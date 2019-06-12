Hewlett Packard : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
06/12/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
(Mark One)
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended __December 31, 2018_________
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________________________to_______________________
Commission File Number: 001-37483
Full title of the plan and address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 401(k) PLAN
B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
6280 AMERICA CENTER DRIVE
SAN JOSE, CA 95002
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan
Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedules
December 31, 2018 and 2017 and For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Audited Financial Statements
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
Notes to Financial Statements
Supplemental Schedules
Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions
Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)
Signature
Exhibit Index
Exhibit 23.1 - Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Plan Participants and the Plan Administrator of
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan at December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in its net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Schedules
The accompanying supplemental schedules of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018, and delinquent participant contributions for the year then ended, have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The information in the supplemental schedules is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the information reconciles to the financial statements or
the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedules. In forming our opinion on the information, we evaluated whether such information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ Ernst & Young LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2016.
San Jose, California
June 12, 2019
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Assets
Investments, at fair value
$
7,428,325
$
8,784,895
Receivables:
Notes receivable from participants
65,385
91,128
Employer contributions
22,239
46,436
Participant contributions
-
6,010
Interest, dividends, and other
-
764
Due from broker for securities sold
-
264
Total receivables
87,624
144,602
Total assets
7,515,949
8,929,497
Liabilities
Administrative expenses and other payables
-
1,516
Total liabilities
-
1,516
Net assets available for benefits
$
7,515,949
$
8,927,981
See accompanying notes.
