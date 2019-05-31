Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/31 05:13:36 am
39.725 NOK   -4.05%
04:30aAgility rolls out clean vehicles for its internal transportation needs
GL
05/15Demerger Flakk Composites AS
GL
05/09Hexagon expanding its capacity in Germany
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agility rolls out clean vehicles for its internal transportation needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:30am EDT

In support of Agility Fuel Solutions’ vision of clean air everywhere through sustainable transportation solutions, Agility is taking steps to adopt sustainable solutions for its own internal transportation needs.

These efforts, when fully implemented, will reduce Agility’s carbon footprint by almost 2.3 million pounds (1.04 metrics tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents each year, which is the equivalent of removing 220 passenger cars from the road. Agility’s first-year goal is to have all vehicles in place and to have 10% of internal transportation needs satisfied by clean fuels, which will reduce Agility’s carbon footprint by approximately 225,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

See the press release by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com


About Agility Fuel Solutions
Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers.

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
04:30aAgility rolls out clean vehicles for its internal transportation needs
GL
05/15Demerger Flakk Composites AS
GL
05/09Hexagon expanding its capacity in Germany
GL
05/08HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the first quarter 2019
GL
05/07HEXAGON COMPOSITES : New applications are driving the need for Mobile Pipeline p..
AQ
05/06New applications are driving the need for Mobile Pipeline products
GL
05/02Agility launches 6x2 44-tonne CNG tractor and trailer-mounted CNG system for ..
GL
04/30HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2019 result..
GL
04/24HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Minutes from Annual General Meeting
GL
04/12HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - provisional award of ..
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 531 M
EBIT 2019 295 M
Net income 2019 175 M
Debt 2019 1 295 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 34,81
P/E ratio 2020 25,85
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 7 588 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Morten Svela Sand Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA69.33%864
BALL CORPORATION32.75%20 252
AMCOR LIMITED20.60%12 907
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION14.15%8 656
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.23.01%8 110
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.38.71%7 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About