Hewlett Packard Enterprise Extends Composable Strategy with New Capabilities to Accelerate Customer Innovation

MADRID, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) today unveiled the next phase of its composable strategy, which includes expanded delivery of cloud services through an open hybrid cloud platform built on composability. Accelerating HPE’s composable leadership, the first-of-its-kind integrated software stack allows enterprises to benefit from unmatched choice of public and private clouds with the speed, efficiency, scale, and economics of public cloud providers. These benefits are enabled through enhanced capabilities, including built-in AI-driven operations with HPE InfoSight, additional new intelligent storage features, an innovative fabric built for composable environments, and new updates to HPE OneSphere , the as-a-Service hybrid cloud management solution.

Organizations of all sizes are adopting hybrid cloud models to create and deliver new services, improve time-to-market, and drive business growth. However, the transition to hybrid cloud environments can be hampered by the need for specialized skills to build and operate proprietary cloud stacks. Enterprises require a cohesive approach that spans people, technology and economics.

To simplify and accelerate this transition, HPE brings together IT automation, AI-driven operations, security and compliance to deliver a turnkey cloud platform ready to scale. The new cloud stack gives customers more choice across composable infrastructure building blocks – including, for the first time, rack servers through HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL, or the industry-leading HPE Synergy platform through HPE Composable Cloud for Synergy – to compose any workload, any service and across any cloud, reducing infrastructure cost and complexity.

“Our customers want to innovate faster, with greater automation and intelligence,” said Phil Davis President, Hybrid IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Building on our innovation in creating the composable category and industry-leading HPE Synergy offering, today’s announcement of the HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL and HPE Composable Cloud for Synergy delivers unprecedented customer choice and scale across all clouds. With our new open hybrid cloud platform, enterprises of all sizes can now manage, provision and deliver workloads and apps instantly and continuously to accelerate innovation.”

A unique feature of the new HPE open hybrid cloud platform is an innovative fabric built for composable environments and managed as a resource by HPE OneView, which radically simplifies the network, lowering costs and improving operational efficiency. Composable Fabric was first introduced inside HPE Synergy and is now available outside of a modular architecture and across the data center. This solution enables IT to operate like a hyperscale cloud provider without requiring network expertise. The new Composable Fabric feature on the HPE ProLiant DL server radically simplifies traditional data center networking by self-configuring the network and delivering dynamic workload balancing to improve performance and reduce over-provisioning, up to 70 percent.

In addition, HPE announced Composable Fabric will be available on HPE SimpliVity, further simplifying deployments and scalability.

HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL Servers: Introducing a Solution Optimized for Rack-Scale Virtual Machine, Container and Cloud-Native Environments

With HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL, IT professionals can scale the infrastructure in real-time without needing specialized networking skills, compose clouds and workloads in minutes, and manage on-premises and public cloud resource utilization and costs in a uniform way. The solution is optimized for cloud-native workloads and rack scale environments with template-driven automation, which streamlines the deployment of cloud stacks and automates the lifecycle, initially supporting Red Hat OpenShift and VMware workload deployments.

The solution integrates the key components of HPE’s leading software stack to provide the following benefits for customers:

Built-in artificial intelligence from HPE InfoSight software, offering predictive analytics and continuous learning to optimize the environment;

software, offering predictive analytics and continuous learning to optimize the environment; Enhanced data insights through additional intelligent storage capabilities;

capabilities; Simplified and automated networking from a software-defined Composable Fabric that enables non-disruptive scale across servers, racks and data centers;

that enables non-disruptive scale across servers, racks and data centers; Software-defined infrastructure management and workflow automation via HPE OneView , which enables IT to build and scale private clouds in minutes, as well as API integration and a broad partner ecosystem that enables organizations to easily integrate a collection of applications, containers, hypervisors, cloud stacks, and tools; and

, which enables IT to build and scale private clouds in minutes, as well as API integration and a broad partner ecosystem that enables organizations to easily integrate a collection of applications, containers, hypervisors, cloud stacks, and tools; and An as-a-Service hybrid cloud management solution across public and private clouds from HPE OneSphere , providing cost and utilization visibility as well as policy compliance across all customers’ clouds. New updates to HPE OneSphere provides organizations the ability to provision bare-metal-as-a-service through HPE OneView automation, along with enhanced insights and governance features.

HPE Composable Cloud for Synergy: Enhanced for Any Workload

HPE Composable Cloud for Synergy adds the flexibility and performance to address any workload within a private or hybrid cloud environment. With more than 2,200 customers and growing, HPE Synergy is the industry’s first and leading composable infrastructure platform, delivering speed, efficiency and a broad portfolio of partner tool integrations. Like HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL, it includes a simple, automated management experience, but is designed to address general purpose workloads like SAP and Oracle, as well as cloud-native applications or mixed workloads. The modular architecture of HPE Synergy provides flexibility through a broad choice of network interconnects and storage options. In addition, the HPE Synergy Image Streamer makes it an ideal platform to accelerate customers’ Dev/Ops initiatives, enabling IT to quickly provision infrastructure with a wide array of tools, like Chef, Ansible, Puppet, and VMware.

Composable Cloud Accelerates Innovation

The open hybrid cloud platform is the engine for digital transformation, offering benefits that include:

Scalability : Businesses can compose and grow infrastructure resources at cloud scale to meet ever-changing business needs.

: Businesses can compose and grow infrastructure resources at cloud scale to meet ever-changing business needs. Speed : 90% faster deployment of new configurations enables IT organizations to gain the agility required to respond to the business needs, delivering apps and services to the market faster.

: 90% faster deployment of new configurations enables IT organizations to gain the agility required to respond to the business needs, delivering apps and services to the market faster. Efficiency : 97% decrease in time for lifecycle operations and AI operations frees IT to focus on innovation.

: 97% decrease in time for lifecycle operations and AI operations frees IT to focus on innovation. Choice : IT professionals can leverage the software stacks, tools and applications they already use or choose new ones.

: IT professionals can leverage the software stacks, tools and applications they already use or choose new ones. Savings to fuel innovation: Enterprises reduce the need for specialized skills, lower operational costs, and can take advantage of consumption-based IT to fast-track IT modernization and support digital innovation.

“Organizations are demonstrating an ever-growing appetite for automation, scalability and openness to aggressively accelerate development and operations,” said Thomas Meyer, Group Vice President at IDC. “With composable cloud, HPE aims to deliver a foundational pillar with those attributes in mind to help customers accelerate their digital transformation in a hybrid cloud world.”

With support and proven expertise from HPE Pointnext advisory and professional services, customers can determine the right mix of environments in their hybrid cloud – and with HPE GreenLake flexible consumption models and HPE Financial Services, customers can optimize economics and uncover business savings in their deployments. Enabled by these services, the open hybrid cloud platform uniquely provides customers with the people, technology and economics to drive transformation, and seamlessly build, run and optimize their hybrid clouds.

Introducing the First Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solution with Composable Fabric

In addition to integrating its Composable Fabric into HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL, HPE is enhancing its HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged solution with Composable Fabric. HPE SimpliVity sets a new standard for hyperconvergence with the integration of software-defined networking to improve the performance and management needs of distributed applications. The new HPE SimpliVity with Composable Fabric is a comprehensive hyperconverged offering specifically designed to provide end-to-end software-defined automation for compute, storage and networking—all managed via a familiar single user interface. The solution brings cloud agility, scalability and simplicity to the enterprise data center—in a single building block.

HPE SimpliVity with Composable Fabric features automation, visibility, intelligence, and scalability, providing IT organizations with:

Operational agility : Simple and automated operations from a single user interface eliminate the need for specialized network and storage management skills, empowering VM administrators with self-service autonomy.

: Simple and automated operations from a single user interface eliminate the need for specialized network and storage management skills, empowering VM administrators with self-service autonomy. Broad scale: By pooling network resources and scaling within and between racks, organizations can achieve accelerated DevOps velocity and application time-to-value without disrupting operations.

By pooling network resources and scaling within and between racks, organizations can achieve accelerated DevOps velocity and application time-to-value without disrupting operations. Optimized performance: New Composable Fabric tightens the connection between networks and workloads, making it easier to optimize workloads across infrastructure.

New Composable Fabric tightens the connection between networks and workloads, making it easier to optimize workloads across infrastructure. Cost savings: Its mesh fabric is more cost-efficient than alternative architectures, lowering costs and improving efficiency.

HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL rack servers will initially roll out in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia starting in Q1 2019.

HPE SimpliVity with Composable Fabric will be available December 2018 in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia.

HPE OneSphere is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, with additional geographies targeted in the coming year.

