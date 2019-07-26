Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hexagon    HEXA B   SE0000103699

HEXAGON

(HEXA B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hexagon : final second-quarter earnings roughly matches earlier profit warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:20am EDT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Industrial technology firm Hexagon on Friday reported quarterly core earnings in line with its profit warning earlier in July.

The company reported second-quarter operating earnings of 239 million euros ( £213.7 million ), up from 228 million in the year-earlier quarter, and just above the 237 million expected when it reported preliminary earnings earlier this month.

Hexagon said on July 5 it would cut 700 jobs on the back of a weaker-than-expected China market in June, with the electronics sector seen particularly slow.

"As a response to the uncertainties in the global economy, Hexagon has taken proactive restructuring actions to ensure the company remains on track to meet its 2021 financial targets," CEO Ola Rollen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON
02:20aHEXAGON : final second-quarter earnings roughly matches earlier profit warning
RE
02:01aHEXAGON : Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
AQ
07/17Bearings maker SKF's profit falls, reassures on Chinese autos
RE
07/15Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco calms demand jitters
RE
07/12HEXAGON : Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 26 July
AQ
07/05HEXAGON : Ola Rollén's acquittal now final following the prosecution's decision ..
AQ
07/05OLA ROLLÉN : Norwegian prosecutor won't appeal verdict on Hexagon's Rollen, maki..
RE
07/05EUROPE : European shares retreat from 12-month highs on Hexagon outlook, dimmer ..
RE
07/05Hexagon to cut 700 jobs after trade war hits sales
RE
07/05HEXAGON : announces the impact of a slowdown in China and related restructuring ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 950 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 742 M
Debt 2019 1 648 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,61x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 16 557 M
Chart HEXAGON
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,49  €
Last Close Price 45,26  €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Rollén President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gun Elice Nilsson Chairman
Robert Mirsad Belkic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Simão Chief Technology Officer & President-Ventures
Robert G. Ashe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON16.81%18 480
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD36.14%13 081
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED44.70%10 858
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.17.99%10 144
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC7.83%7 876
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group