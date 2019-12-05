Log in
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

(HPE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/05/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Tick Up as China Stokes Trade Optimism

Global stocks rose slightly after China said talks with the U.S. remain on track, stoking optimism that an initial deal may help call an end to the monthslong trade war. 

 
Japan Approves $120 Billion Stimulus Package as Economic Clouds Gather

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved a $120 billion stimulus program, citing the same global economic risks that have led central banks in the U.S. and Europe to cut interest rates. 

 
Shh! Companies Are Fixing Accounting Errors...Quietly

Companies are more likely to correct accounting problems by quietly updating past numbers, rather than alerting investors and reissuing financial statements. An example is Papa John's. 

 
China Says Trade Negotiations With U.S. Remain on Track

China's commerce ministry said Thursday that trade negotiations with the U.S. remain on track, despite a recent flare-up in tensions over two U.S. bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. 

 
India's Central Bank Stands Pat Despite Pleas From Business, Policy Makers

India's central bank left its lending rate unchanged, saying it was concerned about inflation, even as executives and policy makers have been demanding easing to help the economy to snap out of its growth slump. 

 
Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Worse-Than-Forecast

Eurozone retail sales slumped a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in October, well below expectations of a flat reading. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Unexpectedly Fall

German manufacturing orders fell in October signaling the downturn in the country's industrial sector continues. 

 
Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate. 

 
New Zealand Nearly Doubles Capital Requirements for Banks

New Zealand is almost doubling the amount of high-quality capital that banks are required to hold, aiming to limit the chance of a bank collapse to a one-in-200 year event.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 108 M
EBIT 2020 2 832 M
Net income 2020 1 440 M
Debt 2020 9 593 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 20 368 M
Chart HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Duration : Period :
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,93  $
Last Close Price 15,74  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Fabio Neri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fiorello Russo Chairman
Tarek A. Robbiati Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer
Mark R. Potter CTO & Director-Hewlett Packard Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE19.15%20 368
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.44%34 551
HP INC.-4.06%29 698
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC51.96%15 405
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-6.72%7 673
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.37.45%7 177
