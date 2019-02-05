Hess : to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief
Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy
Summit in Vail on Tuesday, February 12 at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
A live audio
webcast and a replay of
the presentation will be available.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged
in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More
information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains projections and other forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with
respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances
can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these
projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially
from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A
discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
