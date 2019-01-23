Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Corporation    HES

HESS CORPORATION (HES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hess : Achieves Leadership Status in CDP's Global Climate Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:43pm EST

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship, achieving leadership status in CDP’s 2018 Global Climate Analysis. Hess is the only U.S. energy company to achieve leadership status. This is the tenth year that Hess earned this recognition from CDP, an international nonprofit group seeking to drive sustainable economies.

Scores are based upon a company’s disclosure practices and management of climate change risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our leadership and transparency in addressing climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess is committed to being a trusted energy partner that helps meet the world’s growing energy needs in a safe, environmentally responsible, socially sensitive and profitable way.”

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Corporate Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HESS CORPORATION
12:43pHESS : Achieves Leadership Status in CDP's Global Climate Analysis
BU
09:55aU.S. oil firms tell OPEC their growth will slow
RE
01/07HESS : Provides Update on Drilling and Development Activities Offshore Guyana
BU
01/04HESS : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
2018Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
RE
2018HESS : Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
BU
2018Hess Closes Down 12%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
2018Boeing and Sprint climb; Hess and Rent-A-Center skid
AQ
2018HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018JOHN HESS : Bakken Oil Production Set to Grow to 200,000 BOE/D by 2021
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 277 M
EBIT 2018 578 M
Net income 2018 -284 M
Debt 2018 4 248 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capitalization 15 367 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 63,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION28.07%15 367
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.43%304 368
BP3.36%133 904
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES10.16%107 572
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.53%95 872
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.46%50 383
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.