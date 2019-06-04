Log in
Hess : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

06/04/2019

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 28, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2019.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 706 M
EBIT 2019 665 M
Net income 2019 54,6 M
Debt 2019 5 288 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 307,64
P/E ratio 2020 27,99
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capitalization 16 607 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION35.14%16 607
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.78%304 131
BP PLC9.69%139 831
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.31%124 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.72%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.71%47 533
