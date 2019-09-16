Hess Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

Hess Corporation (HES) is currently at $70.24, up $7.02 or 11.1%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 9, 2018, when it closed at $72.57

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 14.09%

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Earlier Monday, Hess Corp. announced a discovery at the Tripletail-1 well on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 11.57% month-to-date

-- Up 73.42% year-to-date

-- Up 5.19% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2018), when it closed at $66.77

-- Up 92.79% from its 52-week closing low of $36.43 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $70.33; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2018, when it hit $72.25

-- Up 11.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose as much as 16.07%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:45:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet