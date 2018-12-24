Hess Closes Down 12%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk

Hess Corp. (HES) closed at $36.43, down $5.06 or 12.2%

-- Lowest close since Jan. 26, 2016 when it closed at $34.81

-- Largest percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2016 when it fell 12.54%

-- Down seven consecutive days; down 30.22% over this period

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 20, 2008 when it fell 32.12%

-- Down 32.4% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 72.77% from its all-time closing high of $133.80 on May 20, 2008

-- Traded as low as $36.43; lowest intraday level since Jan. 27, 2016 when it hit $34.02

-- Down 12.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2016 when it fell as much as 12.58%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet