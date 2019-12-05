Global Stocks Tick Up as China Stokes Trade Optimism

Global stocks rose slightly after China said talks with the U.S. remain on track, stoking optimism that an initial deal may help call an end to the monthslong trade war.

Japan Approves $120 Billion Stimulus Package as Economic Clouds Gather

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved a $120 billion stimulus program, citing the same global economic risks that have led central banks in the U.S. and Europe to cut interest rates.

Shh! Companies Are Fixing Accounting Errors...Quietly

Companies are more likely to correct accounting problems by quietly updating past numbers, rather than alerting investors and reissuing financial statements. An example is Papa John's.

China Says Trade Negotiations With U.S. Remain on Track

China's commerce ministry said Thursday that trade negotiations with the U.S. remain on track, despite a recent flare-up in tensions over two U.S. bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

India's Central Bank Stands Pat Despite Pleas From Business, Policy Makers

India's central bank left its lending rate unchanged, saying it was concerned about inflation, even as executives and policy makers have been demanding easing to help the economy to snap out of its growth slump.

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Worse-Than-Forecast

Eurozone retail sales slumped a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in October, well below expectations of a flat reading.

German Manufacturing Orders Unexpectedly Fall

German manufacturing orders fell in October signaling the downturn in the country's industrial sector continues.

Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate.

New Zealand Nearly Doubles Capital Requirements for Banks

New Zealand is almost doubling the amount of high-quality capital that banks are required to hold, aiming to limit the chance of a bank collapse to a one-in-200 year event.