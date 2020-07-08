Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Corporation    HES

HESS CORPORATION

(HES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hess : Schedules Q2 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:03am EDT
07.08.2020

Hess announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 2437789 after 9:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and enter the pass code 2437789. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

A replay of the conference call will be available from July 29 through August 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 2437789. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 2437789.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company's current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.

Full story

Disclaimer

Hess Corporation published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 15:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HESS CORPORATION
11:03aHESS : Schedules Q2 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
PU
10:32aHESS : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
07/02Energy Transfer digs in on North Dakota pipeline expansion despite oil slump,..
RE
07/01Exxon Resists Asset Write-Downs -- WSJ
DJ
06/30Exxon Mobil Resists Write-Downs as Oil, Gas Prices Plummet
DJ
06/16HESS : Ranked No. 9 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List of 2020
BU
06/12HESS : to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power and Renewables Conferenc..
AQ
06/12HESS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11HESS : to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
06/05HESS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 403 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 771 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,31x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 14 756 M 14 756 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 55,31 $
Last Close Price 48,36 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Independent Chairman
John P. Rielly Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION-27.62%14 756
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.39%182 828
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD20.44%154 771
BP PLC-34.62%78 108
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.08%68 892
PTT-8.52%36 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group