Hess Midstream Partners LP : Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2018 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 866-395-9624 and enter the passcode 1393179 after 12:15 p.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 213-660-0871 and enter the passcode 1393179. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only) on Hess Midstream’s website at www.hessmidstream.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from October 31, 2018 through November 14, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the passcode 1393179. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 1393179.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hess Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

