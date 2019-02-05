Log in
HESS CORPORATION (HES)
  News  
Hess : to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit

02/05/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit in Vail on Tuesday, February 12 at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 123 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 -197 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 52,53
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 17 138 M
Chart HESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hess Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Hill President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. Quigley Chairman
John P. Rielly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard Lynch Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS CORPORATION37.46%17 138
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.34%316 773
BP4.87%137 867
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.13%114 090
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 680
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.77%52 420
