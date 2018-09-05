Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Corporation    HES

HESS CORPORATION (HES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 10:00:00 pm
65.405 USD   -0.42%
10:32pHESS : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
BU
10:31pHESS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock
BU
09/04HESS : Completes Sale of Utica Acreage
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hess : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 28, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HESS CORPORATION
10:32pHESS : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
BU
10:31pHESS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock
BU
09/04HESS : Completes Sale of Utica Acreage
AQ
09/03HESS : Announces Ninth Discovery Offshore Guyana
AQ
08/31HESS : Completes Sale of Utica Acreage
BU
08/30EXXONMOBIL : Ninth Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Hammerhead-1 Well
DJ
08/30HESS : Announces Ninth Discovery Offshore Guyana
BU
08/29HESS : KUFPEC mulls acquiring US Hess Corporation
AQ
08/27HESS : to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/15PDVSA leaves its Argentine gas station chain to fend for itself
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Continental Resources To Thrive In This Positive Oil Price Environment 
08/31Hess completes sale of Utica Acreage 
08/30Hess announces another oil discovery offshore Guyana 
08/24HARTSTREET : Bakken Production Up, Marathon Well Design Leads The Way 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 123 M
EBIT 2018 622 M
Net income 2018 -210 M
Debt 2018 4 126 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,96
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 19 684 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION38.36%19 684
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.15%339 933
BP5.78%142 159
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.40%121 280
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES35.34%109 773
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.26%65 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.