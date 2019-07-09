Hewlett Packard : HPE helps University of Bristol graduate to next level of IT performance for staff and students

London, UK - July 09, 2019 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today unveiled how it is enabling the University of Bristol (UoB) to meet the complex demands of the users of its IT systems, delivering further flexibility and a more robust infrastructure to staff and students alike.

Delivered to the UoB by Cristie Data, an iomart company and HPE Gold Hybrid IT partner, the top-10 ranked UK university1 has been able to increase its overall performance, agility and confidence in its storage platform, reducing the time and resources required for maintenance and problem solving, and eliminating the downtime on systems.

Moving away from legacy storage platforms that were causing issues with performance, UoB originally purchased HPE Nimble Storage from Cristie Data in 2014, and has been gradually working together to move the entire production estate to run on HPE Nimble Storage.

The University was looking for a new type of storage solution to tackle two core problems: rising IT costs, and the increasingly high and complex demands of the users of its system. As such, the UoB team felt a hybrid storage solution was needed - with a reputation for being faster and easier to manage than hard-disk-only systems. HPE Nimble Storage met these needs, converging storage, data protection and disaster recovery into a single offering, while allowing the IT team to adapt quickly to the changing needs of its staff and students.