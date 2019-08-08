Log in
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Hess Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in Investor Conferences

08/08/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that representatives of Hess Midstream will participate in the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLP and Pipelines Conference on August 13, 2019, and the Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference on August 14-15, 2019.

A presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Hess Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hess Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other SEC filings. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 419 M
Net income 2019 76,7 M
Debt 2019 28,8 M
Yield 2019 8,78%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 993 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 18,44  $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Gatling Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan C. Stein CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Rielly Director
Gregory P. Hill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP7.07%993
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.1.93%15 696
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY QPSC27.37%3 470
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-34.47%1 402
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.30.85%1 131
GASLOG LTD-22.30%1 034
