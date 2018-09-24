Log in
News

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8

09/24/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2018 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 8 and will host its accompanying webcast and conference call to discuss such results on Friday, November 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  

This webcast and conference call can be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Hertz website, ir.hertz.com, or by dialing (800) 230-1059 and providing passcode 454980.  Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.  A web replay will remain available for approximately one year.  A telephone replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of the call for one year at (800) 475-6701 with pass code 454980.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-november-8-300717882.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
