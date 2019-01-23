Hess : Achieves Leadership Status in CDP's Global Climate Analysis

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship, achieving leadership status in CDP’s 2018 Global Climate Analysis. Hess is the only U.S. energy company to achieve leadership status. This is the tenth year that Hess earned this recognition from CDP, an international nonprofit group seeking to drive sustainable economies.

Scores are based upon a company’s disclosure practices and management of climate change risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our leadership and transparency in addressing climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess is committed to being a trusted energy partner that helps meet the world’s growing energy needs in a safe, environmentally responsible, socially sensitive and profitable way.”

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Corporate Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005669/en/