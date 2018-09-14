Hess : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for Ninth Consecutive Year; Recipient of Industry Mover Distinction

Hess has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability
Index (DJSI) North America for the ninth consecutive year. The index,
which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across
economic, environmental and social factors, is used as a reference by
shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment
decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are
considered each year for index membership.
Hess also earned Industry Mover distinction for being in the top 15
percent of its industry and achieving the largest proportional
improvement in sustainability performance compared to the previous year.
This distinction qualifies Hess for inclusion in the 2018 edition of
RobecoSAM’s Sustainability Yearbook which recognizes companies for
“outstanding corporate sustainability achievements.”
Hess is one of four U.S. oil and gas producers in the Energy industry
group listed on the North America Index and one of two U.S. oil and gas
producers included in the 2018 Sustainability Yearbook.
“Being recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the ninth
straight year and receiving the Industry Mover distinction is an honor
and a testament to our company’s commitment to sustainability,” said
Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, Hess
Corporation.
“I congratulate Hess Corporation wholeheartedly for being recognized as
an Industry Mover in The Sustainability Yearbook 2018,” said Aris
Prepoudis, CEO, RobecoSAM. “The companies included in the Yearbook are
the world’s most sustainable companies in their industry and are moving
the ESG needle in ways that will help us realize the UN’s Sustainable
Development Goals by 2030.”
The DJSI, introduced in 1999, is produced by Dow Jones in collaboration
with RobecoSAM, a Swiss investment company founded on the belief that
integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into
traditional financial analysis can generate long-term value. The company
has compiled one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of
financially material sustainability information.
The Sustainability Yearbook lists the world’s most sustainable companies
in each industry as determined by their score in RobecoSAM’s annual
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The assessment for the 2018
Yearbook looked at ESG performance in 60 industries reaching 43
countries.
Hess’ Sustainability Report describes the company’s sustainability
strategy and environmental, social and governance programs. The 2017
report is available at: www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.
