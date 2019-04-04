Hewlett Packard Enterprise : Declares a Regular Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that the Hewlett
Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has declared a regular cash
dividend of $0.1125 per share on the company's common stock.
This dividend, the third in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's fiscal year
2019, is payable on or about July 3, 2019, to stockholders of record as
of the close of business on June 12, 2019.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has approximately 1.4 billion shares of
common stock outstanding.
