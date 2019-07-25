Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hess Midstream Partners LP    HESM

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(HESM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream Partners LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream” or the “Partnership”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3970 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The distribution represents a 15% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 3.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. The distribution will be payable on August 13, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Tax Considerations

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
05:05pHESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution
BU
07/01HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
06/05HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Participate in Citi Utility Field Trip
BU
05/09HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces $150 Million Expansion of its Tioga Gas F..
AQ
05/06HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/02HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Expansion of Tioga Gas Plant
AQ
04/30HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : announces expansion of Tioga gas plant
AQ
04/29HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Participate in MUFG Oil & Gas Conference
BU
04/29HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : announces plan to expand natural gas processing cap..
AQ
04/25HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 749 M
EBIT 2019 427 M
Net income 2019 78,4 M
Debt 2019 28,8 M
Yield 2019 7,92%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 1 116 M
Chart HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Hess Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,20  $
Last Close Price 20,43  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Gatling Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan C. Stein CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Rielly Director
Gregory P. Hill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP20.32%1 116
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.13.68%17 371
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY QPSC33.52%3 637
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-17.10%1 773
GASLOG LTD-8.38%1 216
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.38.57%1 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group