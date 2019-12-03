Log in
Hess Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

0
12/03/2019 | 04:43pm EST

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Gordon, Director of Investor Relations, will meet with investors on December 11, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership that was formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Hess Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other SEC filings. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 755 M
EBIT 2019 414 M
Net income 2019 75,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,05%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 099 M
Chart HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Hess Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,67  $
Last Close Price 20,12  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hess Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Gatling Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan C. Stein CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John P. Rielly Director
Gregory P. Hill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP18.49%1 099
ENBRIDGE INC.18.60%76 672
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.57%56 831
TC ENERGY CORPORATION37.85%47 209
KINDER MORGAN, INC.26.14%43 940
ONEOK31.27%29 255
