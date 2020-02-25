Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.    HTZ

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(HTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hertz Global : is First Car Rental Company Named by Ethisphere as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:28am EST

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hertz Corporation (NYSE: HTZ), one of the largest car rental companies, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies of 2020.

The Hertz Corporation – consisting of Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental – is the first car rental company to earn this title from Ethisphere. Of the 132 companies being recognized across 21 countries and 51 industries, Hertz is the only company in the Transportation & Logistics category.

"It's an honor for Hertz to be named one of the most ethical companies in the world and to be the first in our industry to earn such recognition" said Kathryn Marinello, Hertz President and CEO. "We have a robust Compliance team dedicated to educating employees and making sure integrity and compliance are the foundation of our business. It touches everything we do, from our written policies to our relationships with our suppliers and being a first responder on vehicle recalls for the safety of our customers."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture; environmental and social practices; ethics and compliance activities; governance; diversity; and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Hertz is among a select group of companies that infuse integrity into every area of their business," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer. "The company has a long legacy of being a leader in its industry while also working to advance a culture of compliance. Congratulations to everyone at Hertz on being named as one of the most ethical companies in the world."

About Hertz
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is one of the largest car rental companies in the world consisting of Hertz – the flagship brand, which is currently rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power® – as well as the Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly rental companies. Named by Ethisphere® as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies of 2020, the company operates over 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations in 150 countries.

The Hertz Corporation also owns fleet management leader Donlen and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-is-first-car-rental-company-named-by-ethisphere-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-301010897.html

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC
10:28aHERTZ GLOBAL : is First Car Rental Company Named by Ethisphere as One of the Wor..
PR
02/24HERTZ GLOBAL : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Revenue
PR
02/19HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : annual earnings release
01/24HERZ : Customers Inspire Hertz to Go the Extra Mile; Jerome Bettis (a.k.a. 'The ..
AQ
01/22HERTZ GLOBAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 24
PR
01/21A Rental Car? A Vintage Mustang? It Was Both
DJ
2019HERTZ GLOBAL : Celebrates Multiple Award Wins in 2019 for Excellent Service and ..
PR
2019HERTZ GLOBAL : and Air France launch DriveU, a new high-quality, hassle-free air..
PR
2019HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Appoints Angela Brav as President, Hertz Internati..
PR
2019HERTZ GLOBAL : Executives Honored for Innovation and Outstanding Leadership in t..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group