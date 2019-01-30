Hess : Announces Conversion Rate for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) today announced that the Company’s 8.00%
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”)
and related depositary shares, each representing a 1/20th interest in a
share of Preferred Stock, will automatically convert into 21.8220 shares
of the Company’s common stock per share of Preferred Stock (1.0911
shares of common stock per depositary share) on January 31, 2019. Cash
will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares.
The conversion rate is based upon the volume-weighted average price per
share of the Company’s common stock over the 20 consecutive trading day
period beginning on, and including, December 28, 2018 and ending on
January 28, 2019. No action by holders of the depositary shares is
required in connection with the conversion. Following the conversion,
the Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and the depositary
shares will be delisted from trading on the NYSE.
In connection with the offering of the depositary shares in 2016, the
Company entered into capped call transactions to reduce the potential
dilution to the Company’s common stock upon conversion of the Preferred
Stock, subject to a cap. The Company expects to receive approximately
945,000 shares of common stock upon settlement of the capped calls,
which will reduce the net number of shares to be issued by the Company
upon conversion of the Preferred Stock to approximately 11.6 million
shares of the Company’s common stock.
As previously announced, on February 1, 2019, each holder of record at
the close of business on January 15, 2019 will receive a final quarterly
cash dividend of $20 per share of Preferred Stock, which is equivalent
to $1.00 per depositary share.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged
in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More
information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains projections and other forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
projections and statements reflect the Company’s current views with
respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be
given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections
will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those
projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these
risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
