Hess : Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 0 07/31/2019 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Key Developments: The Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), with a capacity to produce up to 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd), has set sail from Singapore and is expected to arrive on the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30 percent), offshore Guyana in September 2019; first oil from Liza Phase 1 is expected by the first quarter of 2020

Sanctioned the second phase of development of the Liza Field; Phase 2 will utilize the Liza Unity FPSO, which will have a capacity to produce up to 220,000 gross bopd with first oil expected by mid-2022

Announced the 13th discovery on the Stabroek Block at Yellowtail; as a result of this year’s discoveries and further evaluation of previous discoveries, estimated gross discovered recoverable resources on the block have been increased to more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe); growing resource base further underpins the potential for at least five FPSOs producing more than 750,000 gross bopd by 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights: Net loss was $6 million, or $0.02 per common share, compared with a net loss of $130 million, or $0.48 per common share, in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted net loss 1 was $28 million, or $0.09 per common share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $56 million, or $0.23 per common share, in the second quarter of last year

Oil and gas net production averaged 273,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), excluding Libya, up from 247,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2018; Bakken net production was 140,000 boepd, up 23 percent from 114,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter

Exploration and Production (E&P) capital and exploratory expenditures were $664 million, compared with $525 million in the prior-year quarter

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2019 2019 Updated Full Year Guidance: Net production guidance, excluding Libya, increased to 275,000 boepd to 280,000 boepd, the upper end of previous guidance; Bakken net production guidance increased to 140,000 boepd to 145,000 boepd, also at the upper end of previous guidance

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.8 billion, down from original guidance of $2.9 billion Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 per common share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $130 million, or $0.48 per common share, in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported a net loss of $28 million, or $0.09 per common share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with an adjusted net loss of $56 million, or $0.23 per common share, in the prior-year quarter. The improved after-tax adjusted results reflect increased U.S. crude oil production and reduced exploration expenses, partially offset by the impact of lower realized selling prices and higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses. “Our production is now expected to come in at the upper end of our full year guidance range, while our capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to come in below our original full year guidance,” Chief Executive Officer John Hess said. “In Guyana, we have just increased the estimate of gross discovered recoverable resources for the Stabroek Block to more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent and continue to see multibillion barrels of additional exploration potential. Our portfolio is on track to generate industry leading cash flow growth and increasing returns to shareholders.” After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 68 $ 31 $ 177 $ 6 Midstream 35 30 72 58 Corporate, Interest and Other (109 ) (191 ) (223 ) (300 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (6 ) $ (130 ) $ 26 $ (236 ) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.85 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 46 $ 21 $ 155 $ 33 Midstream 35 30 72 58 Corporate, Interest and Other (109 ) (107 ) (223 ) (219 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (28 ) $ (56 ) $ 4 $ (128 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ — $ (0.50 ) Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 302.2 297.5 302.1 303.5 (a) Calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation less preferred stock dividends, divided by weighted average number of diluted shares. Exploration and Production: E&P net income was $68 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $31 million in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, second quarter 2019 net income was $46 million, compared with net income of $21 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation’s average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $60.45 per barrel in the second quarter of 2019, versus $62.65 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids selling price in the second quarter of 2019 was $12.18 per barrel, versus $20.51 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $3.92 per mcf, compared with $4.12 per mcf in the second quarter of 2018. Net production, excluding Libya, was 273,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019, up from second quarter 2018 net production of 247,000 boepd, or 234,000 boepd excluding assets sold. The higher production was primarily driven by the Bakken and the Gulf of Mexico. Libya net production was 20,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 18,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items affecting comparability of earnings between periods, cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $12.11 per boe in the second quarter, down 9 percent from $13.37 per boe in the prior-year quarter. Income tax expense is comprised primarily of taxes in Libya. Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019: Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken increased 23 percent to 140,000 boepd from 114,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, due to increased drilling activity and improved well performance. The Corporation operated six rigs in the second quarter, drilling 39 wells and bringing 39 new wells online. Full year net production for the Bakken is expected to be in the range of 140,000 boepd to 145,000 boepd, which is at the upper end of previous guidance. Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 65,000 boepd, compared with 47,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting increased production from the Conger Field which was shut-in in the prior-year quarter due to maintenance at the third-party operated Enchilada platform and higher production at the Penn State Field. In May, the Conger Field was temporarily shut-in for unplanned maintenance at the third-party operated Enchilada platform that reduced second quarter 2019 net production by approximately 4,000 boepd. Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30 percent), the second phase of development at the Liza Field was sanctioned by the partners following regulatory approval from the government of Guyana. Liza Phase 2 will utilize the Liza Unity FPSO, which will have the capacity to produce up to 220,000 gross bopd. Six drill centers are planned with a total of 30 wells, including 15 production wells, nine water injection wells and six gas injection wells. First oil is expected by mid-2022. The development is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $6 billion, including a lease capitalization cost of approximately $1.6 billion for the FPSO, and will develop approximately 600 million barrels of oil. Excluding pre-sanction and lease costs, the Corporation’s net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately $1.6 billion, of which $210 million is included in our 2019 capital and exploratory budget. Liza Phase 1 remains on track to achieve first oil by the first quarter of 2020. It will produce up to 120,000 gross bopd at peak rates utilizing the Liza Destiny FPSO, which is expected to arrive offshore Guyana in September 2019. Planning is underway for a third phase of development at the Payara Field, which is expected to produce between 180,000 and 220,000 gross bopd with first oil as early as 2023. Exploration and appraisal activity on the Stabroek Block in the second quarter of 2019 was as follows: Yellowtail: The Yellowtail-1 well encountered approximately 292 feet of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir and is located approximately 6 miles northwest of the Tilapia discovery. As the fifth discovery in the greater Turbot area, it underpins another potential major development hub. Hammerhead: The Hammerhead-2 appraisal well, located approximately 0.9 miles from the Hammerhead-1 discovery well, and the Hammerhead-3 appraisal well, located approximately 1.9 miles from Hammerhead-1, were both successfully drilled and encountered high quality, oil bearing sandstone reservoir. A successful drill stem test was also performed on Hammerhead-3. The appraisal results will be evaluated for potential future development. The Stena Carron drillship is currently drilling a second well at the Ranger discovery, while the Noble Bob Douglas and the Noble Tom Madden drillships are conducting drilling operations for the Liza Phase 1 development. The Noble Tom Madden is next expected to drill the Tripletail exploration well, which is in the greater Turbot area, beginning in August 2019. The operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, plans to add another drillship, the Noble Don Taylor, in the fourth quarter, bringing the number of drillships offshore Guyana to four. Midstream: The Midstream segment, comprised primarily of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP, our 50/50 midstream joint venture, had net income of $35 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $30 million in the prior-year quarter. Corporate, Interest and Other: After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $109 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $191 million in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, second quarter 2018 after-tax expense was $107 million. Capital and Exploratory Expenditures: E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $664 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $525 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting increased drilling in the Bakken and greater development activity in Guyana. For full year 2019, our E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.8 billion, down from original guidance of $2.9 billion. Midstream capital expenditures were $69 million in the second quarter of 2019, down from $84 million in the prior-year quarter. Midstream investments in its 50/50 joint venture with Targa Resources were $16 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $17 million in the prior-year quarter. Liquidity: Excluding the Midstream segment, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.7 billion at June 30, 2019. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $17 million and total debt of $1,137 million at June 30, 2019. The Corporation’s debt to capitalization ratio, including finance leases, was 39.2 percent at June 30, 2019 and 38.0 percent at December 31, 2018. In April 2019, the Corporation entered into a new fully undrawn $3.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in May 2023 that replaced the Corporation’s previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities was $675 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $425 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $560 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $463 million in the prior-year quarter. Changes in operating assets and liabilities during the second quarter of 2019 was a net inflow of $115 million due to an increase in accrued liabilities and a reduction in accounts receivable. Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods: The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Exploration and Production $ 22 $ 10 $ 22 $ (27 ) Midstream — — — — Corporate, Interest and Other — (84 ) — (81 ) Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods $ 22 $ (74 ) $ 22 $ (108 ) Second Quarter 2019: E&P results included an after-tax gain of $22 million ($22 million pre-tax) associated with the sale of our remaining acreage in the Utica shale play. Second Quarter 2018: E&P results included an after-tax gain of $10 million ($10 million pre-tax) associated with the sale of our interests in Ghana. Corporate, Interest and Other results included an after-tax charge of $26 million ($26 million pre-tax) related to the premium paid for debt repurchases, and an after-tax charge of $58 million ($58 million pre-tax) resulting from the settlement of legal claims related to former downstream interests. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures: The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (6 ) $ (130 ) $ 26 $ (236 ) Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 22 (74 ) 22 (108 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (28 ) $ (56 ) $ 4 $ (128 ) The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 560 $ 463 $ 1,195 $ 860 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 115 (38 ) (282 ) (225 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 675 $ 425 $ 913 $ 635 Hess Corporation will review second quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com. Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com. Forward-looking Statements Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Corporation’s current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other factors. Non-GAAP financial measures The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. “Adjusted net income (loss)” presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. “Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation’s ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release. Cautionary Note to Investors We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess’ Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,660 $ 1,534 $ 1,572 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 11 — Other, net 15 21 27 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,697 1,566 1,599 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 477 450 408 Operating costs and expenses 285 288 266 Production and severance taxes 46 42 39 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 43 62 34 General and administrative expenses 89 129 87 Interest expense 97 98 98 Loss on debt extinguishment — 26 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 494 444 498 Total costs and expenses 1,531 1,539 1,430 Income (loss) before income taxes 166 27 169 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 132 114 94 Net income (loss) 34 (87 ) 75 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 40 43 43 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (6 ) (130 ) 32 Less: Preferred stock dividends — 12 4 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders $ (6 ) $ (142 ) $ 28 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 3,232 $ 2,880 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 18 Other, net 42 58 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,296 2,956 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 885 808 Operating costs and expenses 551 576 Production and severance taxes 85 81 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 77 102 General and administrative expenses 176 239 Interest expense 195 201 Loss on debt extinguishment — 53 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 992 861 Total costs and expenses 2,961 2,921 Income (loss) before income taxes 335 35 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 226 187 Net income (loss) 109 (152 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 83 84 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 26 (236 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 4 23 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders $ 22 $ (259 ) HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Information Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,208 $ 2,694 Other current assets 1,476 1,765 Property, plant and equipment – net 16,107 16,083 Operating lease right-of-use assets – net 615 — Finance lease right-of-use assets – net 322 — Other long-term assets 967 891 Total assets $ 21,695 $ 21,433 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 14 $ 67 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 329 — Other current liabilities 1,989 2,136 Long-term debt 6,511 6,605 Long-term operating lease obligations 395 — Long-term finance lease obligations 246 — Other long-term liabilities 1,680 1,737 Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss) 9,942 9,935 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (648 ) (306 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,237 1,259 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,695 $ 21,433 June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (a) Total Debt Hess Corporation $ 5,388 $ 5,691 Midstream (b) 1,137 981 Hess Consolidated $ 6,525 $ 6,672 (a) Prior to adoption of ASC 842, Leases, finance lease obligations were included in debt. (b) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation. June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 39.2 % 38.0 % (a) Includes finance lease obligations. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Expense Gross interest expense – Hess Corporation $ 89 $ 88 $ 179 $ 180 Less: Capitalized interest – Hess Corporation (9 ) (5 ) (16 ) (9 ) Interest expense – Hess Corporation 80 83 163 171 Interest expense – Midstream (a) 17 15 32 30 Interest expense – Consolidated $ 97 $ 98 $ 195 $ 201 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 34 $ (87 ) $ 75 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (22 ) (11 ) — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 494 444 498 Exploratory dry hole costs — 13 — Exploration lease and other impairment 4 10 7 Stock compensation expense 21 19 27 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 29 47 29 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals — 2 (1 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 26 — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 560 463 635 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 115 (38 ) (397 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 675 425 238 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (564 ) (430 ) (521 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (60 ) (63 ) (150 ) Payments for Midstream equity investments (16 ) (17 ) (7 ) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 22 27 — Other, net 1 (1 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (617 ) (484 ) (680 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less (39 ) — 199 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Repayments (2 ) (157 ) (3 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (22 ) — (23 ) Common stock acquired and retired — (520 ) (25 ) Cash dividends paid (76 ) (87 ) (88 ) Noncontrolling interests, net (14 ) (11 ) (13 ) Other, net 3 16 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (150 ) (759 ) 48 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (92 ) (818 ) (394 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,300 3,726 2,694 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,208 $ 2,908 $ 2,300 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities: Capital expenditures incurred $ (694 ) $ (570 ) $ (642 ) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 70 77 (29 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (624 ) $ (493 ) $ (671 ) HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 109 $ (152 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (22 ) (18 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 992 861 Exploratory dry hole costs — 13 Exploration lease and other impairment 11 20 Stock compensation expense 48 32 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 58 85 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals (1 ) (34 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 53 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,195 860 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (282 ) (225 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 913 635 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (1,085 ) (793 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (210 ) (100 ) Payments for Midstream equity investments (23 ) (41 ) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 22 33 Other, net (1 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,297 ) (906 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 160 — Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Repayments (5 ) (591 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (45 ) — Common stock acquired and retired (25 ) (890 ) Cash dividends paid (164 ) (176 ) Noncontrolling interests, net (27 ) (23 ) Other, net 4 12 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (102 ) (1,668 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (486 ) (1,939 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,694 4,847 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,208 $ 2,908 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities: Capital expenditures incurred $ (1,336 ) $ (961 ) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 41 68 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (1,295 ) $ (893 ) HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 322 $ 242 $ 271 Offshore and Other 139 117 52 Total United States 461 359 323 Guyana 167 71 181 Malaysia and JDA 25 42 32 Other 11 53 6 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 664 $ 525 $ 542 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 39 $ 39 $ 27 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 69 $ 84 $ 127 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 593 $ 408 Offshore and Other 191 210 Total United States 784 618 Guyana 348 145 Malaysia and JDA 57 69 Other 17 77 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 1,206 $ 909 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 66 $ 69 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 196 $ 121 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2019 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,271 $ 389 $ 1,660 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 — 22 Other, net (1 ) 8 7 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,292 397 1,689 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 479 19 498 Operating costs and expenses 159 72 231 Production and severance taxes 43 3 46 Midstream tariffs 165 — 165 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 24 19 43 General and administrative expenses 41 7 48 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 348 111 459 Total costs and expenses 1,259 231 1,490 Results of operations before income taxes 33 166 199 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 131 131 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 33 (b) $ 35 $ 68 Second Quarter 2018 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,181 $ 353 $ 1,534 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net — 11 11 Other, net 3 6 9 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,184 370 1,554 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 462 1 463 Operating costs and expenses 181 60 241 Production and severance taxes 41 1 42 Midstream tariffs 163 — 163 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 34 28 62 General and administrative expenses 33 7 40 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 298 109 407 Total costs and expenses 1,212 206 1,418 Results of operations before income taxes (28 ) 164 136 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9 ) 114 105 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (19 ) (c) $ 50 $ 31 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) After-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities totaled $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $29 million; cash received: $15 million). (c) After-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities totaled $49 million (noncash premium amortization: $44 million; cash paid $5 million). After-tax losses from unrealized crude oil hedging activities totaled $3 million. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First Quarter 2019 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,233 $ 339 $ 1,572 Other, net 2 18 20 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,235 357 1,592 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 440 (6 ) 434 Operating costs and expenses 158 55 213 Production and severance taxes 37 2 39 Midstream tariffs 162 — 162 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 22 12 34 General and administrative expenses 37 5 42 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 337 127 464 Total costs and expenses 1,193 195 1,388 Results of operations before income taxes 42 162 204 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 95 95 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 42 (b) $ 67 $ 109 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) After-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities totaled $15 million (noncash premium amortization: $29 million; cash received: $44 million). HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 2,504 $ 728 $ 3,232 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 — 22 Other, net 1 26 27 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,527 754 3,281 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 919 13 932 Operating costs and expenses 317 127 444 Production and severance taxes 80 5 85 Midstream tariffs 327 — 327 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 46 31 77 General and administrative expenses 78 12 90 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 685 238 923 Total costs and expenses 2,452 426 2,878 Results of operations before income taxes 75 328 403 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 226 226 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 75 (b) $ 102 $ 177 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 2,175 $ 705 $ 2,880 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net — 13 13 Other, net 11 13 24 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,186 731 2,917 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 809 28 837 Operating costs and expenses 371 117 488 Production and severance taxes 79 2 81 Midstream tariffs 314 — 314 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 59 43 102 General and administrative expenses 84 13 97 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 584 208 792 Total costs and expenses 2,300 411 2,711 Results of operations before income taxes (114 ) 320 206 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18 ) 218 200 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (96 ) (c) $ 102 $ 6 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) After-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities totaled $1 million (noncash premium amortization: $58 million; cash received: $59 million). (c) After-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities totaled $80 million (noncash premium amortization: $75 million; cash paid: $5 million). After-tax losses from unrealized crude oil hedging activities totaled $10 million. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota (a) 87 74 86 Offshore 46 34 49 Total United States 133 108 135 Denmark 6 5 6 Libya 18 16 19 Malaysia and JDA 4 4 4 Total 161 133 164 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota (a) 38 32 34 Offshore 5 4 6 Other (b) — 4 — Total United States 43 40 40 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota (a) 103 75 79 Offshore 83 52 92 Other (b) — 54 — Total United States 186 181 171 Denmark 6 6 7 Libya 11 11 13 Malaysia and JDA 332 355 381 Total 535 553 572 Barrels of oil equivalent 293 265 299 (a) Net production from the Bakken was 140,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019, 114,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2018 and 130,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2019. (b) The Corporation sold its joint venture interests in the Utica shale play in August 2018. Net production was 13,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2018. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota (a) 86 73 Offshore 47 33 Total United States 133 106 Denmark 6 6 Libya 19 18 Malaysia and JDA 4 4 Total 162 134 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota (a) 36 30 Offshore 6 4 Other (b) — 4 Total United States 42 38 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota (a) 91 74 Offshore 88 44 Other (b) — 56 Total United States 179 174 Denmark 6 8 Libya 12 12 Malaysia and JDA 355 335 Total 552 529 Barrels of oil equivalent 296 260 (a) Net production from the Bakken was 135,000 boepd in the first six months of 2019 and 112,000 boepd in the first six months of 2018. (b) The Corporation sold its joint venture interests in the Utica shale play August 2018. Net production was 13,000 boepd in the first six months of 2018. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 166 135 155 Natural gas liquids - barrels 43 40 40 Natural gas - mcf 535 553 572 Barrels of oil equivalent 298 267 290 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 15,061 12,259 13,940 Natural gas liquids - barrels 3,931 3,620 3,631 Natural gas - mcf 48,638 50,303 51,435 Barrels of oil equivalent 27,098 24,263 26,144 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 160 133 Natural gas liquids - barrels 42 38 Natural gas - mcf 552 529 Barrels of oil equivalent 294 259 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 29,001 24,070 Natural gas liquids - barrels 7,562 6,928 Natural gas - mcf 100,073 95,695 Barrels of oil equivalent 53,242 46,947 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported. HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States Onshore $ 56.08 $ 59.03 $ 52.16 Offshore 62.23 62.80 59.30 Total United States 58.22 60.25 54.76 Denmark 70.27 75.26 67.26 Libya 69.87 73.85 62.71 Malaysia and JDA 66.88 72.55 59.38 Worldwide 60.45 62.65 55.91 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States Onshore $ 57.19 $ 63.47 $ 50.91 Offshore 63.42 67.14 58.05 Total United States 59.36 64.66 53.51 Denmark 70.27 75.26 67.26 Libya 69.87 73.85 62.71 Malaysia and JDA 66.88 72.55 59.38 Worldwide 61.37 66.28 54.84 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States Onshore $ 12.16 $ 20.08 $ 18.69 Offshore 12.32 24.54 17.21 Worldwide 12.18 20.51 18.46 Natural gas - per mcf United States Onshore $ 1.41 $ 1.94 $ 2.46 Offshore 2.19 2.19 2.54 Total United States 1.76 2.01 2.50 Denmark 3.74 3.53 4.02 Libya 5.78 6.91 5.14 Malaysia and JDA 5.08 5.11 5.28 Worldwide 3.92 4.12 4.43 HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States Onshore $ 54.14 $ 57.73 Offshore 60.73 61.08 Total United States 56.49 58.77 Denmark 69.51 70.04 Libya 66.72 70.06 Malaysia and JDA 63.11 69.53 Worldwide 58.25 60.98 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States Onshore $ 54.09 $ 61.56 Offshore 60.68 64.87 Total United States 56.43 62.59 Denmark 69.51 70.04 Libya 66.72 70.06 Malaysia and JDA 63.11 69.53 Worldwide 58.20 64.05 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States Onshore $ 15.22 $ 20.42 Offshore 14.97 24.42 Worldwide 15.19 20.80 Natural gas - per mcf United States Onshore $ 1.86 $ 2.20 Offshore 2.37 2.15 Total United States 2.11 2.19 Denmark 3.89 3.47 Libya 5.44 6.92 Malaysia and JDA 5.19 4.84 Worldwide 4.18 3.99 The following is a summary of the Corporation’s outstanding West Texas Intermediate hedging program: 2019 Barrels of oil per day 95,000 Monthly floor price of put options $60 Contract Period July 1 – December 31 1 “Adjusted net income (loss)” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8. 2 “Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005186/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on HESS CORPORATION 07:42a HESS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:33a HESS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements .. AQ 07:32a HESS : Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 BU 07/08 HESS CORPORATION : Shows Continued ESG Commitment and Progress in 2018 Sustainab.. BU 06/26 HESS : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call BU 06/26 Increased Offset Investment and Horizontal Drilling Surrounds Permex's Assets.. AQ 06/14 HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 06/11 HESS : COO Sells $4,250,755.72 in Stock AQ 06/07 HESS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ 06/04 HESS : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock BU