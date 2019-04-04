Hess Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in NYSE Energy Investor Access Day

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced
today that Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Gordon,
Director of Investor Relations, will meet with investors on Thursday,
April 11, 2019 at the NYSE Energy Investor Access Day in NY, NY.
A presentation has been posted in the “Investors” section of the Hess
Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional
master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and
acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess
and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located
in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of
North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,”
“may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,”
“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements,
which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements
are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from historical results and current
projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in Hess Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings. Hess Midstream
undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring
after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release.
