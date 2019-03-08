Log in
Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability

0
03/08/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that 2018 Schedule K-1 forms for common unitholders are now accessible through its website, www.hessmidstream.com.

For additional information or assistance related to the 2018 K-1 tax package, unitholders may contact Partner DataLink at HessK1Help@deloitte.com or call 833-265-8680, weekdays between 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m. Central Time.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
