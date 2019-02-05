Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hertz Global Holdings Inc    HTZ

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (HTZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

No Credit Card? No Problem: Dollar Car Rental Now Makes It Easy to Rent with Debit Cards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:04pm EST

No Credit Card? No Problem: Dollar Car Rental Now Makes It Easy to Rent with Debit Cards

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Dollar Car Rental, the leading family brand in the car rental industry, is rolling out an industry-leading debit card policy making it easier than ever to reserve a car using a debit card. The policy will eliminate credit checks, reduce proof of return travel and ID requirements, while also lowering the renter age restriction from 25 to 20 years old.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8492251-dollar-car-rental-debit-card-policy/

Financial expert and debit card advocate, Dave Ramsey, is joining forces with Dollar to help spread the word about the new, more customer-friendly policy, as it is a long-awaited solution that addresses a need he has seen firsthand.

'For more than 27 years, I've been on the radio helping families win with their money, including telling people to cut up their credit cards and only use debit cards. I've also heard from a lot of callers frustrated while looking for a car rental company that would accept debit cards without all the run around,' said Ramsey. 'Dollar Car Rental heard the pleas and stepped up in a big way to put a system in place to accept debit cards, without all the hassle. This incredible service is going to impact a lot of people!'

Rentals booked more than 24 hours in advance will only require a debit card and driver's license. Rentals booked less than 24 hours in advance, or rentals for Convertibles, Luxury and Premium vehicles, can still use a debit card but require two forms of identification and proof of return travel plans. The policy will also reduce the incidental hold amount from $350to $200, plus the cost of the rental, for both debit card and credit card rentals. Dollar accepts all non-prepaid debit cards backed by Visa, Mastercard and Discover.

'This is yet another way we can do our part to help minimize any stress when traveling, especially for our customers who choose to use a debit card,' said Susan Jacobs, Senior Vice President, Global Dollar Brand. 'Listening to our customers and providing a better experience is in our DNA here at Dollar, and that's why leading the industry with this big policy change is so important to us.'

By the Numbers: America's Relationship with Debit & Credit Cards

  • Nearly half - approximately 44 percent - of Americans prefer debit cards according to the Federal Reserve1.
  • Nearly a third - 29 percent - of Americans do not own a credit card2.
  • More than half of people aged 18-50 have credit scores below 660, which would have prevented them from renting with a debit card under the former policy1.

This new policy change further demonstrates Dollar's commitment to investing in services that enhance their members' experiences and sets a new standard for family-travel. It is also built on the brand's philosophy of exceptional customer service dating back to its founding in 1965.

The new policy is valid at all of its company-owned locations across the U.S., and for more information on this new policy, visit www.dollar.com/ramsey.

About Dollar Car Rental
 Dollar Car Rental is the brand of choice for family travelers looking for a dependable and affordable car rental for their family vacations. At Dollar, 'we never forget whose dollar it is,' and that motto drives the brand's efforts to deliver the best experience, every time. For additional information, visit www.dollar.com.

1 Federal Reserve. 'The Federal Reserve Payment Study-2017 Annual Supplement.': https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/2017-December-The-Federal-Reserve-Payments-Study.htm
2 Gallup. 'Americans Rely Less on Credit Cards Than in Previous Years.': https://news.gallup.com/poll/168668/americans-rely-less-credit-cards-previous-years.aspx

SOURCE Dollar Car Rental

Disclaimer

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 20:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
03:04pNO CREDIT CARD? NO PROBLEM : Dollar Car Rental Now Makes It Easy to Rent with De..
PU
01/31HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results ..
PR
2018HERTZ GLOBAL : And CLEAR Partner To Reimagine The Car Rental Experience
PU
2018HERTZ : Celebrates its 100th Year with More Than 100 Industry Accolades
PR
2018HERTZ GLOBAL : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
2018HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hertz Global ..
BU
2018Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hertz Glo..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 348 M
EBIT 2018 223 M
Net income 2018 -25,0 M
Debt 2018 11 224 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1,85
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 1 404 M
Chart HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Hertz Global Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn V. Marinello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry R. Keizer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Stone Chief Retail Operations Officer & Executive VP
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Opal G. Perry Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC22.56%1 404
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR10.72%6 482
SIXT SE10.84%3 712
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.17.39%2 041
BARLOWORLD LIMITED6.03%1 953
CAR INC17.61%1 858
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.