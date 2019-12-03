Log in
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

(HPE)
Hewlett Packard : Today HPE unveiled GreenLake Central

12/03/2019 | 10:53am EST

Today HPE unveiled GreenLake Central, a platform that empowers customers to manage as-a-Service workloads with a simple, unified, digital experience covering public and private clouds across data center and edge workloads. GreenLake Central is a single control plane and management console built on unique HPE software IP that allows customers to optimize where and how they run all their applications (traditional, containers, and virtual machines) as well as a single, integrated view into the cost, governance, performance and security status. By providing a consistent cloud experience across all environments, this platform reduces IT complexity and increases speed and innovation.

HPE stands out from competitors by leveraging its role as a trusted partner of Enterprise IT and its product breathe across Compute/ Storage/ Networking from Edge to Cloud, while remaining agnostic to choice of Public Cloud.

Separately today HPE published results of a survey of 1,000 IT decision makers - we highlight a widespread concern of business challenges resulting from data becoming siloed between public and private clouds. HPE is investing in GreenLake-aaS because the benefits of low-cost and readily-accessible data, and the ongoing growth in on-prem data, should drive customers to hybrid cloud solutions offering control and best-in-class options, a gap that currently exists between Public Cloud and on-premises apps.

This launch is a major milestone in our pivot to as-a-service and builds upon our recent launch of the HPE Container Platform, the industry's first enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based container platform designed for both cloud-native applications and monolithic applications with persistent storage.

We look forward to talking more about our pivot to as-a-Service from Edge to Cloud.

Best regards
HPE Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:52:01 UTC
