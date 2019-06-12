Log in
Hewlett Packard : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

06/12/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended __ December 31, 2018_________

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________________________to_______________________

Commission File Number: 001-37483

  1. Full title of the plan and address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 401(k) PLAN

B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

6280 AMERICA CENTER DRIVE

SAN JOSE, CA 95002

Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan

Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedules

December 31, 2018 and 2017 and For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Audited Financial Statements

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

3

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

4

Notes to Financial Statements

5

Supplemental Schedules

Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions

14

Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

15

Signature

16

Exhibit Index

Exhibit 23.1 - Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

17

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Plan Participants and the Plan Administrator of

Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan at December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in its net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Schedules

The accompanying supplemental schedules of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018, and delinquent participant contributions for the year then ended, have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The information in the supplemental schedules is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the information reconciles to the financial statements or

1

the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedules. In forming our opinion on the information, we evaluated whether such information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2016.

San Jose, California

June 12, 2019

2

Hewlett Packard Enterprise 401(k) Plan

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands)

Assets

Investments, at fair value

$

7,428,325

$

8,784,895

Receivables:

Notes receivable from participants

65,385

91,128

Employer contributions

22,239

46,436

Participant contributions

-

6,010

Interest, dividends, and other

-

764

Due from broker for securities sold

-

264

Total receivables

87,624

144,602

Total assets

7,515,949

8,929,497

Liabilities

Administrative expenses and other payables

-

1,516

Total liabilities

-

1,516

Net assets available for benefits

$

7,515,949

$

8,927,981

See accompanying notes.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 21:38:05 UTC
