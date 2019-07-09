Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hewlett Packard Enterprise    HPE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

(HPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard : HPE helps University of Bristol graduate to next level of IT performance for staff and students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:38am EDT

London, UK - July 09, 2019 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today unveiled how it is enabling the University of Bristol (UoB) to meet the complex demands of the users of its IT systems, delivering further flexibility and a more robust infrastructure to staff and students alike.

Delivered to the UoB by Cristie Data, an iomart company and HPE Gold Hybrid IT partner, the top-10 ranked UK university1 has been able to increase its overall performance, agility and confidence in its storage platform, reducing the time and resources required for maintenance and problem solving, and eliminating the downtime on systems.

Moving away from legacy storage platforms that were causing issues with performance, UoB originally purchased HPE Nimble Storage from Cristie Data in 2014, and has been gradually working together to move the entire production estate to run on HPE Nimble Storage.

The University was looking for a new type of storage solution to tackle two core problems: rising IT costs, and the increasingly high and complex demands of the users of its system. As such, the UoB team felt a hybrid storage solution was needed - with a reputation for being faster and easier to manage than hard-disk-only systems. HPE Nimble Storage met these needs, converging storage, data protection and disaster recovery into a single offering, while allowing the IT team to adapt quickly to the changing needs of its staff and students.

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
04:38aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE helps University of Bristol graduate to next level of IT p..
PU
06/27HEWLETT PACKARD : Declares a Regular Dividend
AQ
06/26HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Declares a Regular Dividend
BU
06/26Autonomy founder Lynch denies wrongdoing in HP fraud case
RE
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
06/25HEWLETT PACKARD : Announces George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike to Join Board of Di..
AQ
06/25HEWLETT PACKARD : Vancouver Clinic Improves Patient Care and Embraces IoT With A..
BU
06/24HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
06/24HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Announces George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike to Join ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 30 048 M
EBIT 2019 2 716 M
Net income 2019 1 506 M
Debt 2019 8 645 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 20 127 M
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,5  $
Last Close Price 15,0  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fiorello Russo Chairman
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer
Mark R. Potter CTO & Director-Hewlett Packard Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE13.78%20 315
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC4.95%40 368
HP INC3.42%31 873
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.73%13 081
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED12.31%9 538
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL26.94%6 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About