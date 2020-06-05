Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Log in
06/05/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Dan Krick, SVP Organizational Development has sold 24,896 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 36,42 per share.

The sale is primarily to finance tax obligations from his exercise of options earlier in the year. After the transaction Dan Krick holds zero shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 244 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2020 73,4 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
Net Debt 2020 1 432 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 942 M 634 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,50 NOK
Last Close Price 32,72 NOK
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-9.99%634
BALL CORPORATION14.35%24 581
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-9.23%9 896
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-4.16%9 221
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%7 224
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-15.22%6 026
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.