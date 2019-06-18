Hewlett Packard Enterprise : Delivers Innovations to Drive the Next Wave of Intelligent Edge Adoption

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced new edge
solutions, research labs, and programs to simplify and accelerate
Intelligent Edge adoption, enabling customers to create unique digital
experiences and leverage analytics and machine learning to adapt to
changes in real-time. The new offerings and programs include:
-
Major enhancements to Aruba Central, the only cloud-based platform
that unifies network management, AI-powered analytics, user-centric
service assurance and security for wired, wireless and WAN at the edge.
-
Integrations and new turnkey edge-to-cloud solutions, delivered with
ABB, Microsoft and PTC, enabling real-time intelligence and control in
industrial environments.
-
The Intelligent Edge and IoT Center of Excellence (CoE) and Labs, part
of Hewlett Packard Labs, to develop and commercialize new capabilities
and technologies that accelerate customers’ and partners’ Intelligent
Edge journey.
Research suggests that over the next decade, the Internet of Things
(IoT) and related data growth has an economic potential of up to $11
trillion per year.1 To capture this potential, organizations
need to implement an Intelligent
Edge, an architecture that is fully connected, secured, distributed
and autonomous. However, to scale the Intelligent Edge across the value
chain, organizations need solutions that secure and simplify deployment
and management, converge operational technology (OT) with IT and address
the lack of skills and funding.
“The edge has emerged as the new center of the digital universe,
opening up opportunities for organizations to create new digital
experiences and gain competitive advantages,” said Keerti Melkote,
founder and president, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.
“Today, we announce innovations that will enable our customers to
capitalize on these experiences and opportunities by dramatically
simplifying, securing and accelerating the deployment of the Intelligent
Edge.”
Unified cloud-based platform dramatically simplifies edge
infrastructure security and management for the mobile, cloud and IoT era
Siloed network management solutions are creating complexity and
increasing time to remediation. To accelerate IT operations and allow IT
professionals time to focus on innovation, Aruba is making significant
enhancements to Aruba Central. With these enhancements, customers will
benefit from AI-powered network analytics, improved security and
user-centric assurance for wired, wireless and WAN edge infrastructures
from a single point of control. Significant advancements include:
-
Advanced AI-powered analytics
and assurance capabilities based on Aruba NetInsight
and User
Experience Insight allow IT professionals to resolve
infrastructure problems quickly before they impact the organization.
Now integrated into the Aruba Central cloud-based platform, Aruba’s
Analytics and Assurance capabilities deliver IT professionals a way to
quickly remediate intermittent network issues while also proactively
identifying how to optimize customers’ infrastructures to ensure
optimal experiences.
-
Software-defined branch (SD-Branch) and SD-WAN, managed on
Aruba Central, is now enhanced with improved branch management and
orchestration capabilities to centrally define business-intent
policies to meet the hybrid cloud connectivity needs for distributed
enterprises and reduce operational costs. The new SD-WAN
Orchestrator in Aruba Central makes it easier for IT professionals
to deploy flexible and secure overlay topologies in a large-scale edge
infrastructure, connecting thousands of branch locations with multiple
data centers. Aruba Virtual Gateways now available for AWS and Azure,
combined with orchestration, cost-effectively extends network and
security policies to workloads running in the public cloud. The new SaaS
prioritization feature not only enhances the performance of SaaS
applications but also provides visibility about the end-user
experience for business-critical applications, such as Microsoft
Office 365 and Salesforce.
-
Integrated in Aruba Central, Aruba ClearPass Device Insight
provides IoT visibility and security via a single pane of glass,
employing automated device discovery, and machine learning-based
fingerprinting and identification. Used in conjunction with Aruba
ClearPass Policy Manager and Aruba’s dynamic
segmentation security capabilities, networking and security teams
can automate unique policy enforcement down to each device and user.
-
New network management workflow enhancements are
integrated into Aruba Central to accelerate device provisioning with
an automated mobile app to deliver network health views and
troubleshooting across all locations allowing IT to focus on
delivering the needs of the business.
To provide organizations more flexibility and choice in how they obtain
and support their edge infrastructure, Aruba solutions are also
available via HPE GreenLake for Aruba a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)
subscription-based offering.
Turnkey edge-to-cloud solutions enable real-time intelligence at the
industrial edge
In industrial environments, the Intelligent Edge requires an intricate
interplay between sensors, actuators, networks, applications and
infrastructures from edge to cloud. It also involves unique challenges
including harsh environmental conditions, intermittent network
connectivity and lack of qualified on-site staff. Consequently, such
deployments are often costly, slow and vulnerable to security and
reliability problems. To simplify, accelerate and secure deployments,
HPE is launching pre-integrated turnkey edge-to-cloud solutions in
collaboration with key industry partners:
-
The integration of ABB Ability™ Smart Sensor technology with Aruba
access points is designed to deliver a scalable, high-performance
wireless connectivity solution for operational technology (OT)
equipment such as motors, mounted bearings and pumps. This allows
industrial companies to capture valuable data and insights from their
equipment to proactively monitor their condition and performance, and
plan maintenance in advance in order to avoid costly and disruptive
downtime.
-
Jointly developed by ABB, HPE, Microsoft and Rittal, the Secure
Edge Data Center for Microsoft Azure Stack is the industry’s first
enterprise-grade edge appliance for Microsoft
Azure Stack, enabling real-time intelligence and action in harsh
industrial environments, while providing seamless integration with
Microsoft Azure. The appliance provides
IP55-rated environmental protection, cooling, redundant power supply
and distribution and automated management – allowing customers to
run pre-configured, high-end enterprise applications in locations such
as factories or oil rigs.
-
HPE Edgeline IoT Quick Connect dramatically simplifies the
convergence of OT and IT, enabling customers to monitor and control OT
equipment such as machines or motors in real time. Jointly delivered
with Microsoft, HPE Edgeline IoT Quick Connect is based on the HPE
Edgeline OT Link Platform, which connects OT devices, the HPE
Edgeline EL300 Converged Edge System and Microsoft
Azure IoT, a collection of cloud services to connect, monitor and
control IoT assets.
-
Fast Start Condition Monitoring enables customers to set up
condition monitoring within 90 days to deliver performance and
availability of their OT equipment. An end-to-end solution implemented
by HPE
Pointnext Services, Fast
Start Condition Monitoring is designed for customers who want to
get started quickly with condition monitoring, but lack the skills to
do so. HPE Pointnext Services help define use cases, OT data sources
and workflows, and implement pilots for proof of value, based on HPE
Edgeline Converged Edge Systems, the HPE Edgeline OT Link Platform and
PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial IoT platform.
Investing in partner ecosystem and future technologies to accelerate
Intelligent Edge adoption
The newly established Intelligent Edge and IoT CoE & Lab provides
critical capabilities and technologies to HPE’s partners and customers
to accelerate Intelligent Edge adoption. It will guide partner
activities, M&A and research in the following areas:
-
Knowledge transfer to HPE’s channel partners to accelerate market
adoption of the Intelligent Edge with the Channel to Edge
Institute (CEI), a program which helps HPE’s channel partners gain the
required expertise to effectively recommend, sell, implement and
manage Intelligent Edge solutions for their customers. The CEI
provides training on Intelligent Edge use cases and business cases and
will deploy joint go-to-market programs with HPE’s channel and
ecosystem partners.
-
Research programs to drive rapid commercialization of Intelligent
Edge technologies that simplify edge-to-cloud management and OT-IT
convergence and enable new use cases – this includes, among
others, a unified provisioning, policy and security management across
wired networks, Wi-Fi and 5G; the next generation of HPE’s
first-of-a-kind HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems and HPE Edgeline
OT Link Platform; and real-time video analytics for quality, security
and customer experience applications.
Availability
-
Initial enhancements for Aruba Central 2.5 are available starting in
July 2019
-
The integration of ABB Ability™ Smart Sensor technology with Aruba
access points will be available end of 2019
-
The Secure Edge Data Center for Microsoft Azure Stack is now available
with IEC certification and will be available with UL certification in
August 2019
-
HPE Edgeline IoT Quick Connect will be available in July 2019
-
Fast Start Condition Monitoring will be available in France and
Netherlands in July 2019 and will be generally available by end of 2019
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on
developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture,
analyze, and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables
customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business
models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing
operational efficiency today and into the future.
