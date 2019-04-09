Hewlett Packard : HPE and Google Cloud Partner to Simplify Hybrid Cloud

Google Cloud Next - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Google
Cloud today announced a global partnership to deliver hybrid cloud
solutions that accelerate innovation and expand choice and agility for
customers. Today’s announcement is part of an ongoing collaboration
between HPE and Google Cloud to provide customers with a consistent
experience across public cloud and on-premises environments.
As part of the initial strategic agreement, HPE will offer two HPE
Validated Designs for Google Cloud’s Anthos based on HPE SimpliVity
hyperconverged infrastructure and HPE Nimble Storage and HPE ProLiant
servers. HPE’s validation of Anthos on its solutions provides HPE’s and
Google Cloud’s mutual customers the flexibility to choose the right mix
of on-premises infrastructure and public cloud to best meet their needs.
Additionally, HPE will offer validated on-premises
infrastructure-as-a-service through HPE GreenLake, HPE’s fully managed
pay-per-use consumption offering. Customers who choose this offering can
run applications as a service in a Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
environment on-premises and benefit from the same container-based design
across their hybrid infrastructure.
Customers can leverage Anthos to manage their public cloud as well as
on-premises resources. With HPE GreenLake, they will benefit from a
consistent consumption model for their on-premises environment.
“Customers tell us they value choice, simplicity, and consistency in
building their hybrid cloud strategy,” said Phil Davis, President of
Hybrid IT and Chief Sales Officer, HPE. “By partnering with Google Cloud
and leveraging a container-based approach, HPE can offer a seamless
hybrid cloud experience with the unique option to do it all
as-a-service. This approach, powered by Anthos and HPE GreenLake, gives
our customers the freedom to modernize at their own pace with the HPE
infrastructure of their choice.”
“We’re working closely with HPE to make it easy for customers to
incorporate Anthos into their cloud strategies,” said Kevin Ichhpurani,
Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Business Development at
Google Cloud. “We’re delighted that HPE shares our ‘build once, run
anywhere’ approach and look forward to expanding our partnership for
hybrid cloud solutions on behalf of customers.”
Accelerate Container Deployment with HPE and Google Cloud
Today, organizations are using container-based architectures to
modernize applications and make developers more agile, applications more
portable, and deployments more streamlined. Gartner estimates that by
2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running
containerized applications in production.1
Anthos’ use of virtual machines to run containers on-premises allows
customers to securely and efficiently run production applications on
software-defined infrastructure that is easily managed, monitored,
scaled, and optimized. The new solutions from HPE and Google Cloud will
make it easier for customers to leverage containers and drive a
consistent cloud experience, so applications are built once to run
anywhere, across clouds and on-premises.
Together, these solutions are ideal for a range of use cases, including
implementing DevOps through a CI/CD pipeline, developing applications in
Google Cloud and running them in production on-premises, and deploying
low-cost distributed edge containerized applications.
How it Works
Today’s partnership announcement consists of the following components:
-
HPE Validated Design for Anthos on HPE SimpliVity brings the
simplicity of a hyperconverged solution to GKE. This solution
simplifies test/dev and hybrid cloud management for containerized
applications hosted at the enterprise edge. HPE SimpliVity’s strong
remote management capabilities and bandwidth-efficient replication
between sites make for easy installation and central administration.
The combination of infrastructure and advanced data services for
VMware and Hyper-V virtualized workloads, as well as containers in
VMs, enables an easy transition to a container environment by allowing
containers and VMs to share the same hardware and storage.
-
HPE Validated Design for Anthos on HPE Nimble Storage and HPE
ProLiant provides a flexible architecture for storage-centric
workloads that require independent scaling of compute and storage.
This solution brings mission-critical reliability and the speed of
flash to container environments along with uniform management across
on-premises and public cloud. Applications can be modernized in place
and hybrid cloud can be implemented to accelerate time-to-market,
lower administrative overhead, and drive innovation.
-
HPE GreenLake allows customers to experience a flexible
consumption model for the validated HPE on-premises infrastructure
that is integrated with Anthos to provide a fully managed container
orchestration service. Organizations can deploy containers on demand
without having to manage the underlying on-premises infrastructure,
introducing time and cost savings. HPE GreenLake customers benefit
from:
-
Reducing deployment time by 65%2
-
Improving productivity by 40%
-
Lowering overprovisioning by 30%
About HPE
HPE is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent
solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data
seamlessly from edge to cloud. Hartford enables customers to accelerate
business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer
and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today
and into the future.
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a
secure, open and intelligent enterprise cloud platform. Our technology
is built on Google’s private network and is the product of nearly 20
years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration,
artificial intelligence and open source software. We offer a simply
engineered set of tools and unparalleled technology across Google Cloud
Platform and G Suite that help bring people, insights and ideas
together. Customers across more than 150 countries trust Google Cloud to
modernize their computing environment for today’s digital world.
