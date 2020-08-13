Hexagon Composites : 2Q 2020 Presentation 0 08/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT Send by mail :

This company presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon" or the "Company"). The Presentation has not been reviewed or registered with, or approved by, any public authority, stock exchange or regulated market place. The Company makes no representation or warranty (whether express or implied) as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained herein, and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, directors, employees or advisors assume any liability connected to the Presentation and/or the statements set out herein. This presentation is not and does not purport to be complete in any way. The information included in this Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or its advisors or any of their parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's affiliates, officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company and its advisors assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to the Company's actual results. Investors are advised, however, to inform themselves about any further public disclosures made by the Company, such as filings made with the Oslo Stock Exchange or press releases. This Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only. This Presentation does not constitute any solicitation for any offer to purchase or subscribe any securities and is not an offer or invitation to sell or issue securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States. Distribution of the Presentation in or into any jurisdiction where such distribution may be unlawful, is prohibited. This Presentation speaks as of 12 August 2020, and there may have been changes in matters which affect the Company subsequent to the date of this Presentation. Neither the issue nor delivery of this Presentation shall under any circumstance create any implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or that the affairs of the Company have not since changed, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or correct any information included in this Presentation. This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo City Court as exclusive venue. By receiving this Presentation, you accept to be bound by the terms above.

Summary Group highlights and financials

Outlook

Q & A

Appendix: Segment financials & other material 4 COVID- 19 Impact As of August 11, 2020

14 Cases YTD 3 recovering 11 recovered 0 work related

Business impact

No major supplier disruptions Several segments impacted in Q2, but high market activity points towards recovery from Q3

5 COVID-19: Moving from containment to recovery "Governments have a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to reboot their economies and bring a wave of new employment opportunities while accelerating the shift to a more resilient and cleaner energy future." Dr. Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan Over 3 years: Invest USD 1 trillion annually

Produce 1.1 percent global economic growth annually

Create 9 million jobs each year

Reduce annual energy emissions by 4.5 billion tons Funding the shift to clean energy EU Recovery plan for Europe

Recovery plan for Europe US Department of Energy's - H2@Scale

Department of Energy's - H2@Scale Germany allocated $10 billion of its recovery budget to "green hydrogen"

allocated $10 billion of its recovery budget to "green hydrogen" Italy has implemented an " ecobonus " program

has implemented an " " program France has pledged €15bn of " new" green funding

has pledged €15bn of " The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has adopted a first-in-the-world rule

Air Resources Board (CARB) has adopted a China's ' new infrastructure ' concept

new infrastructure Australia has adopted eight future of hydrogen international standards

has adopted eight international standards Korea's " New Deal" and "Hydrogen Law" Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities g-mobility e-mobility LOW EMISSION ZERO EMISSON Compressed Biogas / Renewable Liquefied Hybrids Battery Electric Hydrogen Natural Gas natural gas petroleum gas 9 Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities g-mobility e-mobility LOW EMISSION ZERO EMISSON Compressed Biogas / Renewable Liquefied Hybrids Battery Electric Hydrogen Natural Gas natural gas petroleum gas 10 Multifaceted approach to low-carbon/no-carbon fuel adoption "Trucking and logistics companies are incrementally adopting clean fuel technologies that reduce tailpipe pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions." Mike Roeth, Executive director for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) 11 G-mobility is in the fast lane More than 23 million Natural Gas Vehicles on roads worldwide today In 2019, 25% of UPS natural gas deployment was renewable - by next year, 50% Cummins The Climate Pledge - commits to commitment by reducing Amazon to have net emissions from zero carbon across new products by their business by 25% 2040 *Sources: The Natural & Bio Gas Vehicle Association in America (NGVAmerica) and Freightwaves.com 12 Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities g-mobility e-mobility LOW EMISSION ZERO EMISSON Compressed Biogas / Renewable Liquefied Hybrids Battery Electric Hydrogen Natural Gas natural gas petroleum gas 13 Global leader in Type 4 cylinder technology Light-weight High- Durable Non- pressure corrosive We deliver storage systems and e-drive integration eAxle Battery system Hydrogen system System integration Complete Vehicle Integration Software Other vehicle systems From vision to reality Part of Toyota's fuel cell heavy- duty truck proof-of- concept Several ongoing H2 bus projects Delivered 700 bar tanks to Mercedes GLC- FCELL 19 Highest capacity distribution module worldwide 1st hydrogen vessel in the U.S Photo: Switch Marine World's 1st hydrogen powered regional train 1st hydrogen refueling station in Western Canada In the push to decarbonize, hydrogen is ready for scale Average CO2 emission need to decrease by 70% per passenger km Hydrogen powered FCEV make up 20% of total vehicle fleet Hydrogen locomotives replace 20% of diesel locomotives * Targets by 2050 24 Source: «Path to hydrogen competitivness. A cost perspective». Hydrogen Council 01-20 Strong growth in FCEVs and hydrogen infrastructure expected in China over the next decade 750,000 25% FCEVs in 2030 of new car sales to be zero- emissions by 2025 3,000 H2 refueling stations in 2030 EU H2 Strategy: Aims to be world leading region in Hydrogen 6GW of renewable H2 integrated into Hydrogen hydrogen energy system. deployed at a electrolysers 40GW of renewable large scale H2 across all hard- 1 million tons of to-decarbonize renewable H2 10 million tons sectors renewable H2. Today - 2024 2025-2030 2030- 3 June: Hexagon Purus awarded contract by Toyota for hydrogen powered electric heavy-duty trucks 18 July: Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US 21 July: Hexagon granted funding by the U.S Department of Energy 29 29 July: Hexagon Purus to produce high-pressure cylinders for a major new aerospace customer Photo: iStockphoto. For illustration purposes only Hexagon Purus is well positioned to benefit from the growth of zero-emission mobility Leading Trusted product customer competence relationships Global leader in Type Established and 4 pressure vessel successful technology collaborations with major OEMs Established Extensive operational track footprint record Engineering centers Decades of and serial production experience in facilities in EU and N. pressure vessels and America clean fuel systems 31 FINANCIAL UPDATE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 32 COVID - 19 Impacts Company position update Deeper financial impacts in Q2

Reduced Transit bus volumes in North America especially and Europe Mobile Pipeline being project based also impacted LPG so far robust though activities in Bangladesh are delayed

Difficult to assess or predict with precision the future broad effects of COVID-19 and the actual ongoing impact will depend on many factors beyond a company's control and knowledge

COVID-19 and the actual ongoing impact will Can expect overall negative impact to full year results in 2020 Do not expect any material impairments within balance sheet

Liquidity is good and Hexagon remains financially robust. As of Q2 we have:

Undrawn committed facilities of NOK 655m (includes NOK 400m of acquisition facilities) NOK 128m in cash Adjusted Net Interest-bearing debt of NOK 1.32bn* = ~16% of market cap*

Flexible arrangements with our principal financier

Provides headroom for continual investment in e-mobility through challenging 2020

We have access to relevant government stimulus programs in Norway, Germany and USA * As of Aug 7th, 2020 33 2nd QUARTER 2020 FINANCIALS 34 Highlights from Q2 2020 Lower revenues and EBITDA for Agility due to impacts of COVID-19

COVID-19 Major new customer secured in logistics sector

Weak Mobile Pipeline volumes impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 USD 7.3m order received in quarter

Low Purus CNG Light-Duty Vehicle volumes

Light-Duty Vehicle volumes Mainly due to planned production relocation of major customer

Heated Purus e-mobility market

e-mobility market Awarded contract on latest Toyota fuel cell electric truck Signed term sheet with CIMC Enric for Chinese market entry Strong international focus on hydrogen green-technology

Strong LPG sales volumes

Sales to Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America

35 Financial highlights Q2 2020 Hexagon Composites Group Revenue NOKm -199 882 (-23%) 683 Q2'19 Q2'20 C-19 impacts Group revenues negatively

impacts Group revenues negatively LPG revenues remained strong EBITDA NOKm 62 (7%) -43.0 19 (3%) Q2'19Q2'20 Temporary C-19 driven top-line weakness mitigated significantly by cost control

C-19 driven top-line weakness mitigated significantly by cost control e-mobility ramp-up effect NOK -17m(-30m) Profit after tax NOKm -50 (+185%) -27 -77 Q2'19 Q2'20 Y-o-Y effects of depreciation NOK -6m; mark to market charges on swap NOK +19m; interest NOK +1m; FX NOK -25m; tax NOK +4m 36 H1 2020 | e-mobility & g-mobility financials*, NOKm Solid base with profitable g-mobility business, supports major future growth in e-mobility e-mobility PURUS HYDROGEN REVENUE EBITDA ZERO EMISSION PURUS BEV 2 174M -68M PURUS MASTERWORKS PURUS CNG LDV -39% MARGIN H1 GROUP HEXAGON HAS SOLUTIONS ACROSS THE ENTIRE CLEAN FUELS SPECTRUM g-mobility AGILITY LOW EMISSION REVENUE EBITDA MOBILE PIPELINE 1,381M 126M 9% MARGIN RAGASCO REVENUE: 1,508M H1 GROUP EBITDA: 56M (4%) (AFTER ELIMINATIONS/OTHER) * On aggregation of segments basis after internal reorganisations effective 1.1.20 37 Balance sheet | Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Adjusted* Net Interest Bearing Debt NOK 1,316m (Unadjusted 1,380m) & Equity Ratio 43% Assets Liabilities & Equity NOKm NOKm 6 000 5 498 6 000 5 498 5 000 115 5 161 5 000 856 5 161 624 128 CASH AND CASH 526 EQUIVALENT 771 NOK 128m (NOK 115m) 881 405 363 4 000 863 4 000 325 325 3 000 3 000 1 539 1 508 2 000 3 878 3 644 2 000 Cash 1 000 Receivables 1 000 2 373 2 194 Inventory Fixed assets 0 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 0 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 X ADJ.* NET INTEREST BEARING DEBT: NOK 1, 316m (1,251m) EQUITY RATIO: 43% (43%) Other current liabilities Other long term liabilities Lease liabilities from right of use assets Interest bearing debt Equity Strong balance sheet *The bond was raised in NOK and remains ultimately an obligation to be settled in NOK, however the company entered into a currency swap hedging arrangement effectively converting the 38 instrument to USD and is therefore accounted for as USD and subject to non-cash FX translation movements; such movements on the bond in total were NOK 64 million in the period OUTLOOK 39 Agility Fuel Solutions Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles 40 Increased activity in Heavy and Medium-Dutyg-mobility Heavy-Duty Truck business picks up in second- half of 2020

Truck business picks up in second- half of 2020 Additional orders expected in Q3 Large number of deliveries to major logistics supplier to be made in Q3 - and additional orders received

European bus business expected to become stronger in second half of year - mainly due to ramp up after COVID-19

COVID-19 Slower year expected in transit bus sector for North America

Source: Amazon 41 Hexagon Purus e-mobility 42 Distribution Signed first contract for hydrogen transport modules in the US

X-STORE transport modules to major US H2 fuel supplier and refueling station operator Estimated value: USD 4.8 million (approx. NOK 45 million) Includes additional purchase options - if exercised, will bring the total value to approx. USD 7 million (approx. NOK 65 million)

Example of the X-STORE transport module where the hydrogen tanks are stored 43 Battery Electric Vehicle Systems in demand Toyota Motor North America doubles order for hydrogen systems for its prototype hydrogen- powered heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks

heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks Increased from 1 million to 1.9 million USD

Battery electric drivetrain deliveries continue to major OEMs in Q3: - Daimler Innovation Fleet successfully exceeded 300,000 miles - Electric HINO XL7 prototype on the road Freightliner announced that its eCascadias and eM2 trucks have accumulated more than 300,000 miles in real-world operation 44 CNG Light-Duty Vehicles VW production line ramp up starting in Q3 as expected

Supply levels returning to normal with call-offs to end of year Run rate in 2H of the year estimated somewhat lower than 2019 level (due to COVID-19)

For illustration purposes. Credit:Volkswagen AG 45 Diversified hydrogen project pipeline LIGHT-DUTY MEDIUM & HEAVY DISTRIBUTION GROUND STORAGE, OTHER VEHICLES DUTY MOBILE REFUELING, MARITIME & RAIL More than 50 projects High number of hydrogen development projects across all segments 46 Hexagon Mobile Pipeline 47 Focusing on opportunities in new segments Continued COVID-19 and oil related impacts expected in Q3

COVID-19 and oil related impacts expected in Q3 Low activity in onshore oil and gas sector in North America and general risk of project delays due to capital constraints

New opportunities with MicroCNG

Awarded X-Store module order for new segment in Indonesia

Healthy development expected in mobile refueling business

Awarded SmartStore order with new customer, additional orders expected

Additional orders for Virtual interconnect expected in Q3

- Titan53 deliveries scheduled for Q4

Titan53 deliveries scheduled for Q4 Positive trend for power generation business in Latin American market 48 Hexagon Ragasco LPG LPG demand for leisure use increases Significant increase in orders from markets where LPG is used for leisure purposes - mainly Northern and Central Europe

Expect delays in orders for domestic use to countries significantly impacted by pandemic

Orders for cylinders from new market in the Caribbean expected 50 Outlook summary COVID-19 related disruption may have a negative impact to earnings for Q3 2020

Barring any unforeseen COVID-19 developments, we expect a stronger market outlook in the second half of the year Strong liquidity and business resilience Moving from containment to recovery - e-mobility and g-mobility drivers are visibly strengthened, and Hexagon is well positioned to capture these opportunities 51 52 APPENDIX 53 Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 Group income statement NOK MILLION Revenue Operating expenses Earn-out obligation reversal / gain on transaction EBITDA Depreciation on tangibles Amortisation and impairment EBIT Share of profit/(loss) from associates Other financial items (net) Profit/(loss) before tax Tax expense Profit/(loss) after tax QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 1 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Variance YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Variance 682,9 882,1 (199,2) 1 508,0 1 703,9 (195,9) (664,1) (820,2) 156,1 (1 452,5) (1 561,0) 108,6 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 69,4 (69,4) 18,8 62,0 (43,1) 55,6 212,3 (156,7) (48,4) (44,8) (3,6) (94,4) (87,6) (6,8) (16,4) (14,3) (2,1) (31,1) (29,5) (1,6) (45,9) 2,9 (48,9) (69,9) 95,2 (165,1) (0,1) (0,3) 0,1 (0,6) (0,7) 0,1 (39,0) (34,0) (5,1) 66,5 (59,7) 126,2 (85,1) (31,3) (53,8) (4,0) 34,8 (38,7) 8,0 4,0 3,9 (11,1) 6,3 (17,4) (77,1) (27,3) (49,9) (15,0) 41,1 (56,2) FULL YEAR FY 2019 3 416,1 (3 126,0) 69,6 359,7 (182,2) (57,4) 120,1 (0,7) (8,1) 111,2 (3,8) 107,5 EBITDA % EBIT % Profit/(loss) after tax % 2,8 % 7,0 % 3,7 % 12,5 % 10,5 % -6,7 % 0,3 % -4,6 % 5,6 % 3,5 % -11,3 % -3,1 % -1,0 % 2,4 % 3,1 % 54 Revenue by segment Q2 2020 | BeforeGroup eliminations* Revenue Q2'19 (Proforma after internal reorganizations**) Revenue Q2'20 NOKm, before group eliminations NOKm, before group eliminations 175 174 NOK 121 931* 458 NOK 723* 56 million 177 84 million 409 Agility Fuel Solutions (Heavy and Medium-Duty) Agility Fuel Solutions (Heavy and Medium-Duty) Hexagon Purus (e-mobility & CNG Light-Duty Vehicles) Hexagon Purus (e-mobility & CNG Light-Duty Vehicles) Hexagon Mobile Pipeline & Other Hexagon Mobile Pipeline® & Other Hexagon Ragasco LPG Hexagon Ragasco LPG **Preliminary unaudited pro-forma figures after adjusting for reorganizations of e-mobility business units 55 Segment financial highlights Q2 2020 | (1/3) Agility Fuel Solutions* Hexagon Purus* (e-mobility, incl. MW & CNG LDV) NOKm Revenue -49 458 (-11%) 409 Q2'19 Q2'20 EBITDA -22 46 (-48%) (10%) 24 (6%) Q2'19 Q2'20 NOKm Revenue -93 177 (-52%) 84 Q2'19 Q2'20 EBITDA -21 (+211%) -10 (-6%) -31 (-36%) Q2'19 Q2'20 Positive FX movements partly offsetting YoY decline

Medium-Duty (UPS contract) continues to contribute positively, albeit quarter is overshadowed by significant COVID-19 impacts in Transit segment Lower call-offs from VW Group following relocation of CNG vehicle assembly line coupled with COVID-19 shutdowns hit revenues in the CNG LDV segment

call-offs from VW Group following relocation of CNG vehicle assembly line coupled with COVID-19 shutdowns hit revenues in the CNG LDV segment Higher proportion of commercial hydrogen distribution revenues in Q2'20

Please see separate CNG and e-mobility figures on next slide *2019: preliminary unaudited pro-forma figures after adjusting for reorganizations of e-mobility business units; 2020: segment reported 56 Segment financial highlights Q2 2020 | (2/3) Hexagon Purus CNG-LDV* NOKm Revenues EBITDA 129 124 100 39 41 22 22 14 -2 -14 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q2'20 revenues for CNG LDV was adversely impacted by lower calls-off from VW Group due to relocation of its CNG vehicle assembly line, in addition to effects from COVID-19 Hexagon Purus Hydrogen* NOKm Revenues EBITDA 71 47 57 51 43 -32 -21 -29 -35 -16 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Higher proportion of commercial hydrogen distribution revenues lifts profitability somewhat

Furloughing and other cost initiatives implemented in the quarter *2019: preliminary unaudited pro-forma figures after adjusting for reorganizations of e-mobility business units; 2020: segment reported 57 Segment financial highlights Q2 2020 | (3/3) Hexagon Mobile Pipeline & Other* Hexagon Ragasco (LPG) NOKm Revenue EBITDA -22 -65 1 (N/A) (-54%) 121 (1%) 56 -21 (-37%) Q2'19 Q2'20 Q2'19 Q2'20 NOKm Revenue -1 (-1%) 175 174 Q2'19 Q2'20 EBITDA 6 (+19%) 41 35 (24%) (20%) Q1'19 Q1'20 Macro impacts from COVID-19 & onshore US oil & gas slowdown had negative impact to sales of new modules in

Q2'20

COVID-19 & onshore US oil & gas slowdown had negative impact to sales of new modules in Q2'20 FX impacts revenue but marginally hits EBITDA, which distorts margin Favourable FX movements in the quarter

Solid YoY margin accretion on unchanged revenue driven by geographic market mix *2019: preliminary unaudited pro-forma figures after adjusting for reorganizations of e-mobility business units; 2020: segment reported 58 Group cash Q2 2020 Stripping out effects of FX translations Cash NOKm +13.0 140 128 24 120 115 -46 13 100 -9 80 -33 88 60 40 -5 -19 20 0 Start of Q2'20 Underlying Ops Operating From Capex (net of Product Interest paid Drawings All FX End of Q2'20 working capital Operations FX effects) Development from Treasury translations changes (net excluding identified of FX effects) OPWC Drawing on liquidity to counter negative impacts of COVID-19 59 Attachments Original document

