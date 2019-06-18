Hewlett Packard : HPE Announces Plans to Offer Entire Portfolio as a Service by 2022

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced plans to transition HPE
into an as a Service company over time. This includes a commitment to
provide its customers choice by offering its entire portfolio, through a
range of subscription based, pay-per-use and as a Service offerings, by
2022. HPE will also continue to provide its hardware and software in a
capital expenditure and license-based model, ultimately giving customers
choice in consuming HPE products and services in a traditional or as a
Service offering.
Building on over a decade of leadership in pioneering a new model for
delivering on-premise IT as a Service, HPE will continue to scale HPE
GreenLake to reach new market segments, new use cases, and leverage
its world class partner ecosystem to accelerate growth. This includes
new HPE GreenLake offerings for the mid-market, new services for the
edge, and new and expanded partnerships with CyrusOne, Equinix, and
Google Cloud. In addition, HPE continues to invest and innovate in the
company’s suite of software delivered via a subscription model,
including HPE
Aruba Central, HPE
BlueData, HPE
Cloud Volumes, HPE
InfoSight, and HPE
OneView.
Companies today have a tremendous opportunity to embrace digital
transformation in order to create new and compelling customer
experiences, differentiate their business, and grow revenue. In order to
do so, organizations demand a consistent cloud experience for managing
all their apps and workloads, the ability to innovate at high velocity,
and the freedom to choose the combination of technologies that best meet
their needs. Unfortunately, the current paradigm for enterprise
technology underserves the market – customers are forced to accept an
inconsistent experience between the data center and the cloud;
inflexible, expensive, and proprietary stacks that prohibit choice; and
limited in-house IT skills, budgets, and options for financing.
HPE GreenLake re-sets the digital opportunity for customers by providing
a robust as a Service portfolio that provides flexibility and speed to
market. HPE GreenLake gives customers a choice of subscription-based,
pay-per-use, and managed IT as a Service offerings that provides
customers with a consistent cloud experience for managing all their
workloads. The HPE GreenLake portfolio spans a wide range of purpose
built solutions, from HPE and HPE’s partners, giving customers choice in
building the right digital foundation. In addition, HPE GreenLake’s
powerful metering and governance capabilities allow businesses to
monitor and adjust usage to ensure initiatives stay within budget and
compliance.
Today, the HPE GreenLake portfolio is generating powerful outcomes for
customers. HPE GreenLake has a 99 percent renewal rate, and NPS scores
of 86 percent, putting HPE GreenLake in the top 1 percent for scores in
IT service delivery, across the market. According to a HPE commissioned
Forrester report on the total economic impact of HPE GreenLake,
customers benefit from a 30 percent Capex savings due to eliminated need
for overprovisioning, and a 90 percent reduction in support and
professional services costs, and 65 percent reduction in time to deploy
IT projects.1
This unique approach to enabling digital transformation resonates with
the market. HPE GreenLake is now the fastest-growing business in HPE,
with over $2.8 billion in total contract value, and over 600 customers.
HPE is also deploying its industry-leading channel partner ecosystem to
expand the reach of HPE GreenLake. Today, over 400 partners sell the as
a Service portfolio, and the HPE GreenLake channel business has grown
over 275% year over year.
“We are at an inflection point in the market,” said Antonio Neri,
President and CEO, HPE. “Everyone recognizes that customers want
technology delivered as a Service, but they also want it on their terms.
HPE’s unique approach to as a Service, which empowers customers with
choice, flexibility, and control, is driving HPE GreenLake’s tremendous
success. We will continue to invest aggressively in this opportunity, to
capitalize on our market leadership, leverage our world-class channel
and partner ecosystem, and deliver our entire portfolio, from edge to
cloud, under the HPE GreenLake portfolio. As a result, we will reshape
HPE and transform the market, with a new and better way to deliver as a
Service.”
Adding Targeted Offerings, Partnerships, and Tools for the Channel to
Accelerate HPE GreenLake Growth in the Mid-market
Many medium sized businesses do not have their own data center facility
or lack IT staff to set up and manage infrastructure, applications, and
workloads. Today, HPE is introducing several new offerings specifically
designed to help mid-market companies overcome these barriers and
accelerate their path to digital transformation. These include new
right-sized offerings and services for the mid-market, new partnerships
with data center and interconnection providers Equinix and CyrusOne, and
new tools and investments to further simplify and speed the selling
process for HPE channel partners.
HPE now offers five new HPE GreenLake offerings that provide mid-market
customers with pre-configured as a Service workloads – for compute,
database, private cloud, storage, and virtualization. These workload
optimized solutions eliminate time spent on designing configurations,
building solutions and testing technology.
For customers that wish to leverage an external data center facility for
their HPE GreenLake applications, HPE has signed strategic partnerships
with CyrusOne and Equinix. Customers can take advantage of
state-of-the-art data centers to quickly turn on HPE GreenLake services.
HPE first made HPE GreenLake available via the channel over a year ago,
and today this business is driving significant customer demand
worldwide, with HPE signing up 50 new channel partners to sell the
service every month. HPE is now making it easier and faster for partners
to order and onboard HPE GreenLake for their customers with two new
tools:
-
HPE GreenLake Quick Quote: User-guided, automated quoting tool
that starts with the customers’ workload needs and delivers fast
quoting and transparent pricing. Partners can easily adjust the
workloads for cost or performance needs with the click of a button.
HPE GreenLake Quick Quote cuts HPE GreenLake time to generate a
proposal to just a few minutes.
-
HPE GreenLake Chatbot: An Artificial Intelligence-driven,
automated chatbot that quickly answers partners’ HPE GreenLake
inquiries. The chatbot eliminates time spent searching for resources,
delivers faster answers and routes partners to HPE GreenLake sales
support if it cannot answer a question right away.
Announcing HPE GreenLake for Aruba – Delivering Intelligent and
Secure Networking as a Service
HPE is now extending the HPE GreenLake portfolio to the edge, by today
announcing a new Network as a Service (NaaS) offering from Aruba, a
Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.
The new offering incorporates the breadth of Aruba networking offerings
that includes enterprise Wi-Fi, edge switching, security, end-user
analytics, end-user experience validation and other tools. HPE GreenLake
for Aruba provides customers with new procurement and consumption
options that deliver more flexibility and choice in how they obtain and
support their network infrastructure.
HPE GreenLake for Aruba is available directly from Aruba and its global
network of channel partners.
HPE and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver True
Hybrid Cloud for Containers
HPE and Google Cloud have expanded their strategic partnership to
provide customers with hybrid cloud solutions. Building on the HPE
Validated Designs that were announced
in April 2019, HPE and Google Cloud are unveiling a collaboration to
deliver a true hybrid cloud for containers – with choice for as a
Service delivery through HPE GreenLake. In addition, HPE will offer
advisory and professional services to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.
The true hybrid cloud solution features Google Cloud’s Anthos in
combination with HPE’s on-premises infrastructure, HPE Cloud Data
Services, and HPE GreenLake. The combined offering brings together
Google Cloud’s Anthos with HPE ProLiant and HPE Nimble Storage
on-premises. And, coming in Q3FY19, HPE Cloud Volumes to provide a
storage service for Google Cloud Platform and other public clouds. HPE
plans to offer HPE GreenLake for Google Cloud’s Anthos to provide the
entire hybrid cloud, as-a-Service.
Availability
The HPE GreenLake offerings for the mid-market, HPE GreenLake offerings
through co-location partners CyrusOne and Equinix, and HPE GreenLake for
Aruba are available now.
For more information, please visit www.hpe.com/greenlake.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on
developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture,
analyze, and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables
customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business
models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing
operational efficiency today and into the future.
1 The Total Economic Impact of HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity,
Forrester, May 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005928/en/