3,154) (3,797) Cash Available for Distribution $ 1,008 $ 897 $ (175) $ (145) $ 1,585 EBITDA Hersha Net Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated JV $ 625 (2) $ 156 $ (90) $ - (2) $ 691 Addback: Unrecognized pro rata interest in (loss) income (775) (2) - 88 (3,559) (2) (4,246) Step up and outside basis amortization 74 (2) 9 2 11 (2) 96 Adjustment for interest in interest expense, depreciation and 1,670 697 - 11,931 14,298 amortization of unconsolidated joint venture Hersha EBITDA from Unconsolidated JV $ 1,594 $ 862 $ - $ 8,383 $ 10,839 Our joint venture partner maintains a $142,000 senior common equity interest in the Cindat Hersha JV. For U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, our interest in the joint venture's loss is not recognized since our U.S. GAAP basis in the joint venture has been reduced to $0. Our interest in EBITDA from the joint venture equals our percentage ownership in the venture's EBITDA, including loss we have not recognized for U.S. GAAP reporting. 8 HOTEL EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year to Date as of Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Operating income $ 10,943 $ 13,815 $ $ 46,370 $ $ 52,700 Other revenue (78) (1,064) (292) (1,385) Gain on insurance settlement - (1,508) - (13,424) Property losses in excess of insurance recoveries 12 - 12 775 Depreciation and amortization 24,345 23,467 96,529 89,831 General and administrative 3,756 3,727 15,628 15,445 Share based compensation 3,362 4,639 10,803 11,436 Acquisition and terminated transaction costs - 19 - 29 Straight-line amortization of ground lease expense 150 (282) 603 847 of prior period assessment (433) 812 (50) 572 Other 401 (270) 83 (619) Hotel EBITDA $ 42,458 $ 43,355 $ $ 169,686 $ $ 156,207 * Hotel EBITDA reflects consolidated hotels recorded from date of acquisition. 9 Attachments Original document

