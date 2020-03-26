Log in
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

(HPE)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise : to Present Live Webcast of the Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat with the President of the Intelligent Edge Business

03/26/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live webcast of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat with Keerti Melkote, president of Intelligent Edge and founder of Aruba Networks, who will be joined by Vishal Lall, chief operating officer and Jonathan Faust, chief financial officer.

The webcast is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, and the webcast will be available at https://investors.hpe.com/.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the webcast.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.


© Business Wire 2020
