HESS CORPORATION (HES)

HESS CORPORATION (HES)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 12/24 07:57:49 pm
36.2650 USD   -12.59%
11/21AMAZON COM : Primed to Deliver a Real-Estate Boom
DJ
10/31Hess Swings to Profit and Beats Sales Expectations
DJ
10/27Global oil pricing worries hit U.S. energy shares as earnings loom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hess Closes Down 12%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk

12/24/2018 | 08:04pm CET

Hess Corp. (HES) closed at $36.43, down $5.06 or 12.2%

-- Lowest close since Jan. 26, 2016 when it closed at $34.81

-- Largest percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2016 when it fell 12.54%

-- Down seven consecutive days; down 30.22% over this period

-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 20, 2008 when it fell 32.12%

-- Down 32.4% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 72.77% from its all-time closing high of $133.80 on May 20, 2008

-- Traded as low as $36.43; lowest intraday level since Jan. 27, 2016 when it hit $34.02

-- Down 12.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2016 when it fell as much as 12.58%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.91% 21792.2 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
HESS CORPORATION -12.20% 36.43 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 5899.3546 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.21% 6192.9195 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -2.71% 2351.1 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
WTI -6.83% 42.45 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
Latest news on HESS CORPORATION
08:04pHess Closes Down 12%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/18Boeing and Sprint climb; Hess and Rent-A-Center skid
AQ
12/14HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/12JOHN HESS : Bakken Oil Production Set to Grow to 200,000 BOE/D by 2021
DJ
12/12HESS : Provides Update on Progress, Plans to Deliver Strong Cash Flow Growth and..
BU
12/11Hess Infrastructure to Acquire Hess Corp.'s Bakken Water Business
DJ
12/11HESS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP : Announces Proposed Acquisition of Hess Corpora..
BU
12/10HESS : to Host Investor Day
AQ
12/10HESS : Announces 2019 E&P Capital and Exploratory Budget
BU
12/07HESS : to Host Investor Day
BU
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 368 M
EBIT 2018 649 M
Net income 2018 -212 M
Debt 2018 4 174 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 12 292 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 68,4 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION-12.60%12 292
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-18.56%288 407
BP-5.26%125 722
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.57%99 409
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-8.16%97 439
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-21.28%43 187
