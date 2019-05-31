Agility rolls out clean vehicles for its internal transportation needs

In support of Agility Fuel Solutions’ vision of clean air everywhere through sustainable transportation solutions, Agility is taking steps to adopt sustainable solutions for its own internal transportation needs.



These efforts, when fully implemented, will reduce Agility’s carbon footprint by almost 2.3 million pounds (1.04 metrics tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents each year, which is the equivalent of removing 220 passenger cars from the road. Agility’s first-year goal is to have all vehicles in place and to have 10% of internal transportation needs satisfied by clean fuels, which will reduce Agility’s carbon footprint by approximately 225,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.



See the press release by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.



