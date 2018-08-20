Hewlett Packard : HPE and Alibaba Cloud Announce Collaboration to Deliver Next-Generation Hybrid Cloud Solutions in Asia Pacific

HPE announced as the first technology vendor in Asia Pacific (outside of China) to deliver next-generation on-premise hybrid cloud solutions with Alibaba Cloud's Apsara Stack

Singapore - August 20, 2018 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced a collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, as the first technology vendor to deliver next-generation on-premise hybrid cloud solutions with Apsara Stack on HPE platforms in Asia Pacific (excluding China).

To respond to a new generation of apps and data, organizations are looking towards adopting hybrid cloud strategies that combine both public cloud and private cloud into a seamlessly blended infrastructure to achieve business agility and optimize operational efficiency. However, many still prefer to host their cloud within their on-premise data centers for security, compliance or data sovereignty reasons.

To help accelerate small to large scale hybrid cloud deployments ranging from 20 to 10,000 servers, HPE, Alibaba Cloud and Intel are collaborating to optimize and certify Apsara Stack cloud services on HPE platforms, including HPE ProLiant Gen10, the world's most secure industry standard servers, and state of the art HPE FlexFabric networking switches.

As an extension of the Alibaba Cloud public cloud architecture, Apsara Stack provides a hyper-scale and built-in hybrid cloud services platform that enables enterprises to improve utilization of their existing on-premises data center as well as install innovative services in security, and meet requirements in data sovereignty and compliance. By certifying and optimizing Apsara Stack on HPE's hybrid IT product portfolio, Alibaba Cloud enables customers to access more than 60 of its services, including artificial intelligence, elastic GPU computing and business intelligence.

'Customers are increasingly looking to deploy and design the right mix of cloud environments to take on different workloads of data while maintaining control of on- and off-premises solutions,' said Scott Morris, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific Channel, Distribution & Alliances. 'In supporting Alibaba Cloud, we're aiming to help customers leverage Apsara Stack powered by HPE technology and services to deploy a comprehensive suite of scalable cloud computing services that securely and cost-effectively manage their business needs.'

'Our collaboration with HPE demonstrates how Alibaba Cloud's partner network continues to be an important strategic asset to driving digital transformation for customers,' said Jin Ma, General Manager of Dedicated Cloud and Enterprise Application, Alibaba Cloud. 'We aim to empower enterprises to build a powerful shared service platform in their on-premise data center that complies with security, regulation and data sovereignty requirements.'

The HPE-based offering, using Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based platform, is targeted for availability end-2018 across Asia Pacific excluding China.

