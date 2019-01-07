Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hewlett Packard Enterprise    HPE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard : U.S. initiative warns firms of hacking by China, other countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:05am EST
A Chinese flag flutters at Tiananmen Square in central Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday launched a drive to push U.S. firms to better protect their trade secrets from foreign hackers, following a slew of cases accusing individuals and companies of economic espionage for China.

U.S. companies hit by recent attacks included Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and International Business Machines Corp

The National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center, which coordinates counter-intelligence efforts within the U.S. government, launched the outreach campaign to address persistent concerns that many companies are not doing enough to guard against cyber theft.

The Center is worried about cyber attacks on U.S. government agencies and the private sector from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Top corporate executives and directors should “know the intent of our adversaries and what they are trying to do economically to gain the upper hand,” William Evanina, a veteran FBI agent who oversees the center, said in an interview. “We are not saying don’t invest in China or with China, but know the risk.”

The drive targets trade associations across the United States and their members. Videos, brochures and online informational materials describe the threat posed by cyber espionage and other methods used by foreign intelligence services.

One brochure details methods hackers use to break into computer networks and how they create fake social media accounts to deceive people into revealing work or personal details. It outlines ways to protect information, such as researching apps before downloading them and updating anti-virus software.

The first parts of this administration outreach effort called “Know the Risk, Raise Your Shield," focused mainly on federal workers. The new phase follows a series of cases announced by the U.S. government against individuals and firms for allegedly stealing government secrets and proprietary information from U.S. companies for China's benefit.

Nine cases announced since July 2018 included the unsealing last month of an indictment of two alleged hackers linked to China’s main spy agency on charges that they stole confidential government and corporate data. The pair allegedly belonged to a hacking ring known as APT 10.

Evanina said the new campaign also focuses on what he called Moscow’s “aggressive, persistent attacks” on computer networks of critical U.S. infrastructure, which includes power grids and communications, financial and transportation systems.

China and Russia have repeatedly denied conducting such attacks.

The most serious threats now facing companies, Evanina said, are efforts to plant malicious software in components purchased from suppliers or to substitute counterfeit parts for genuine products.

Companies need to take greater care to counter those efforts and in vetting new hires because of the growing danger of employing people acting for foreign powers, he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Landay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 1.21% 13.96 Delayed Quote.4.47%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.32% 117.77 Delayed Quote.3.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
11:05aHEWLETT PACKARD : U.S. initiative warns firms of hacking by China, other countri..
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
2018Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
2018China hacked HPE, IBM and then attacked clients - sources
AQ
2018HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE to take up new site at heart of Manchester's Innovation Di..
PU
2018China denies 'slanderous' economic espionage charges from U.S., allies
RE
2018U.S., allies slam China for economic espionage, spies indicted
RE
2018TECH DATA : Expands Partnership with Aruba in Brazil to Strengthen Customers` Ne..
AQ
2018HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Financial Services Announces Capabilities to Guide Custome..
PU
2018HEWLETT PACKARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 924 M
EBIT 2019 2 835 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 7 983 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
P/E ratio 2020 12,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 19 302 M
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fiorello Russo Chairman
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer
Margaret C. Whitman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE4.47%19 302
HP INC1.27%32 188
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-1.17%10 916
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-2.99%7 979
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP0.00%6 113
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL-1.78%5 330
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.