DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hesse Newman Capital AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hesse Newman Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.01.2019 / 16:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hesse Newman Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019
German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019
German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019
German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122
