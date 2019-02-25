Hewlett Packard Enterprise : and Continental Launch Blockchain-Based Data Monetization Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and the technology company Continental
today announced a
new platform, expected to be available in 2019, for sharing vehicle
data to enable new digital services that improve driver safety and
convenience. At the same time, the platform will help car manufacturers
monetize their data and differentiate their brands. Based on blockchain
technology, the platform provides data sovereignty, security,
transparency, and efficiency to overcome the barriers of sharing vehicle
data.
Enterprises across different industries have understood that they need
to find ways to break down data silos and enable multiple parties to
work together to extract the full value from their data. In the case of
connected and autonomous vehicles, data sharing across automotive brands
is key to providing driver-assistance services that help drivers avoid
traffic hazards and find the most convenient, practical and efficient
travel routes – for example real-time traffic warnings and locating
available parking.
Decentralized architecture empowers market participants and creates
trust for data sharing
Several existing digital ecosystems enable data sharing based on a
middleman model, where platform owners centrally coordinate the data
flows and monetization. Applying a complimentary approach, HPE and
Continental’s platform leverages a decentralized architecture based on
blockchain technologies. Participants, such as car manufacturers,
continue storing the data in their own data centers and only share
specific data sets upon purchase directly with the buyer. This approach
gives data sovereignty to all participants in the ecosystem, while at
the same time providing a highly efficient and secure procedure for
monetizing vehicle data.
“Sharing vehicle data across vendors can solve some of the toughest
traffic problems and improve driver experience by leveraging the power
of swarm intelligence,” said Phil Davis, President Hybrid IT, Chief
Sales Officer, HPE. “Together with Continental, we provide the key to
unlock the value of this data treasure, not by taking control of the
data ourselves, but by giving control to the drivers and car
manufacturers.”
The data-monetization platform will enable car manufacturers and other
partners to trade data with each other – either to improve digital
services for their customers or to monetize vehicle data. However,
trading is only feasible upon a driver’s consent. Therefore, the
platform will integrate a consent management system and provide an easy
to use opt-in and opt-out system for drivers. HPE and Continental take
data privacy seriously to be compliant with GDPR and data protection
regulations in other countries.
HPE and Continental have already received overwhelmingly positive
feedback on the new platform from car manufacturers. “We are sure
that our platform cuts the Gordian knot of data sharing and data
privacy,” said Helmut Matschi, Member of the Executive Board, Interior
Division, Continental AG. “We invite car manufacturers globally to join
our platform and collaboratively shape this quickly growing ecosystem.”
As part of a strategic partnership between HPE and Continental, the new
platform was jointly designed by HPE Pointnext and Continental’s
Interior division. HPE and Continental will provide additional services
to facilitate data trading and the integration of vehicle data into car
manufacturers’ backend systems and services. The platform’s interface
capability will enable multiple ecosystems – both centralized and
decentralized – to interconnect and leverage new ways of data
monetization. Furthermore, the platform is compliant with the VDA
NEVADA Share & Secure concept which was developed by the German
automotive industry to govern the secure transmission and transfer of
vehicle generated data to third parties.
HPE and Continental demonstrate new blockchain-based data
monetization platform at Mobile World Congress
At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 25-28, 2019, at the HPE
booth (Hall 3, booth 3E11), HPE, Continental and the technology startup
Crossbar demonstrate the blockchain-based data monetization platform
with a driving simulator.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on
developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture,
analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables
customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business
models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing
operational efficiency today and into the future.
About Continental
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for
sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in
1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and
affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation.
In 2018, Continental generated preliminary sales of around €44.4 billion
and currently employs around 244,000 people in 61 countries and markets.
Information management in and beyond the vehicle is at the very heart of
the Interior division. The product portfolio for different types of
vehicles includes: instrument clusters, multifunctional and head-up
displays, control units, access control and tire-information systems,
radios, infotainment systems, input devices, control panels, climate
control units, software, cockpits as well as services and solutions for
telematics and Intelligent Transportation Systems. The Interior division
employs more than 46,000 people worldwide and generated sales of €9.3
billion in 2017.
