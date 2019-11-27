Hertz Global : and Air France launch DriveU, a new high-quality, hassle-free airport transfer service

LONDON and ROISSY, France, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longstanding partners Hertz International, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), and Air France are now offering passengers of the French flag carrier the new transfer service with private driver Hertz DriveU at more than 300 airports globally. Air France customers opting for the service will enjoy the peace of mind of having high-quality, hassle-free transportation to and from the airport, arranged ahead of their flight.

Hertz DriveU is the latest addition to Hertz's broad selection of innovative travel solutions, designed to meet all customer transportation needs. Seamlessly integrated into Air France's customer journey, the service offers a fully reliable and convenient alternative to taxis and other transportation means.

Vincent Gillet, VP Marketing, Hertz International, said: "Hertz, which pioneered 'Fly/Drive' in 1932, and Air France have been offering passengers a seamless union of top air and ground transportation for more than 30 years. Hertz DriveU is yet another innovative addition to the unique selection of Hertz products and services that Air France passengers can easily access from the airline's website before, during or after the reservation of their flight."

Soline de Montrémy, SVP Global Sales and Commercial Partnerships at Air France, added: "Our aim is to provide our customers with a trip that is as stress-free as possible. By offering the new transfer service with private driver our customers can relax for the rest of their trip, as they know someone is waiting for them. I am delighted with Hertz DriveU, which allows us to offer a high-quality customer experience, both on the ground and on board."

A tailor-made service, easy to book

Air France customers and Flying Blue members travelling onboard partner airlines' flights can easily pre-book Hertz DriveU from airfrance.hertzdriveu.com up to 3 hours before the transfer, with the peace of mind that the price they see is the final price they pay (with no unexpected costs). They will then receive an email confirming the booking, and a text message just before pick-up with the driver's full details, including contact numbers, pick-up location and vehicle information.

Hertz DriveU quality vehicles are grouped under Standard, Premium, Luxury, Green and Van categories for customers to choose the option that best suits their needs in more than 300 airports across 70 countries.

For airport pickups, a Hertz DriveU professional driver, equipped with a digital board displaying the passenger's name, will be waiting at arrivals up to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle's category at no extra cost. As part of the service, the customer's flight is tracked at all times to ensure that the driver is at the airport when the customer arrives, even if there has been a last minute change.

As changes are part of daily life, customers can also cancel the service for free up to one hour before the booked pickup time.

In addition, members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme using Hertz DriveU will earn 3 Miles per dollar, euro or pound spent.

Part of Air France La Première service

As part of the exclusive, tailor-made services available to them, Air France customers travelling in La Première - the company's most exclusive cabin - can currently enjoy complimentary Hertz DriveU transfers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle - more airports to come.

Each Air France La Première guests receives a personalised welcome throughout his/her journey, starting with a Hertz DriveU transfer with a private driver. La Première customers travelling with Hertz DriveU to Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be greeted by a porter who will accompany them to La Première Lounge, where they can relax or enjoy fine dining by Alain Ducasse. Then, customers will be ready for their stress-free boarding at their convenience, before their tailor-made flight in their La Première cabin.

The service can be booked via a dedicated telephone number for La Première customers, up to 24 hours before the transfer.

About Air France

Air France, airline of French inspiration, with high standards and a caring attitude, turns the flight into a moment of real pleasure on all its daily operations in France, Europe and worldwide.

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a network covering 312 destinations in 116 countries thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia. With a fleet of 550 aircraft and 101.4 million passengers carried in 2018, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue loyalty program is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Alitalia, Air France and KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture with more than 275 daily flights.

The group also offers cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance solutions.

Air France and KLM are also members of the SkyTeam alliance which has 19 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 14,500 daily flights to more than 1,150 destinations in more than 175 countries.

corporate.airfrance.com

@AFNewsroom

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

