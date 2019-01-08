Log in
Hesse Newman Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/08/2019 | 10:10am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hesse Newman Capital AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
08.01.2019 / 16:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hesse Newman Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hesse Newman Capital AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Straße 85
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hesse-newman.de

15.09.16 neue ISIN nach KH;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

764291  08.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Burgemeister Chairman-Management Board
Marcus Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Trumpp Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Evard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
