Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hewlett Packard Enterprise    HPE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

(HPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard : Aruba “Leads the Pack” in 2019 Wireless Solutions Evaluation by Independent Global Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Aruba Emerges as Only Vendor in Leaders Category for Wireless Solutions Report Among Eight of the Most Significant Vendors in this Space

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that it is positioned as the only company in the Leaders category by Forrester Research, Inc. as part of The Forrester New Wave™: Wireless Solutions, Q3 2019 report. In Forrester’s evaluation, it found that Aruba “leads the pack with robust location services and multiwireless capabilities.”

The Forrester New Wave™: Wireless Solutions, Q3 2019 report: https://connect.arubanetworks.com/forresterwave2019

In the Forrester New Wave™ for Wireless Solutions, Forrester evaluates the emerging market for wireless solutions, identifying the eight most significant vendors in this space. The report details Forrester’s findings about how well each vendor’s solution scored against ten criteria and where they stand in relation to each other. Forrester suggests that infrastructure and operations professionals can use this review to select the right partner for their broader wireless needs that go beyond just Wireless LAN.

In the report, Aruba’s solution was deemed “differentiated” in six of the ten categories upon which all vendors were measured including wireless connectivity, wireless hardware, spectrum/device visibility, security, solution positioning, and road map.

In explaining its evaluation, Forrester noted that Aruba “is the best fit for companies needing advanced wireless services.” As part of its evaluation process, Forrester spoke directly with customers of each vendor and, in Aruba’s case, said that “customers praised Aruba’s rich management interfaces, monitoring tools, and location services, especially the ability to connect IoT devices using wireless options outside of just using Wi-Fi with Aruba’s access points (APs).”

“We’re gratified to see Forrester recognizing Aruba as a Leader in its wireless solutions evaluation and in particular, our approach to helping customers contend with the growing issue of connecting and securing the myriad IoT devices coming onto their networks,” said Keerti Melkote, president and founder, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “While Aruba has long been a leader in WLAN, we recognize it’s about more than just Wi-Fi; a modern, intelligent edge solution must help drive the kinds of amazing, digitally-connected experiences customers are seeking. Forrester’s assessment further validates for us that Aruba is on the right path and leading the market.”

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of secure, intelligent networks that enable customers to thrive and deliver amazing digital experiences in the mobile, IoT and cloud era. We are changing the rules of networking to make it simple for IT and organizations to bridge the physical and digital worlds at the Edge.

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
12:01pHEWLETT PACKARD : Aruba “Leads the Pack” in 2019 Wireless Solutions ..
BU
08/20HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/20HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Term..
AQ
08/13HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : to Present Live Audio Webcast of Third Quarter Earn..
BU
08/09HEWLETT PACKARD INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/07HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE ProLiant Shatters 37 World Records
BU
08/07HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE advances its intelligent data platform with acquisition of..
AQ
08/05HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE advances its intelligent data platform with acquisition of..
PU
08/05HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Advances its Intelligent Data Platform with Acquisi..
BU
07/26HEWLETT PACKARD INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 650 M
EBIT 2019 2 678 M
Net income 2019 1 488 M
Debt 2019 8 674 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 17 329 M
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,95  $
Last Close Price 12,94  $
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fiorello Russo Chairman
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer
Mark R. Potter CTO & Director-Hewlett Packard Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-2.04%17 329
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-0.82%37 362
HP INC-6.11%28 484
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.16%12 475
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.66%8 594
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL24.77%6 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group