Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that 2018 Schedule K-1 forms for common unitholders are now accessible through its website, www.hessmidstream.com.

For additional information or assistance related to the 2018 K-1 tax package, unitholders may contact Partner DataLink at HessK1Help@deloitte.com or call 833-265-8680, weekdays between 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m. Central Time.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005497/en/