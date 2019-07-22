Log in
Hertz Global : Joins Top Companies to Drive Business Ethics

07/22/2019

ESTERO, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hertz Corporation (NYSE: HTZ) – one of the world's largest car rental companies – has joined Ethisphere's Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA); a globally recognized organization aimed at promoting ethical leadership and world-class compliance cultures.

As a member of BELA, Hertz will have the ability to measure and benchmark its ethics and compliance program to those of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Additionally, Hertz will have the opportunity to capture and codify leading practices through a curated resource center with a catalog of member-contributed content and in-person and virtual events. 

"Joining BELA further underscores our commitment to strengthen our culture of integrity and compliance, which is the foundation of our business," said Jeannie Henry, Hertz Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. "Every employee at Hertz has a shared responsibility to act with integrity and make ethical decisions. Having the right tools and resources will help us ensure that all employees are making the right decisions no matter what their position is within the company." 

"Research—including Ethisphere's—shows how organizations with a strong ethical culture regularly outperform their peers. We refer to this as an ethics premium," said Erica Salmon-Byrne, Executive Vice President, Data and Services and Chair, BELA. "This underscores the value of prioritizing a strong, innovative ethics program in an ever-changing business ecosystem. To that end, we are proud to partner with our members to develop new platforms that will help raise the ethical standards at companies in the region and globally."

Founded by the Ethisphere Institute, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating together to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance and ethics. BELA's membership has since grown to a large community of companies who recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and world-class compliance culture. Learn more about BELA by visiting https://bela.ethisphere.com/.

ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Ethisphere
The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere's reach continues to expand with events hosted around the globe bringing together thought leaders and practitioners through local roundtables and global summits. More information about Ethisphere can be found at http://www.ethisphere.com.

