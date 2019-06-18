Hewlett Packard : redefines mission-critical storage with new platform designed for the intelligence...

HPE Primera leverages AI from HPE InfoSight to deliver unmatched simplicity, availability and performance for mission-critical applications

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - June 18, 2019 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced HPE Primera, a new platform that redefines mission-critical storage by delivering superior simplicity, availability and performance. HPE Primera leverages the industry's most advanced AI platform for operations, HPE InfoSight, to deliver significant breakthroughs - including 93% less time spent on managing storage i , the ability to predict and prevent issues, and accelerate application performance. Businesses seek to bring new mission-critical applications to market, and support existing ones in order to accelerate speed of business, agility and innovation. However, it is nearly impossible for IT to keep up with these demands because they remain tied down administering, tuning, and supporting infrastructure. As a result, IT is forced to sacrifice agility for reliability. HPE Primera eliminates the compromises and redefines what is possible in mission-critical storage, by blending innovation from across HPE's storage portfolio, to provide superior simplicity, availability and performance.

'Intelligence changes everything,' said Milan Shetti, SVP and General Manager, HPE Storage. 'Today's organizations need a fundamentally new approach to infrastructure operations with an intelligent data strategy. HPE Primera leverages HPE's unique Intelligent Data Platform to deliver unmatched simplicity, availability, and performance for mission-critical applications, so businesses can focus on harnessing data to drive their business forward.'



'I spend my nights and weekends, as well some serious dollars, managing and upgrading my storage systems,' said Michael York, Sr. Systems Engineer, Asante. 'I'm looking forward to deploying HPE Primera with its self-setup, self-tuning and automatic upgrades that don't disrupt applications. The extremely simple management experience is something I didn't know was possible from a high-end platform.'



HPE Primera advances the HPE Intelligent Data Platform, a portfolio of products and solutions designed to accelerate application performance, transform data management, harness the agility of all clouds, and empower businesses by unlocking hidden insights within data in real time.



The Intelligent Data Platform helps customers transition from delivering storage to unlocking business value with intelligent data.



The HPE Intelligent Data Platform leverages HPE InfoSight, the industry's most advanced AI and machine learning platform, to deliver autonomous, self-managing data storage. HPE InfoSight has analyzed application patterns across 1,250 trillion data points over the last decade to predict and prevent disruptions across storage, servers, and virtual machines, resulting in savings of over 1.5 million hours of lost productivity due to downtime. HPE InfoSight provides the intelligent foundation for all of the HPE storage products, including HPE Primera, creating the industry's only end-to-end AI pipeline for self-managing storage.