Hesse Newman Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.01.2019 / 16:08

Hesse Newman Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122 Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122 Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 German: http://www.hesse-newman.de/index.php?id=122

