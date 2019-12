Harada also said the central bank should stick to its 2% inflation target, which has helped the economy improve and stabilised the currency market because it is perceived as the "global standard."

Harada, a vocal proponent of reflationist policy, was speaking to reporters after delivering a speech to local business leaders in the southwestern city of Oita.

