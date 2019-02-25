Hertz Global : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results 0 02/25/2019 | 04:42pm EST Send by mail :

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Total revenue increased 10% for the fourth quarter, 8% for the full year

Continued U.S. RAC improvement in pricing, volume and utilization year over year

U.S. RAC Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15% for the fourth quarter, 16% for the full year

Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $101 million for the fourth quarter, $225 million for the full year

for the fourth quarter, for the full year Adjusted Corporate EBITDA increased to $49 million for the fourth quarter, $433 million for the full year "We finished 2018 strong, delivering improvements in rental price, volume, utilization and fleet costs for the full year as a result of targeted strategies, disciplined execution and well-placed investments," said Kathryn V. Marinello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz Global. "We have tremendous momentum as we move into 2019 and will focus on continued revenue growth as well as productivity to drive margin expansion, while also launching our technology transformation this year." For the fourth quarter 2018, total revenues were $2.3 billion, a 10% increase versus the fourth quarter 2017. Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $101 million, or $1.20 loss per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Hertz Global of $616 million during the fourth quarter 2017, or $7.42 per diluted share, which included a one-time benefit of $679 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, related to U.S. tax reform. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss for the fourth quarter 2018 of $46 million, or $0.55 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, compared with $64 million, or $0.77 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share which excludes the one-time tax benefit, for the same period last year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2018 was $49 million, compared to $21 million in the same period last year. For the full-year 2018, total revenues were $9.5 billion, an 8% increase versus 2017. Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $225 million, or $2.68 loss per diluted share compared with net income attributable to Hertz Global of $327 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, in 2017, which included a one-time benefit of $679 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, related to U.S. tax reform. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss for 2018 of $14 million, or $0.17 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share compared with $132 million, or $1.59 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share for 2017. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for 2018 was $433 million versus $267 million for 2017. U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC (1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 1,575



$ 1,437



10 %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 383



$ 426



(10) %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 1,120



$ 1,003



12 %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 71 %

70 %

130

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40



$ (24)



NM

















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 63



$ 7



800 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 4 %

— %

350

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 48



$ 10



380 %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 3 %

1 %

240

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 498,100



470,800



6 %

Vehicle Utilization 81 %

81 %

10

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958



6 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 41.88



$ 40.53



3 %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,038



$ 1,003



3 %

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %

NM - Not Meaningful Total U.S. RAC revenues increased 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The core rental revenue, which excludes rentals to transportation network company drivers ("TNC"), generated 7% growth. Transaction Days for the core rental fleet increased by 2% year-over-year primarily driven by growth in rentals to corporate, insurance replacement and retail leisure customers. Pricing, as measured by Total Revenue Per Day (Total RPD), for the core rental fleet increased 4% in the quarter, and increased 6% when excluding ancillary revenue, driven by growth in our highest-profit leisure categories. TNC rentals generated higher volume and pricing in the quarter. The Company grew its fleet to meet expansion in its TNC business, where average units increased 76% to 38,000 vehicles, and to address increasing demand in its corporate and retail leisure segments. Utilization improved slightly during the quarter. As a result, Total RPU, an important measure of asset efficiency, increased 3%. Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15% as a result of favorable vehicle acquisition prices, stronger residual values and an increase in the number of vehicle dispositions through the Company's higher-return retail and dealer direct sales channels year over year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA significantly improved to $48 million in the fourth quarter driven by higher revenue and lower vehicle depreciation. INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC(1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 487



$ 487



— %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 106



$ 105



1 %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 361



$ 365



(1) %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 74 %

75 %

(80)

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2)



$ (4)



(50) %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 2



$ 4



(50) %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin — %

1 %

(40)

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 8



$ 11



(27) %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 2 %

2 %

(60)

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 170,600



163,100



5 %

Vehicle Utilization 72 %

73 %

(60)

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935



4 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 44.88



$ 44.90



— %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 995



$ 1,003



(1) %

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 215



$ 217



(1) %

The Company's International RAC segment revenues were flat year over year, but increased 4% on a constant currency basis. The revenue growth was driven by a 4% increase in Transaction Days reflecting higher demand across all customer segments. Utilization declined 60-basis points in the fourth quarter year over year as the Company continued to realign its capacity following a soft peak season in the third quarter of 2018. Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 1% driven by favorable vehicle acquisition prices and improved fleet mix. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $8 million, down 27% for the fourth quarter, driven by higher interest expense on vehicle debt. ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations(1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 232



$ 167



39 %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 181



$ 123



47 %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 20



$ 23



(13) %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 9 %

14 %

(520)

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 24



$ 16



50 %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 25



$ 21



19 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 11 %

13 %

(180)

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 22



$ 20



10 %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 9 %

12 %

(250)

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 188,100



197,800



(5) %

All Other Operations is primarily comprised of the Company's Donlen subsidiary that provides integrated vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions in the U.S. and Canada. The increase in Donlen revenue was primarily due to an increase in the number of units under sales-type leases versus operating leases in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 2017, which also resulted in a corresponding increase in depreciation expense. Average vehicles decreased due to a reduction in non-lease units under maintenance management programs. (1) Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Average Vehicles, Transaction Days, Total RPD, Total RPU and Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month are key metrics. See the accompanying Supplemental Schedules and Definitions for the reconciliations and definitions for each of these non-GAAP measures and key metrics and the reason the Company's management believes that this information is useful to investors. RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global. EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 results will be held on February 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com, or by dialing (800) 230-1059 and providing passcode 463593. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available for approximately one year. A telephone replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of the call for one year at (800) 475-6701 with pass code 463593. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com . SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES AND DEFINITIONS Following are tables that present selected financial and operating data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules which are provided to present segment results and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures. ABOUT HERTZ The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com . CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Among other items, such factors could include: levels of travel demand, particularly with respect to airline passenger traffic in the United States and in global markets; the effect of the Company's separation of its vehicle and equipment rental businesses, any failure by Herc Holdings Inc. to comply with the agreements entered into in connection with the separation and the Company's ability to obtain the expected benefits of the separation; significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing, including on the Company's pricing policies or use of incentives; occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods; the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in its rental operations accordingly; increased vehicle costs due to declines in the value of the Company's non-program vehicles; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and the availability to it of additional or continued sources of financing for its revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness; the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles and risks relating to increases in the cost of the vehicles it purchases; the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology and customer demands; the Company's ability to retain customer loyalty and market share; the Company's recognition of previously deferred tax gains on the disposition of revenue earning vehicles; an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to its rental activity, particularly during its peak periods, due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of its vehicles; the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes; the Company's ability to execute a business continuity plan; a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks; a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate the Company's information technology networks; financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles; any impact on the Company from the actions of its franchisees, dealers and independent contractors; the Company's ability to sustain operations during adverse economic cycles and unfavorable external events (including war, terrorist acts, natural disasters and epidemic disease); shortages of fuel and increases or volatility in fuel costs; the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy; the Company's ability to maintain an effective employee retention and talent management strategy and resulting changes in personnel and employee relations; costs and risks associated with litigation and investigations; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, including its substantial amount of debt, its ability to incur substantially more debt, the fact that substantially all of its consolidated assets secure certain of its outstanding indebtedness and increases in interest rates or in its borrowing margins; the Company's ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in its senior credit facilities and letter of credit facility, its outstanding unsecured senior notes, its outstanding senior second priority secured notes and certain asset-backed and asset-based arrangements; changes in accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the Company's ability to make accurate estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on operating results; risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anticorruption or antibribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences; the Company's ability to prevent the misuse or theft of information it possesses, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats; changes in the existing, or the adoption of new laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, such as the adoption of new regulations under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where such actions may affect the Company's operations, the cost thereof or applicable tax rates; risks relating to the Company's deferred tax assets, including the risk of an "ownership change" under the Code; the Company's exposure to uninsured claims in excess of historical levels; fluctuations in interest rates and commodity prices; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in periodic and current reports that the Company files with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

As a

Percentage of

Total Revenues

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

As a

Percentage of

Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total revenues $ 2,294



$ 2,091



100 %

100 %

$ 9,504



$ 8,803



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,312



1,223



57 %

58 %

5,355



4,958



56 %

56 % Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net 670



654



29 %

31 %

2,690



2,798



28 %

32 % Selling, general and administrative 251



221



11 %

11 %

1,017



880



11 %

10 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 113



88



5 %

4 %

448



331



5 %

4 % Non-vehicle 72



84



3 %

4 %

291



306



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 185



172



8 %

8 %

739



637



8 %

7 % Intangible asset impairments —



—



— %

— %

—



86



— %

1 % Other (income) expense, net (4)



—



— %

— %

(40)



19



— %

— % Total expenses 2,414



2,270



105 %

109 %

9,761



9,378



103 %

107 % Income (loss) before income taxes (120)



(179)



(5) %

(9) %

(257)



(575)



(3) %

(7) % Income tax (provision) benefit 18



795



1 %

38 %

30



902



— %

10 % Net income (loss) (102)



616



(4) %

29 %

(227)



327



(2) %

4 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1



—



— %

— %

2



—



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (101)



$ 616



(4) %

29 %

$ (225)



$ 327



(2) %

4 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





























Basic 84



83











84



83









Diluted 84



83











84



83









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ (1.20)



$ 7.42











$ (2.68)



$ 3.94









Diluted $ (1.20)



$ 7.42











$ (2.68)



$ 3.94









































Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(a) $ (62)



$ (102)











$ (19)



$ (210)









Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(a) $ (46)



$ (64)











$ (14)



$ (132)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(a) $ (0.55)



$ (0.77)











$ (0.17)



$ (1.59)









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ 49



$ 21











$ 433



$ 267













(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II. SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) As of December 31,

2018

As of December 31,

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,127



$ 1,072

Total restricted cash 283



432

Revenue earning vehicles, net:





U.S. Rental Car 8,793



7,761

International Rental Car 2,146



2,153

All Other Operations 1,480



1,422

Total revenue earning vehicles, net 12,419



11,336

Total assets 21,382



20,058

Total debt 16,324



14,865

Net Vehicle Debt(a) 11,684



10,079

Net Non-vehicle Debt(a) 3,326



3,402

Total stockholders' equity 1,120



1,520





(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule V. SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2018

2017 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 2,556



$ 2,394

Investing activities (4,197)



(3,000)

Financing activities 1,561



988

Effect of exchange rate changes (14)



28

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents(a) $ (94)



$ 410









Fleet Growth(b) $ 214



$ 144

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(b) $ 98



$ (336)





(a) Under recent accounting guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, effective January 1, 2018 and applied retrospectively, the changes in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents are required to be presented in the statement of cash flows. Previously only changes in total cash and cash equivalents were presented in the statement of cash flows. As a result, for the twelve months ended December 30, 2017, the net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents increased by $154 million compared to the amount previously reported. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedules III and IV. SELECTED UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



2018

2017





2018

2017



U.S. RAC

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958



6 %



149,463



140,382



6 %

Total RPD(a) $ 41.88



$ 40.53



3 %



$ 42.67



$ 42.06



1 %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 1,038



$ 1,003



3 %



$ 1,049



$ 1,015



3 %

Average Vehicles 498,100



470,800



6 %



506,900



484,700



5 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 81 %

81 %

10

bps

81 %

79 %

140

bps Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %



$ 276



$ 327



(16) %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 9 %

7 %

200

bps

9 %

7 %

200

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 63



$ 7



800 %



$ 262



$ 13



NM































International RAC

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935



4 %



50,417



50,301



— %

Total RPD(a) $ 44.88



$ 44.90



— %



$ 45.76



$ 44.63



3 %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 995



$ 1,003



(1) %



$ 1,066



$ 1,050



2 %

Average Vehicles 170,600



163,100



5 %



180,400



178,100



1 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 72 %

73 %

(60)

bps

77 %

77 %

(80)

bps Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 215



$ 217



(1) %



$ 209



$ 202



3 %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 37 %

34 %

290

bps

37 %

34 %

290

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 2



$ 4



(50) %



$ 204



$ 203



— %





























All Other Operations

























Average Vehicles — Donlen 188,100



197,800



(5) %



188,100



204,300



(8) %

Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 25



$ 21



19 %



$ 94



$ 80



18 %

NM - Not meaningful



(a) See the accompanying calculations of this key metric in Supplemental Schedule VI. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II. Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Total revenues: $ 1,575



$ 487



$ 232



$ —



$ 2,294



$ 1,437



$ 487



$ 167



$ —



$ 2,091

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 998



300



11



3



1,312



901



311



12



(1)



1,223

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 383



106



181



—



670



426



105



123



—



654

Selling, general and administrative 122



61



9



59



251



102



54



11



54



221

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 75



26



12



—



113



60



20



8



—



88

Non-vehicle (42)



(1)



(5)



120



72



(28)



1



(3)



114



84

Total interest expense, net 33



25



7



120



185



32



21



5



114



172

Other (income) expense, net (1)



(3)



—



—



(4)



—



—



—



—



—

Total expenses 1,535



489



208



182



2,414



1,461



491



151



167



2,270

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40



$ (2)



$ 24



$ (182)



$ (120)



$ (24)



$ (4)



$ 16



$ (167)



$ (179)

Income tax (provision) benefit















18



















795

Net income (loss)















$ (102)



















$ 616

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1



















—

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (101)



















$ 616

Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Total revenues: $ 6,480



$ 2,276



$ 748



$ —



$ 9,504



$ 5,994



$ 2,169



$ 640



$ —



$ 8,803

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 4,014



1,306



37



(2)



5,355



3,651



1,273



40



(6)



4,958

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,678



448



564



—



2,690



1,904



416



478



—



2,798

Selling, general and administrative 466



248



37



266



1,017



392



223



35



230



880

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 291



114



43



—



448



226



75



30



—



331

Non-vehicle (147)



(1)



(16)



455



291



(94)



5



(11)



406



306

Total interest expense, net 144



113



27



455



739



132



80



19



406



637

Intangible asset impairments —



—



—



—



—



86



—



—



—



86

Other (income) expense, net (7)



(5)



—



(28)



(40)



—



(8)



—



27



19

Total expenses 6,295



2,110



665



691



9,761



6,165



1,984



572



657



9,378

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 185



$ 166



$ 83



$ (691)



$ (257)



$ (171)



$ 185



$ 68



$ (657)



$ (575)

Income tax (provision) benefit















30



















902

Net income (loss)















$ (227)



















$ 327

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















2



















—

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (225)



















$ 327

Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GROSS EBITDA, CORPORATE EBITDA, ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA, ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In millions, except per share data) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Net income (loss)















$ (102)



















$ 616

Income tax provision (benefit)















(18)



















(795)

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40



$ (2)



$ 24



$ (182)



$ (120)



$ (24)



$ (4)



$ 16



$ (167)



$ (179)

Depreciation and amortization 421



113



184



4



722



468



114



126



3



711

Interest, net of interest income 33



25



7



120



185



32



21



5



114



172

Gross EBITDA $ 494



$ 136



$ 215



$ (58)



$ 787



$ 476



$ 131



$ 147



$ (50)



$ 704

Revenue earning vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net (383)



(106)



(181)



—



(670)



(426)



(105)



(123)



—



(654)

Vehicle debt interest (75)



(26)



(12)



—



(113)



(60)



(20)



(8)



—



(88)

Vehicle debt-related charges(a) 5



4



1



—



10



6



2



1



—



9

Corporate EBITDA $ 41



$ 8



$ 23



$ (58)



$ 14



$ (4)



$ 8



$ 17



$ (50)



$ (29)

Non-cash stock-based compensation charges(c)(d) —



1



—



3



4



—



—



—



4



4

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(e) 4



1



2



(1)



6



1



4



—



2



7

Impairment charges and asset write-downs(f) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



2



2

Information technology and finance transformation costs(g) —



—



—



24



24



1



—



—



13



14

Other items(h) 3



(2)



(3)



3



1



12



(1)



3



9



23

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 48



$ 8



$ 22



$ (29)



$ 49



$ 10



$ 11



$ 20



$ (20)



$ 21

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization (38)



(7)



(3)



(4)



(52)



(42)



(9)



(3)



(3)



(57)

Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 42



1



5



(120)



(72)



28



(1)



3



(114)



(84)

Non-vehicle debt-related charges(a) —



—



—



4



4



—



—



—



4



4

Loss on extinguishment of non-vehicle-related debt(b) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



5



5

Non-cash stock-based compensation charges(c)(d) —



(1)



—



(3)



(4)



—



—



—



(4)



(4)

Acquisition accounting(i) 12



1



1



—



14



11



3



1



2



17

Other(j) (1)



—



—



—



(1)



—



—



—



(4)



(4)

Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(k) $ 63



$ 2



$ 25



$ (152)



$ (62)



$ 7



$ 4



$ 21



$ (134)



$ (102)

Income tax (provision) benefit on Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(l)















16



















38

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)















$ (46)



















$ (64)

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding















84



















83

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share















$ (0.55)



















$ (0.77)

Supplemental Schedule II (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GROSS EBITDA, CORPORATE EBITDA, ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA, ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In millions, except per share data) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Net income (loss)















$ (227)



















$ 327

Income tax provision (benefit)















(30)



















(902)

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 185



$ 166



$ 83



$ (691)



$ (257)



$ (171)



$ 185



$ 68



$ (657)



$ (575)

Depreciation and amortization 1,837



480



574



17



2,908



2,085



449



489



15



3,038

Interest, net of interest income 144



113



27



455



739



132



80



19



406



637

Gross EBITDA $ 2,166



$ 759



$ 684



$ (219)



$ 3,390



$ 2,046



$ 714



$ 576



$ (236)



$ 3,100

Revenue earning vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net (1,678)



(448)



(564)



—



(2,690)



(1,904)



(416)



(478)



—



(2,798)

Vehicle debt interest (291)



(114)



(43)



—



(448)



(226)



(75)



(30)



—



(331)

Vehicle debt-related charges(a) 22



10



4



—



36



20



8



4



—



32

Loss on extinguishment of vehicle-related debt(b) 2



20



—



—



22



—



—



—



—



—

Corporate EBITDA $ 221



$ 227



$ 81



$ (219)



$ 310



$ (64)



$ 231



$ 72



$ (236)



$ 3

Non-cash stock-based compensation charges(c)(d) —



1



—



13



14



—



—



—



19



19

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(e) 6



4



2



20



32



3



5



—



12



20

Impairment charges and asset write-downs(f) —



—



—



—



—



86



—



—



32



118

Information technology and finance transformation costs(g) —



1



—



97



98



1



—



—



67



68

Other items(h) (1)



(2)



(1)



(17)



(21)



24



(1)



2



14



39

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 226



$ 231



$ 82



$ (106)



$ 433



$ 50



$ 235



$ 74



$ (92)



$ 267

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization (159)



(32)



(10)



(17)



(218)



(181)



(33)



(11)



(15)



(240)

Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 147



1



16



(455)



(291)



94



(5)



11



(406)



(306)

Non-vehicle debt-related charges(a) —



—



—



14



14



—



—



—



15



15

Loss on extinguishment of non-vehicle-related debt(b) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



13



13

Non-cash stock-based compensation charges(c)(d) —



(1)



—



(13)



(14)



—



—



—



(19)



(19)

Acquisition accounting(i) 50



5



6



1



62



50



6



6



—



62

Other(j) (2)



—



—



(3)



(5)



—



—



—



(2)



(2)

Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(k) $ 262



$ 204



$ 94



$ (579)



$ (19)



$ 13



$ 203



$ 80



$ (506)



$ (210)

Income tax (provision) benefit on Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(l)















5



















78

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)















$ (14)



















$ (132)

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding















84



















83

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share















$ (0.17)



















$ (1.59)





(a) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (b) In 2018, primarily comprised of $20 million of early redemption premium and write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the second quarter redemption of the outstanding 4.375% European Vehicle Notes due January 2019. In 2017, comprised of $6 million of early redemption premium and write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the redemption of the outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due April 2018 during the second quarter and $7 million write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the termination of commitments under the Senior RCF, primarily during the fourth quarter. (c) Stock-based compensation expense is an adjustment for purposes of calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA but not for calculating Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). (d) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, excludes $2 million of stock-based compensation expenditures included in restructuring and restructuring related charges. (e) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP, excluding impairments and asset write-downs, which are shown separately in the table. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. Such costs include transition costs incurred in connection with business process outsourcing arrangements and incremental costs incurred to facilitate business process re-engineering initiatives that involve significant organization redesign and extensive operational process changes. Also includes consulting costs, legal fees, a net loss contingency of $13.6 million, recorded during the first nine months of 2018, and other expenses related to the previously disclosed accounting review and investigation. (f) In 2017, primarily represents a first quarter impairment of $30 million related to an equity method investment and a second quarter impairment of $86 million related to the Dollar Thrifty tradename. (g) Represents costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which are multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes. (h) Represents miscellaneous or non-recurring items, and includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. In 2018, also includes a $20 million gain on marketable securities which was primarily recognized during the first nine months of 2018, and a $6 million legal settlement received in the second quarter related to an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. In 2017, also includes second quarter charges of $5 million relating to PLPD as a result of a terrorist event and net expenses of $16 million recorded in the third quarter resulting from hurricanes, offset by a $6 million gain on the sale of the Company's Brazil Operations and a $4 million return of capital from an equity method investment. Additionally, includes fourth quarter charges of $5 million associated with strategic financings. (i) Represents incremental expense associated with amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (j) Comprised of items, other than stock-based compensation, that are adjustments for purposes of calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA but not for calculating Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). (k) Adjustments by caption to arrive at Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) are as follows:



Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Direct vehicle and operating $ (15)



$ (27)



$ (63)



$ (93)

Selling, general and administrative (28)



(26)



(127)



(99)

Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (10)



(9)



(58)



(32)

Non-vehicle (4)



(9)



(14)



(28)

Total interest expense, net (14)



(18)



(72)



(60)

Intangible asset impairments —



—



—



(86)

Other income (expense), net —



(6)



26



(27)

Noncontrolling interests (1)



—



(2)



—

Total adjustments $ (58)



$ (77)



$ (238)



$ (365)





(l) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 37% for the quarterly and annual periods ending December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). Supplemental Schedule III HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - FLEET GROWTH Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Hertz

Global Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (8,519)



$ (3,171)



$ (803)



$ (12,493)



$ (6,747)



$ (3,118)



$ (731)



$ (10,596)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 5,527



2,749



176



8,452



4,870



2,600



183



7,653

Net revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures (2,992)



(422)



(627)



(4,041)



(1,877)



(518)



(548)



(2,943)

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles, net 1,678



358



510



2,546



1,903



341



478



2,722

Financing activity related to vehicles:





























Borrowings 9,457



3,588



964



14,009



8,316



1,455



985



10,756

Payments (8,179)



(3,411)



(836)



(12,426)



(7,952)



(1,363)



(929)



(10,244)

Restricted cash changes 120



26



(19)



127



(181)



32



2



(147)

Net financing activity related to vehicles 1,398



203



109



1,710



183



124



58



365

Fleet Growth $ 84



$ 139



$ (8)



$ 215



$ 209



$ (53)



$ (12)



$ 144

Supplemental Schedule IV HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,556



$ 2,394

Net change in restricted cash and cash equivalents, vehicle(a) 127



(147)

Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (12,493)



(10,596)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 8,452



7,653

Capital asset expenditures, non-vehicle (177)



(173)

Proceeds from property and other equipment disposed of or to be disposed of 51



21

Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 14,009



10,756

Repayments of vehicle debt (12,426)



(10,244)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 99



$ (336)





(a) Amounts presented for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 exclude a $2 million and $4 million non-cash impact of foreign currency exchange rates, respectively. Supplemental Schedule V HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - NET DEBT Unaudited



As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2017 (In millions) Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total Debt as reported in the balance sheet $ 11,902



$ 4,422



$ 16,324



$ 10,431



$ 4,434



$ 14,865

Add:





















Debt issue costs deducted from debt obligations 39



31



70



34



40



74

Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents —



1,127



1,127



—



1,072



1,072

Restricted cash 257



—



257



386



—



386

Net Debt $ 11,684



$ 3,326



$ 15,010



$ 10,079



$ 3,402



$ 13,481

Supplemental Schedule VI HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

U.S. Rental Car



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017





2018

2017



Total RPD

























Revenues $ 1,575



$ 1,437









$ 6,480



$ 5,994







Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue (24)



(20)









(102)



(90)







Total Rental Revenue $ 1,551



$ 1,417









$ 6,378



$ 5,904







Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958









149,463



140,382







Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 41.88



$ 40.53



3 %



$ 42.67



$ 42.06



1 %





























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month

























Total Rental Revenue $ 1,551



$ 1,417









$ 6,378



$ 5,904







Average Vehicles 498,100



470,800









506,900



484,700







Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,114



$ 3,010









$ 12,582



$ 12,181







Number of months in period 3



3









12



12







Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,038



$ 1,003



3 %



$ 1,049



$ 1,015



3 %





























Vehicle Utilization

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958









149,463



140,382







Average Vehicles 498,100



470,800









506,900



484,700







Number of days in period 92



92









365



365







Available Car Days (in thousands) 45,825



43,314









185,019



176,916







Vehicle Utilization(a) 81 %

81 %

10

bps

81 %

79 %

140

bps



























Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month

























Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net $ 383



$ 426









$ 1,678



$ 1,904







Average Vehicles 498,100



470,800









506,900



484,700







Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net divided by Average

Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 769



$ 905









$ 3,310



$ 3,928







Number of months in period 3



3









12



12







Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole

dollars) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %



$ 276



$ 327



(16) %





(a) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. Supplemental Schedule VI (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International Rental Car



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017





2018

2017



Total RPD

























Revenues $ 487



$ 487









$ 2,276



$ 2,169







Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue —



—









(1)



—







Foreign currency adjustment(a) 22



4









32



76







Total Rental Revenue $ 509



$ 491









$ 2,307



$ 2,245







Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935









50,417



50,301







Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 44.88



$ 44.90



— %



$ 45.76



$ 44.63



3 %





























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month

























Total Rental Revenue $ 509



$ 491









$ 2,307



$ 2,245







Average Vehicles 170,600



163,100









180,400



178,100







Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,984



$ 3,010









$ 12,788



$ 12,605







Number of months in period 3



3









12



12







Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 995



$ 1,003



(1) %



$ 1,066



$ 1,050



2 %





























Vehicle Utilization

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935









50,417



50,301







Average Vehicles 170,600



163,100









180,400



178,100







Number of days in period 92



92









365



365







Available Car Days (in thousands) 15,695



15,005









65,846



65,007







Vehicle Utilization(b) 72 %

73 %

(60)

bps

77 %

77 %

(80)

bps



























Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month

























Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net $ 106



$ 105









$ 448



$ 416







Foreign currency adjustment(a) 4



1









5



16







Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges, net $ 110



$ 106









$ 453



$ 432







Average Vehicles 170,600



163,100









180,400



178,100







Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges, net divided by

Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 645



$ 650









$ 2,511



$ 2,426







Number of months in period 3



3









12



12







Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole

dollars) $ 215



$ 217



(1) %



$ 209



$ 202



3 %





(a) Based on December 31, 2017 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. Supplemental Schedule VI (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Worldwide Rental Car



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017



2018

2017



Total RPD























Revenues $ 2,062



$ 1,924







$ 8,756



$ 8,163







Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue (24)



(20)







(103)



(90)







Foreign currency adjustment(a) 22



4







32



76







Total Rental Revenue $ 2,060



$ 1,908







$ 8,685



$ 8,149







Transaction Days (in thousands) 48,378



45,893







199,880



190,683







Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 42.58



$ 41.57



2 %

$ 43.45



$ 42.74



2 %



























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month























Total Rental Revenue $ 2,060



$ 1,908







$ 8,685



$ 8,149







Average Vehicles 668,700



633,900







687,300



662,800







Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,081



$ 3,010







$ 12,636



$ 12,295







Number of months in period 3



3







12



12







Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,027



$ 1,003



2 %

$ 1,053



$ 1,025



3 %



























Vehicle Utilization























Transaction Days (in thousands) 48,378



45,893







199,880



190,683







Average Vehicles 668,700



633,900







687,300



662,800







Number of days in period 92



92







365



365







Available Car Days (in thousands) 61,520



58,319







250,865



241,922







Vehicle Utilization(b) 79 %

79 %

(10)

bps 80 %

79 %

90

bps

























Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month























Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net $ 489



$ 531







$ 2,126



$ 2,320







Foreign currency adjustment(a) 4



1







5



16







Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges, net $ 493



$ 532







$ 2,131



$ 2,336







Average Vehicles 668,700



633,900







687,300



662,800







Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges, net divided by

Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 737



$ 839







$ 3,101



$ 3,524







Number of months in period 3



3







12



12







Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole

dollars) $ 246



$ 280



(12) %

$ 258



$ 294



(12) %



Note: Worldwide Rental Car represents U.S. Rental Car and International Rental Car segment information on a combined basis and excludes the All Other Operations segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing operations, and Corporate.

(a) Based on December 31, 2017 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS - DEFINITIONS AND USE Hertz Global is the top-level holding company and The Hertz Corporation is Hertz Global's primary operating company (together, the "Company"). The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Definitions of non-GAAP measures and key metrics are set forth below. Also set forth below is a summary of the reasons why management of the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in the earnings release provide useful information regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations and additional purposes for which management of the Company utilizes the non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation and should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. NON-GAAP MEASURES Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pre-tax Margin Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes plus non-cash acquisition accounting charges, debt-related charges relating to the amortization and write-off of debt financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, goodwill, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items. Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) is important to management because it allows management to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above. It also allows management to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as the segment measure of profitability. Management believes it is important to investors for the same reasons it is important to management and because it allows them to assess the operational performance of the Company on the same basis that management uses internally. When evaluating the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance, such as net income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes. Adjusted Pre-tax Margin is Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) divided by total revenues. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is calculated as Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) less a provision for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is important to management and investors because it represents the Company's operational performance exclusive of the effects of purchase accounting, debt-related charges, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors. Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS") Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is important to management and investors because it represents a measure of the Company's operational performance exclusive of the effects of purchase accounting adjustments, debt-related charges, income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, including the change in restricted cash and cash equivalents related to vehicles, net revenue earning vehicle and capital asset expenditures and the net impact of vehicle financing activities. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for acquisitions and the reduction of non-vehicle debt. When evaluating the Company's liquidity, investors should not consider Adjusted Free Cash Flow in isolation of, or as a substitute for, a measure of the Company's liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Gross EBITDA"), Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin Gross EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation (which includes lease charges on revenue earning vehicles) and amortization. Corporate EBITDA, as presented herein, represents Gross EBITDA as adjusted for vehicle debt interest, vehicle depreciation and vehicle debt-related charges. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, as presented herein, represents Corporate EBITDA as adjusted for income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items, as described in more detail in the accompanying schedules. Management uses Gross EBITDA, Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, as well as to facilitate analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. Further, Gross EBITDA enables management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics such as revenue, direct vehicle and operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, which enables management and investors to evaluate the Company's business segments that are financed differently and have different depreciation characteristics and compare the Company's performance against companies with different capital structures and depreciation policies. We also present Adjusted Corporate EBITDA as a supplemental measure because such information is utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues and is used by the Compensation Committee to determine certain executive compensation, primarily in the form of PSUs. Gross EBITDA, Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider Gross EBITDA, Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP, such as net income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes. Fleet Growth U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles. Net Non-vehicle Debt Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, Senior Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities and its vehicle rental like-kind exchange program. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets. Total Net Debt Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issue costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage. KEY METRICS Available Car Days Available Car Days is calculated as Average Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a period. Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity") Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period. Among other things, Average Vehicles is used to calculate Vehicle Utilization which represents the portion of the Company's vehicles that are being utilized to generate revenue. Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges, net per vehicle per month and is calculated as depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net, with all periods adjusted to eliminate the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, divided by the Average Vehicles in each period and then dividing by the number of months in the period reported. Management believes eliminating the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is appropriate so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it is reflective of how the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates in comparison with other participants in the vehicle rental industry. Time and Mileage Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Time and Mileage pricing" or "T&M Rate") Time and Mileage ("T&M") pricing is calculated as Total Rental Revenue less ancillary revenue from value-added services, such as charges to the customer for the fueling of vehicles, loss damage waivers, insurance products, supplemental equipment and other consumables, divided by the total number of Transaction Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measurement of the changes in base rental fees, which comprise the majority of the Company's Total RPD. Total Rental Revenue Total Rental Revenue is calculated as total revenue less ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue, with all periods adjusted to eliminate the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes eliminating the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is appropriate so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing") Total RPD is calculated as Total Rental Revenue divided by the total number of Transaction Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measurement of the changes in underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control. Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month") Total RPU Per Month is calculated as Total Rental Revenue divided by the Average Vehicles in each period and then dividing by the number of months in the period reported. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to fleet capacity, or asset efficiency. Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume") Transaction Days, also known as volume, represent the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue generating days. Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization") Vehicle Utilization is calculated by dividing Transaction Days by Available Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to fleet capacity. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300801586.html View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

