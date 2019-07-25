Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream” or the “Partnership”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3970 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The distribution represents a 15% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 3.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. The distribution will be payable on August 13, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Tax Considerations

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005905/en/