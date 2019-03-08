Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today
announced that 2018 Schedule K-1 forms for common unitholders are now
accessible through its website, www.hessmidstream.com.
For additional information or assistance related to the 2018 K-1 tax
package, unitholders may contact Partner DataLink at HessK1Help@deloitte.com
or call 833-265-8680, weekdays between 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m. Central
Time.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional
master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and
acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess
and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located
in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of
North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005497/en/