Hertz Global : Europe Celebrates 100th Anniversary With A Limited Edition Maserati Levante

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Europe, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), has partnered with luxury car manufacturer Maserati to introduce a special limited edition Maserati Levante to its European fleet as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.

A stylish and eye-catching vehicle, the 100th Anniversary Maserati Levante uniquely features a number of special Hertz touches, with a range of exterior graphics and stunning interior detailing, for a distinctive driving experience.

The Levante is an SUV like no other, bringing with it the Maserati grand touring tradition and inspiring long-distance travel thanks to its high performance engine, 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive. The spacious interior, which comfortably seats five, is pure Maserati with an elegant Italian style, premium sound system and leading edge technology.

The 100th Anniversary Maserati Levante is now available to rent from Hertz in France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and the UK. It joins other Maserati models in the Hertz fleet in selected markets: the luxurious Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli sports sedans. The vehicles are backed by Hertz's "Make and Model Guarantee," which ensures that customers drive away in the specific model they reserve.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: "To mark our centenary year, we've partnered with Maserati, one of the world's elite car manufacturers, and we are thrilled to present our 100th Anniversary Levante to customers around Europe. It will make any road trip very special indeed. We are also delighted to offer the Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli at a number of leading destinations in Europe."

Hertz Europe Maserati Rental Locations

The Maserati Levante is available to rent from Hertz at the following locations:

Germany (Munich Airport, Frankfurt Airport)

(Munich Airport, Frankfurt Airport) France (Paris CDG Airport, Nice Airport, Geneva Airport – French side)

(Paris CDG Airport, Nice Airport, Geneva Airport – French side) Italy (Rome FCO Airport, Milano Linate Airport, Venice Airport, Olbia Airport, Florence Airport)

(Rome FCO Airport, Milano Linate Airport, Venice Airport, Olbia Airport, Florence Airport) Spain (Barcelona Airport, Malaga Airport)

(Barcelona Airport, Malaga Airport) The Netherlands (Amsterdam Schiphol Airport)

(Amsterdam Schiphol Airport) UK (London Heathrow Airport, Marble Arch)

The Maserati Quattroporte and Maserati Ghibli are also available to rent from Hertz at:

Italy (Rome FCO Airport, Milano Linate Airport, Venice Airport, Olbia Airport, Florence Airport)

(Rome FCO Airport, Milano Linate Airport, Venice Airport, Olbia Airport, Florence Airport) The Netherlands (Amsterdam Schiphol Airport)

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. The brand's current line-up comprises the flagship Quattroporte, the Ghibli executive sports sedan, the Levante SUV, all available in GranLusso and GranSport trims and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars. The most comprehensive range Maserati has ever offered; with petrol and diesel engines, rear-wheel and all–wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding expert engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

