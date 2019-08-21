Hewlett Packard : Aruba “Leads the Pack” in 2019 Wireless Solutions Evaluation by Independent Global Research Firm

Aruba Emerges as Only Vendor in Leaders Category for Wireless Solutions Report Among Eight of the Most Significant Vendors in this Space

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that it is positioned as the only company in the Leaders category by Forrester Research, Inc. as part of The Forrester New Wave™: Wireless Solutions, Q3 2019 report. In Forrester’s evaluation, it found that Aruba “leads the pack with robust location services and multiwireless capabilities.”

The Forrester New Wave™: Wireless Solutions, Q3 2019 report: https://connect.arubanetworks.com/forresterwave2019

In the Forrester New Wave™ for Wireless Solutions, Forrester evaluates the emerging market for wireless solutions, identifying the eight most significant vendors in this space. The report details Forrester’s findings about how well each vendor’s solution scored against ten criteria and where they stand in relation to each other. Forrester suggests that infrastructure and operations professionals can use this review to select the right partner for their broader wireless needs that go beyond just Wireless LAN.

In the report, Aruba’s solution was deemed “differentiated” in six of the ten categories upon which all vendors were measured including wireless connectivity, wireless hardware, spectrum/device visibility, security, solution positioning, and road map.

In explaining its evaluation, Forrester noted that Aruba “is the best fit for companies needing advanced wireless services.” As part of its evaluation process, Forrester spoke directly with customers of each vendor and, in Aruba’s case, said that “customers praised Aruba’s rich management interfaces, monitoring tools, and location services, especially the ability to connect IoT devices using wireless options outside of just using Wi-Fi with Aruba’s access points (APs).”

“We’re gratified to see Forrester recognizing Aruba as a Leader in its wireless solutions evaluation and in particular, our approach to helping customers contend with the growing issue of connecting and securing the myriad IoT devices coming onto their networks,” said Keerti Melkote, president and founder, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “While Aruba has long been a leader in WLAN, we recognize it’s about more than just Wi-Fi; a modern, intelligent edge solution must help drive the kinds of amazing, digitally-connected experiences customers are seeking. Forrester’s assessment further validates for us that Aruba is on the right path and leading the market.”

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of secure, intelligent networks that enable customers to thrive and deliver amazing digital experiences in the mobile, IoT and cloud era. We are changing the rules of networking to make it simple for IT and organizations to bridge the physical and digital worlds at the Edge.

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005195/en/