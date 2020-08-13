Hexagon Composites : 2Q 2020 Presentation

This company presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon" or the "Company").
The Presentation has not been reviewed or registered with, or approved by, any public authority, stock exchange or regulated market place. The Company makes no representation or warranty (whether express or implied) as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained herein, and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, directors, employees or advisors assume any liability connected to the Presentation and/or the statements set out herein. This presentation is not and does not purport to be complete in any way. The information included in this Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or its advisors or any of their parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's affiliates, officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company and its advisors assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to the Company's actual results. Investors are advised, however, to inform themselves about any further public disclosures made by the Company, such as filings made with the Oslo Stock Exchange or press releases. This Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only. This Presentation does not constitute any solicitation for any offer to purchase or subscribe any securities and is not an offer or invitation to sell or issue securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States. Distribution of the Presentation in or into any jurisdiction where such distribution may be unlawful, is prohibited. This Presentation speaks as of 12 August 2020, and there may have been changes in matters which affect the Company subsequent to the date of this Presentation. Neither the issue nor delivery of this Presentation shall under any circumstance create any implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or that the affairs of the Company have not since changed, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or correct any information included in this Presentation. This Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo City Court as exclusive venue. By receiving this Presentation, you accept to be bound by the terms above.
2
3
Agenda
Company update & market overview
Summary Group highlights and financials
Outlook
Q & A
Appendix: Segment financials & other material
4
COVID- 19 Impact
As of August 11, 2020
14 Cases YTD
3 recovering
11 recovered
0 work related
Business impact
No major supplier disruptions
Several segments impacted in Q2, but high market activity points towards recovery from Q3
5
COVID-19: Moving from containment to recovery
"Governments have a once-in-a-
lifetime opportunity to reboot their economies and bring a wave of new employment opportunities while accelerating the shift to a more resilient and cleaner energy
future."
Dr. Fatih Birol,
IEA Executive Director
IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan
Over 3 years:
Invest USD 1 trillion annually
Produce 1.1 percent global economic growth annually
Create 9 million jobs each year
Reduce annual energy emissions by 4.5 billion tons
Funding the shift to clean energy
EU Recovery plan for Europe
US Department of Energy's - H2@Scale
Germany allocated $10 billion of its recovery budget to "green hydrogen"
Italy has implemented an "ecobonus" program
France has pledged €15bn of "new" green funding
TheCalifornia Air Resources Board (CARB) has adopted a first-in-the-worldrule
China's'new infrastructure' concept
Australia has adopted eight future of hydrogen international standards
Korea's "New Deal" and "Hydrogen Law"
Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities
g-mobility
e-mobility
LOW EMISSION
ZERO EMISSON
Compressed
Biogas / Renewable
Liquefied
Hybrids
Battery Electric
Hydrogen
Natural Gas
natural gas
petroleum gas
9
Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities
g-mobility
e-mobility
LOW EMISSION
ZERO EMISSON
Compressed
Biogas / Renewable
Liquefied
Hybrids
Battery Electric
Hydrogen
Natural Gas
natural gas
petroleum gas
10
Multifaceted approach to low-carbon/no-carbon fuel adoption
"Trucking and logistics
companies are incrementally
adopting clean fuel
technologies that reduce
tailpipe pollutants and
greenhouse gas emissions."
Mike Roeth, Executive director for the
North American Council for Freight
Efficiency (NACFE)
11
G-mobility is in the fast lane
More than
23 million Natural Gas Vehicles on roads worldwide
today
In 2019, 25% of UPS natural gas deployment was renewable - by next year, 50%
Cummins
The Climate Pledge -
commits to
commitment by
reducing
Amazon to have net
emissions from
zero carbon across
new products by
their business by
25%
2040
*Sources: The Natural & Bio Gas Vehicle Association in America (NGVAmerica) and Freightwaves.com
12
Hexagon is well positioned to capture the opportunities
g-mobility
e-mobility
LOW EMISSION
ZERO EMISSON
Compressed
Biogas / Renewable
Liquefied
Hybrids
Battery Electric
Hydrogen
Natural Gas
natural gas
petroleum gas
13
Global leader in Type 4 cylinder technology
Light-weight
High-
Durable
Non-
pressure
corrosive
We deliver storage systems and e-drive integration
eAxle
Battery system
Hydrogen system
System
integration
Complete Vehicle Integration
Software
Other vehicle systems
From
vision to
reality
Part of Toyota's fuel cell heavy- duty truck proof-of- concept
Several ongoing H2 bus projects
Delivered 700 bar
tanks to
Mercedes GLC-
FCELL
19
Highest capacity distribution module worldwide
1st hydrogen
vessel in
the U.S
Photo: Switch Marine
World's 1st
hydrogen
powered regional
train
1st hydrogen
refueling station
in Western
Canada
In the push to decarbonize, hydrogen is ready for scale
Average CO2
emission need to decrease by 70% per passenger km
Hydrogen powered FCEV make up 20% of total vehicle fleet
Hydrogen
locomotives
replace 20% of
diesel
locomotives
* Targets by 2050
24
Source: «Path to hydrogen competitivness. A cost perspective». Hydrogen Council 01-20
Strong growth in FCEVs and hydrogen infrastructure expected in China over the next decade
750,000
25%
FCEVs in 2030
of new car sales
to be zero-
emissions by
2025
3,000
H2 refueling
stations in 2030
EU H2 Strategy: Aims to be world leading region in Hydrogen
6GW of renewable
H2 integrated into
Hydrogen
hydrogen
energy system.
deployed at a
electrolysers
40GW of renewable
large scale
H2
across all hard-
1 million tons of
to-decarbonize
renewable H2
10 million tons
sectors
renewable H2.
Today - 2024
2025-2030
2030-
3 June:
Hexagon Purus
awarded contract by Toyota for hydrogen powered electric heavy-duty trucks
18 July:
Hexagon Purus
receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
21 July:
Hexagon granted funding by the U.S Department of Energy
29
29 July:
Hexagon Purus to
produce
high-pressure
cylinders for a major
new aerospace
customer
Photo: iStockphoto. For illustration purposes only
Hexagon Purus is well positioned to benefit from the growth of zero-emission mobility
Leading
Trusted
product
customer
competence
relationships
Global leader in Type
Established and
4 pressure vessel
successful
technology
collaborations
with major OEMs
Established
Extensive
operational
track
footprint
record
Engineering centers
Decades of
and serial production
experience in
facilities in EU and N.
pressure vessels and
America
clean fuel systems
31
FINANCIAL UPDATE
IMPACTS OF COVID-19
32
COVID - 19 Impacts
Company position update
Deeper financial impacts in Q2
Reduced Transit bus volumes in North America especially and Europe
Mobile Pipeline being project based also impacted
LPG so far robust though activities in Bangladesh are delayed
Difficult to assess or predict with precision the future broad effects of COVID-19 and the actual ongoing impact will depend on many factors beyond a company's control and knowledge
Can expect overall negative impact to full year results in 2020
Do not expect any material impairments within balance sheet
Liquidity is good and Hexagon remains financially robust. As of Q2 we have:
Undrawn committed facilities of NOK 655m (includes NOK 400m of acquisition facilities)
NOK 128m in cash
Adjusted Net Interest-bearing debt of NOK 1.32bn* = ~16% of market cap*
Flexible arrangements with our principal financier
Provides headroom for continual investment in e-mobility through challenging 2020
We have access to relevant government stimulus programs in Norway, Germany and USA
* As of Aug 7th, 2020
33
2nd
QUARTER 2020
FINANCIALS
34
Highlights from Q2 2020
Lower revenues and EBITDA for Agility due to impacts of COVID-19
Major new customer secured in logistics sector
Weak Mobile Pipeline volumes impacted by COVID-19
USD 7.3m order received in quarter
Low Purus CNG Light-Duty Vehicle volumes
Mainly due to planned production relocation of major customer
Heated Purus e-mobility market
Awarded contract on latest Toyota fuel cell electric truck
Signed term sheet with CIMC Enric for Chinese market entry
Strong international focus on hydrogen green-technology
Strong LPG sales volumes
Sales to Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America
35
Financial highlights Q2 2020
Hexagon Composites Group
Revenue
NOKm
-199
882
(-23%)
683
Q2'19
Q2'20
C-19impacts Group revenues negatively
LPG revenues remained strong
EBITDA
NOKm
62
(7%)
-43.0
19
(3%)
Q2'19Q2'20
Temporary C-19 driven top-line weakness mitigated significantly by cost control
e-mobilityramp-up effect NOK -17m(-30m)
Profit after tax
NOKm
-50
(+185%)
-27
-77
Q2'19
Q2'20
Y-o-Yeffects of depreciation NOK -6m; mark to market charges on swap NOK +19m; interest NOK +1m; FX NOK -25m; tax NOK +4m
Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:07:14 UTC