Hess : Achieves Leadership Status in CDP's Global Climate Analysis

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change
stewardship, achieving leadership status in CDP’s 2018 Global Climate
Analysis. Hess is the only U.S. energy company to achieve leadership
status. This is the tenth year that Hess earned this recognition from
CDP, an international nonprofit group seeking to drive sustainable
economies.
Scores are based upon a company’s disclosure practices and management of
climate change risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from
around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.
“CDP’s rating recognizes our leadership and transparency in addressing
climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice
President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess is committed to being
a trusted energy partner that helps meet the world’s growing energy
needs in a safe, environmentally responsible, socially sensitive and
profitable way.”
For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual
Corporate Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged
in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More
information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005669/en/