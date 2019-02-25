Hewlett Packard : Transcript

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Andrew Simanek

Good afternoon. I'm Andy Simanek, Head of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I'dlike to welcome you to our fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before handing the call over to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call for approximately one year. We posted the press release and the slide presentation accompanying today's earnings release on our HPE Investor Relations webpage at investors.hpe.com.

As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. For more detailed information, please see the disclaimers on the earnings materials relating to forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. For a discussion of some of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions please refer to HPE's filings with the SEC including its most recent Form 10-K. HPE assumes no obligations and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements.

We also note that the financial information discussed on this call reflects estimates based on information available at this time and could differ materially from the amounts ultimately reported in HPE's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31st, 2019. Also, for financial information that has been expressed on a non-GAAP basis, we have provided reconciliations to the comparable GAAP information on our website. Please refer to the tables and slide presentation accompanying today's earnings release on our website for details.

Finally, please note that after Antonio provides his high level remarks, Tarek will be referencing the slides and our earnings presentation throughout his prepared remarks. As mentioned, the earnings presentation can be found posted to our website and is also embedded within the webcast player for this earnings call.

With that, let me turn it over to Antonio.

Antonio Neri

Thanks Andy. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us.

Today, we reported another strong quarter for Hewlett Packard Enterprise providing further evidence that our strategy and disciplined execution are driving solid profitable growth. In Q1,

we continue to execute against our strategy of accelerating growth in Intelligent Edge and delivering profitable growth in Hybrid IT through innovation, exceptional customer experiences and a commitment to our team and culture. We are on track to exceed most of our fiscal year 2019 financial commitments that we laid out at our securities analyst meeting in October last year.

Q1 revenue grew 1% year-over-year, when adjusted for the tier 1 segment, in line with our guidance. Most importantly, we grew significantly in the high margin value categories like high performance compute, hyper-converged, and composable infrastructure. Our continued mix shift, as well as, the ongoing cost management and supply chain simplification helped us significantly improve our operating leverage. We improved gross margins by 280 basis points year-over-year. We grew non-GAAP operating profit by 19% year-over-year, well above our 6% to 8% guidance. And we grew non-GAAP earnings per share by 31% to $0.42, well above our outlook of $0.33 to $0.37. All of these drove free cash flow growth of over $200 million year-over-year, putting us well on our way to delivering our fiscal year 2019 outlook of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

From a macro perspective, demand remains steady. We continue to monitor the economic uncertainties around the globe, but the overall IT spending environment remains healthy. Our customers tell us the IT investment they are making are critical to driving business outcomes as they look to harness the explosion of data that continues to grow.

While the demand environment is helpful, our performance largely reflects our sound strategy, focused execution, and software-defined portfolio that is resonating with our customers around the world.

Computing at the edge is the next frontier. HPE's unique ability to connect our customers'data between all their edges and all their clouds is a significant differentiator and opportunity for us. That is why we continue to prioritize strategic investments in the Intelligent Edge business. Our Aruba business performed well in Q1. We announced two important new solutions, the Aruba 510 campus access points designed for 802.11ax and the Aruba 8325 switches. The introduction of these new offerings should drive accelerated growth in future quarters. Finally, as you saw in our financial realignments last week, we made an operational change by consolidating our edge data center networking business under Aruba. This will help us even more effectively bring a complete networking portfolio to market. Investments like this will enable us to continue to be the leader in the edge.

Turning to our Hybrid IT business, we continue to approach this market in a targeted segmented way. That means streamlining our go-to-market approach for our volume solutions and investing in high-value software-defined solutions and services. Software is increasingly embedded across all of our value solutions and we continue to drive software innovation both through organic investments and acquisitions. For example, HPE OneView is a software foundation that delivers our composable hybrid cloud vision. It has over 1 million licenses in deployment and just won Software Product of the Year for one of the leading channel publications. So it is clearly resonating with our customers and partners. And HPE OneView is a key factor in synergy success in the market. HPE Synergy is now a $1 billion run rate business since being introduced just two years ago.

Another good example is Plexxi, which is now incorporated into the composable fabric of our SimpliVity hyper-converged offering. Our hyper-converged portfolio with SimpliVity and synergy grew 70% in Q1. And thanks to our AI software from InfoSight and more recently, BlueData, we

are offering the most intelligent storage platform on the market. This software is what sets our storage portfolio apart and help drive the seventh straight quarter of growth.

Finally, innovative services like Pointnext GreenLake, which offers a consumption model that lets customers pay for what they use, continue to resonate with customers. GreenLake orders grew double-digits in Q1 and added to HPE's subscription services that drive our recurring revenue and profit. We have recently seen competitors compare their offerings to GreenLake, but the reality is that our solution enabled by software and backed by HPE financial services is the only on-prem consumption-driven offering in the market. Beyond GreenLake, Pointnext overall has a strong book-to-bill ratio of 110% in Q1. As we begin to recognize the full benefit of a higher attach rates on our value compute offerings, the go-to-market improvements we have been executing and the completion of the intentional country exit in advisory and professional services, we expect to see a positive inflection in revenue in the second half of fiscal year 2019.

The investments and focus in differentiated software-defined solutions and services is driving the right mix shift to deliver growth and expand margins in Hybrid IT. Tarek will get into the details, but I am very pleased with the progress we have made on improving profitability and believe there is still more room to grow.

Most importantly, our strategy and solutions are resonating with our customers and partners. In Q1, I continue to spend over 50% of my time with our customers and partners, and I consistently hear from them how our vision, portfolio, and strategy are perfectly suited to lead them through their digital transformation journeys. We continue to win competitive deals due to our differentiated experiences and ability to provide focused portfolio at scale. For example, in Q1 we won a significant new deal with Telefonica in Spain for a technology infrastructure refresh, including a transition from traditional storage to an all-flash storage solution. Indiana University selected Aruba for a complete network refresh to support their 109,000 students, including indoor and outdoor access points, wired switches, ClearPass for security, AirWave for network management, and Netinsight for analytics and assurance. And Tata Motors recently selected us for a significant technology upgrade, including 3PAR and Superdome Flex.

Finally, I believe to compete and win, we need the best innovation which is made possible by having the best talent. Our people are our future and in Q1 we continue to invest in making HPE a dynamic place where people are proud to work. With our executive leadership team in place, we focused on recruiting top talent to HPE and improving the engagement of our teams through new employee experiences, training, and professional development and community services opportunities. And as you may have seen, we have begun our move to a new state-of-the-art and custom-built headquarters in San Jose, California, two weeks ago. It showcases our innovative solutions while providing collaborative workspaces for our team. We will host a grand opening in April and I will be excited to welcome customers, partners, and all of you to our new home this year.

I am pleased with the important progress we have made to transform HPE and I remain incredibly optimistic about our future. Our strategy is on point. The enterprise of the future will be edge-centric, cloud enabled, and data-driven. And we are proud to be the company who can best help our customers connect all their data wherever it lives.

Near-term we expect the demand environment to remain healthy and our differentiated software-defined solutions to continue to gain traction with customers driving accelerated revenue growth starting in Q2. Tarek will provide the details, but our confidence in these areas has led us to raise our earnings per share forecast for fiscal year 2019.

Longer term, by continuing to execute on our strategy and make important investments in our customers, innovation, and our people, I am confident in our ability to deliver strong financial performance and shareholder returns. I look forward to what lies ahead and I hope you share my enthusiasm for both the opportunity and for how well positioned we are to capitalize on it.

And now, let me hand the call over to Tarek, who will provide additional details on the quarter. Tarek…

Tarek Robbiati

Thank you very much, Antonio. Now, let me share with you our financial results for the quarter. As I did before, I'll be referencing the slides from our earnings presentation to better highlight the solid start we had in our Q1 to our fiscal year.

Starting with slide one, you will see that we are already on track to exceed most of our key financial metrics that we committed to at our securities analyst meeting. Revenue grew in line with guidance, while we significantly expanded both gross and operating margins, enabling us to deliver non-GAAP earnings per share well above our quarterly outlook. This incremental profit and focus on working capital resulted in growing our free cash flow by over $200 million versus the prior year, demonstrating that we are executing well and our strategy is resonating with customers.

From a macro perspective, despite some ongoing uncertainties around the globe, we continue to benefit from the underlying trends of ever-increasing amounts of data and the acceleration of digital transformations that our customers are undertaking. As a result, we have seen IT spending from our enterprise customers remain steady.

Looking at foreign exchange rates, they have continued to move unfavorably the last few quarters and we faced a modest headwind in Q1 of 30 basis points. We expect currency will be close to a 2 point headwind to revenue growth on a full year basis in FY 2019, based on our current spot rates.

Looking at slide 1, total revenue for the quarter was $7.6 billion, down 2% year-over-year, 1% in constant currency. However, excluding the headwind from our exit of the low margin tier 1 business, revenue grew 1%.

Looking forward, we expect the impact from tier 1 to become less dilutive to revenue growth toward the end of the year. We also expect the solid enterprise demand environment to continue and our own execution to remain strong, all of which should drive accelerated year-over-year growth rates beginning in Q2.

Slide two, gives you a geographic breakdown for the quarter. Americas revenue was up 1% in constant currency. Core compute grew double-digits and storage grew approximately mid-single digits. Revenue growth in EMEA continued to be strong, up 2% in constant currency with double-digit growth in the U.K. and France. Asia Pacific was down 9% in constant currency, primarily driven by revenue declines in the China market. Our H3C partnership there continues to be strong and we are working to optimize the right mix of HPE product, which generates revenue on our P&L with H3C's local offerings to maximize the profit of the overall entity. As a reminder, we recognize our 49% equity interest in our P&L and receive dividends. In fiscal year 2018, we received cash dividends of $164 million from our H3C joint venture and expect to continue to receive similar dividend payments going forward. Beyond H3C, we saw a double-

