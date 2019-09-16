Log in
Hess Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

0
09/16/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Hess Corporation (HES) is currently at $70.24, up $7.02 or 11.1%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 9, 2018, when it closed at $72.57

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 14.09%

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Earlier Monday, Hess Corp. announced a discovery at the Tripletail-1 well on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 11.57% month-to-date

-- Up 73.42% year-to-date

-- Up 5.19% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2018), when it closed at $66.77

-- Up 92.79% from its 52-week closing low of $36.43 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $70.33; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2018, when it hit $72.25

-- Up 11.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose as much as 16.07%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:45:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.48% 27088.91 Delayed Quote.16.68%
HESS CORPORATION 11.67% 70.68 Delayed Quote.56.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 14.65% 68.92 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.51% 7852.69905 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 8155.530582 Delayed Quote.23.50%
S&P 500 -0.30% 2998.29 Delayed Quote.19.97%
WTI 13.94% 62.53 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 455 M
EBIT 2019 678 M
Net income 2019 -45,7 M
Debt 2019 5 400 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 -378x
P/E ratio 2020 78,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
Capitalization 19 249 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 70,52  $
Last Close Price 63,22  $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION56.10%19 249
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.53%307 348
BP PLC1.70%126 826
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.31%102 336
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.17%86 493
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.82%47 327
