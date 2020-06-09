Log in
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise : to Present Live Webcast of Discover Virtual Experience Investor Relations Summit 2020

06/09/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live webcast on June 23 of its Investor Relations Summit as part of HPE’s Discover Virtual Experience 2020.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO, and Tarek Robbiati, chief financial officer, will host a live virtual Q&A following Neri’s keynote address. The schedule is as follows:

8:00 – 8:45 a.m. PT: Discover Keynote by Antonio Neri
10:00 – 10:45 a.m. PT: Antonio Neri and Tarek Robbiati Q&A

Webcast details can be found on HPE’s investor relations website at www.hpe.com/investor/IRSummit2020.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.


© Business Wire 2020
