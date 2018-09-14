Log in
HESS CORPORATION (HES)

HESS CORPORATION (HES)
09/14/2018
65.205 USD   -0.05%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Hess : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for Ninth Consecutive Year; Recipient of Industry Mover Distinction

09/14/2018 | 03:03pm CEST

Hess has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the ninth consecutive year. The index, which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across economic, environmental and social factors, is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

Hess also earned Industry Mover distinction for being in the top 15 percent of its industry and achieving the largest proportional improvement in sustainability performance compared to the previous year. This distinction qualifies Hess for inclusion in the 2018 edition of RobecoSAM’s Sustainability Yearbook which recognizes companies for “outstanding corporate sustainability achievements.”

Hess is one of four U.S. oil and gas producers in the Energy industry group listed on the North America Index and one of two U.S. oil and gas producers included in the 2018 Sustainability Yearbook.

“Being recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the ninth straight year and receiving the Industry Mover distinction is an honor and a testament to our company’s commitment to sustainability,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, Hess Corporation.

“I congratulate Hess Corporation wholeheartedly for being recognized as an Industry Mover in The Sustainability Yearbook 2018,” said Aris Prepoudis, CEO, RobecoSAM. “The companies included in the Yearbook are the world’s most sustainable companies in their industry and are moving the ESG needle in ways that will help us realize the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

The DJSI, introduced in 1999, is produced by Dow Jones in collaboration with RobecoSAM, a Swiss investment company founded on the belief that integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into traditional financial analysis can generate long-term value. The company has compiled one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information.

The Sustainability Yearbook lists the world’s most sustainable companies in each industry as determined by their score in RobecoSAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The assessment for the 2018 Yearbook looked at ESG performance in 60 industries reaching 43 countries.

Hess’ Sustainability Report describes the company’s sustainability strategy and environmental, social and governance programs. The 2017 report is available at: www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about the company is available at www.hess.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 123 M
EBIT 2018 622 M
Net income 2018 -210 M
Debt 2018 4 126 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,51
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 19 552 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION37.43%19 552
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.61%348 527
BP5.03%143 036
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.42%120 224
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES35.97%110 571
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.15%62 799
