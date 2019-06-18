Hewlett Packard Enterprise : Redefines Mission-Critical Storage with New Platform Designed for the Intelligence Era

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced HPE Primera, a new
platform that redefines mission-critical storage by delivering superior
simplicity, availability and performance. HPE Primera leverages the
industry’s most advanced AI platform for operations, HPE InfoSight, to
deliver significant breakthroughs – including 93% less time spent on
managing storage1, the ability to predict and prevent issues,
and accelerate application performance.
Businesses seek to bring new mission-critical applications to market,
and support existing ones in order to accelerate speed of business,
agility and innovation. However, it is nearly impossible for IT to keep
up with these demands because they remain tied down administering,
tuning, and supporting infrastructure. As a result, IT is forced to
sacrifice agility for reliability.
HPE Primera eliminates the compromises and redefines what is possible in
mission-critical storage, by blending innovation from across HPE’s
storage portfolio, to provide superior simplicity, availability and
performance.
Delivering a Simple, Consumer-Grade User Experience for
Mission-Critical Storage
-
Simple to install: Customers can self-install HPE Primera in
less than 20 minutes.
-
Simple to manage: Storage can be provisioned on HPE Primera
within seconds. Data reduction is built-in and always-on with the
flexibility to turn it off.
-
Simple to upgrade: Built with a services-centric OS that
decouples data services so they can be deployed, upgraded, or
restarted independently. HPE Primera software can be upgraded by
customers in 5 minutes without any disruption.
-
Simple to own: Customers have the choice to deploy HPE Primera
as a service with a fully managed experience and pay only for what
they use through HPE GreenLake. For CapEx purchases, the ownership
experience is transformed with Timeless Storage for HPE Primera,
ending forklift upgrades. Customers get a non-disruptive controller
refresh, all-inclusive software, and storage guarantees for data
reduction and availability.
Raising the Expectations of Mission-Critical Storage with 100%
Availability Guaranteed
-
100% availability guarantee: HPE Primera comes standard with
HPE Proactive Care and a 100% data availability guarantee without
requiring special contracts or onerous terms.
-
Seeing beyond walls of storage: More than 90% of issues arise
from above the storage layer2 – in the network, server and
virtualization layer. HPE Primera sees beyond storage with HPE
InfoSight to predict and prevent any disruptions in the networking,
application and server layers.
-
Mission-critical reliability built-in: HPE Primera is
architected for high availability with multi-node design, transparent
business continuity with HPE Peer Persistence and data replication.
Application-aware data protection via HPE Recovery Manager Central is
included, combining with HPE StoreOnce for 15X faster restore and
extending to public cloud for cost-effective, long-term retention via
HPE Cloud Bank Storage.
Predictable Performance for Unpredictable Application Workloads
-
High performance for consolidating demanding applications: HPE
Primera has an all-active architecture that brings
massive parallelism and multi-node performance, which accelerates
applications, including 122% faster Oracle performance.
-
Visibility to consolidate safely: Powered by HPE InfoSight, HPE
Primera delivers the visibility for optimizing application workload
placement while accounting for application performance characteristics
and interactions with other shared applications on an HPE Primera
system.
-
Real-time analytics to maintain predictable performance: HPE
InfoSight is now more deeply integrated on HPE Primera with AI models
trained in the cloud that are now embedded in the array for real-time
analytics to ensure consistent performance for application workloads.
“Intelligence changes everything,” said Milan Shetti, SVP and General
Manager, HPE Storage. “Today’s organizations need a fundamentally new
approach to infrastructure operations with an intelligent data strategy.
HPE Primera leverages HPE’s unique Intelligent Data Platform to deliver
unmatched simplicity, availability, and performance for mission-critical
applications, so businesses can focus on harnessing data to drive their
business forward.”
“I spend my nights and weekends, as well some serious dollars,
managing and upgrading my storage systems,” said Michael York, Sr.
Systems Engineer, Asante. “I’m looking forward to deploying HPE Primera
with its self-setup, self-tuning and automatic upgrades that don’t
disrupt applications. The extremely simple management experience is
something I didn’t know was possible from a high-end platform.”
HPE Primera advances the HPE Intelligent Data Platform, a portfolio of
products and solutions designed to accelerate application performance,
transform data management, harness the agility of all clouds, and
empower businesses by unlocking hidden insights within data in real
time. The Intelligent Data Platform helps customers transition from
delivering storage to unlocking business value with intelligent data.
The HPE Intelligent Data Platform leverages HPE InfoSight, the
industry’s most advanced AI and machine learning platform, to deliver
autonomous, self-managing data storage. HPE InfoSight has analyzed
application patterns across 1,250 trillion data points over the last
decade to predict and prevent disruptions across storage, servers, and
virtual machines, resulting in savings of over 1.5 million hours of lost
productivity due to downtime. HPE InfoSight provides the intelligent
foundation for all of the HPE storage products, including HPE Primera,
creating the industry’s only end-to-end AI pipeline for self-managing
storage.
Availability
HPE Primera will be orderable in August 2019.
