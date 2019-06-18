Hewlett Packard : HPE Advances Hybrid Cloud Strategy by Extending AI, Composability and Partnerships Across Portfolio

Hewlett
Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced the continued expansion of
its hybrid cloud portfolio with enhanced automation, more choice,
workload-optimized solutions, and a consistent experience across clouds.
These updates include extending AI-driven operations and composability
across its portfolio, adding new workload-optimized infrastructure, and
expanding choice of clouds through new partnerships with Google Cloud
and Equinix.
Businesses embracing digital transformation are moving critical
workloads to the cloud, and are looking to tap an increasingly diverse
portfolio of intelligent and automation services, and infrastructure
platforms that simplify choice to improve their cloud experience.
Organizations are making investments in multiple clouds, but they’re
lacking operational consistency. In addition, all this data and
technology, regardless of deployment model, needs to be managed and
organizations are rapidly approaching limitations without automation.
They need to bridge the physical and multiple cloud worlds to achieve
agility and scale, and keep pace with today’s data-driven businesses.
“HPE has been at the forefront of this new data paradigm,” said Phil
Davis, President of Hybrid IT and Chief Sales Officer, HPE. “To scale
and grow without bounds, HPE provides the hybrid cloud path for
customers with advanced analytics and machine learning that removes the
burden of managing infrastructure, enables digital transformation, and
accelerates growth. Together, automation and composability can support
business objectives, increase efficiency, and enable organizations to be
more competitive.”
Broadening HPE’s composable portfolio
HPE introduced composable infrastructure three years ago and has
achieved tremendous growth with its flagship HPE Synergy offering—with
78% year-over-year growth and over 3,000 customers. HPE composable
infrastructure uniquely provides a consistent operating model for
virtualized, containerized, and bare-metal applications, to enable
customers to compose fluid pools of compute, storage and networking with
their choice of software stacks. Customers using HPE Synergy benefit
from:
-
25% lower IT infrastructure costs by eliminating
over-provisioning and stranded capacity
-
71% less staff time per server deployment and 30% higher
application team productivity by increasing operational efficiency and
rapid deployment of IT resources
-
60% more efficient IT infrastructure teams by reducing
complexity and manual tasks1
Today, HPE is extending its composable strategy to enable IT
organizations to transform existing HPE ProLiant DL 360/380/560 Gen10
rack-based servers into composable infrastructure to deliver automated
deployment, scale, and management for any workload. HPE’s enhanced Composable
Cloud solution, built on HPE OneView IT infrastructure management
and HPE Composable Fabric networking solution, will enable existing and
new HPE ProLiant DL customers to quickly deploy and scale workloads
across a composable rack environment, and support their choice of cloud,
virtualization, or container stacks. This allows customers to protect
their investment in their infrastructure platforms.
In addition to providing customers the ability to deploy their choice of
HPE physical storage or VMware vSAN software-defined storage, HPE’s
composable portfolio now supports HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged
infrastructure (HCI). With HPE SimpliVity, customers can deploy a pool
of HCI nodes alone or alongside other storage, benefitting from HPE
SimpliVity’s always-on deduplication and compression that drives
capacity and bandwidth efficiency, and built-in backup/recovery and
disaster recovery.
Enhancing and expanding HCI
HPE SimpliVity is the innovative hyperconverged infrastructure platform
for data center virtualization and edge workloads, with rapid 105.3%
year-over-year growth2. Today, HPE is enhancing its premier
HPE SimpliVity HCI offering, as well as extending a hyperconverged
experience to a converged architecture.
HPE is integrating HPE InfoSight AI operations into HPE SimpliVity to
simplify virtual machine management and free IT staff to focus on
innovation. Together, HPE SimpliVity and HPE InfoSight,
the industry’s most advanced AI for infrastructure, provides customers
with global visibility into detailed system, performance, and capacity
utilization—enabling predictive data analytics and recommendations for
system and performance optimization.
Today’s announcement follows several
enhancements for edge and remote office use cases in HPE SimpliVity,
including:
-
The new HPE SimpliVity 325 model that’s ideal for remote
offices or space-constrained locations and provides a
highly dense, scalable 1U enclosure with an AMD EPYC single CPU
processor and all-flash storage
-
The new HPE SimpliVity 380 storage-optimized node that provides
long-term storage, with a large-capacity system to centrally
aggregate copies from multi-site HPE SimpliVity implementations
-
Automated configuration of Aruba switches during deployment of
new HPE SimpliVity HCI nodes
For organizations with demanding applications, such as business-critical
database and data warehouse applications, HPE is introducing HPE
Nimble Storage dHCI, a disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure
(dHCI) platform that brings the simplicity of hyperconverged with the
flexibility of a converged system. The new solution integrates
hyperconverged control with the self-managing experience of HPE Nimble
Storage and the world’s best-selling server, HPE ProLiant.
HPE Nimble Storage dHCI radically simplifies VM management with the
flexibility to independently scale compute and storage, and a resilient
architecture that delivers 99.9999% data availability and
sub-milliseconds of latency. Powered with HPE InfoSight, HPE Nimble
Storage dHCI is an intelligent platform that enables enterprises to
deploy apps faster, support demanding apps, and optimize time and
resources.
As part of an ongoing collaboration between HPE and Equinix, customers
using Equinix data center facilities who are seeking cloud-based test
and development, backup and recovery, or disaster recovery capabilities,
will be able to transact in the Equinix Marketplace to get Data as a
Service based on HPE Cloud Volumes. HPE Cloud Volumes will be available
over high-speed connectivity to compute in Equinix data centers.
HPE and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver True
Hybrid Cloud for Containers
HPE and Google Cloud have expanded their strategic partnership to
provide customers with hybrid cloud solutions. Building on the HPE
Validated Designs that were announced
in April 2019, HPE and Google Cloud are unveiling a collaboration to
deliver a true
hybrid cloud for containers – with choice for as-a-Service delivery.
In addition, HPE will offer advisory and professional services to
accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.
The true hybrid cloud solution features Google Cloud’s Anthos in
combination with HPE’s on-premises infrastructure, HPE Cloud Data
Services, and HPE GreenLake.
The combined offering brings together Google Cloud’s Anthos with HPE
ProLiant and HPE Nimble Storage on-premises. And, coming in Q3FY19, HPE
Cloud Volumes to provide a storage service for Google Cloud Platform and
other public clouds. In addition, HPE plans to offer HPE GreenLake for
Google Cloud’s Anthos to provide the entire hybrid cloud, as-a-Service.
This true hybrid cloud solution brings unique value to IT with
bi-directional data and application workload mobility, multi-cloud
flexibility, unified hybrid management, and the choice to consume the
hybrid cloud as-a-Service.
True hybrid cloud enables key use cases including modernizing
applications into container-based deployments, empowering developers to
develop in the cloud with the flexibility to deploy the application
on-premises, protecting to the cloud and recovering in the cloud, and
delivering the flexibility to run applications in multiple clouds.
Product availability
|
HPE Composable Cloud upgrade path
|
|
|
August 20193
|
HPE SimpliVity with HPE InfoSight
|
|
|
August 2019
|
HPE Nimble dHCI
|
|
|
FQ4 2019
|
HPE Cloud Volumes support for Google Cloud Platform
|
|
|
Summer 2019
|
HPE Cloud Volumes in Equinix Marketplace
|
|
|
FQ3 2019
|
|
|
|
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on
developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture,
analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables
customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business
models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing
operational efficiency today and into the future.
1 IDC, Generating Business Value Through IT Agility Using
HPE Synergy, Feb 2019.
2 IDC, IDC
Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, April 2019
3 In the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France,
Germany, and Australia
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005361/en/